Baby steps towards schroot and slurm cooperation.
Unfortunately schroot does not maintain CPU affinity 1. This means in particular that parallel builds have the tendency to take over an entire slurm managed server, which is kindof rude. I haven't had time to automate this yet, but following demonstrates a simple workaround for interactive building.
How to Manage Processes on Ubuntu Using System Monitor
Linux, like most modern operating systems, is very good at multitasking, meaning your system can run several processes at once. In Linux, a process is an instance of a running program that utilizes computer resources.
This guide will show you how to manage processes from the GUI using System Monitor. The System Monitor application is primarily geared towards Linux systems using the GNOME desktop environment.
How to Install TeamViewer 15 on Fedora/RHEL/CentOS and Debian/Ubuntu - Unixcop
Teamviewer is a cross-platform, powerful, and secure remote access and control software that can connect to multiple devices simultaneously.It is an all-in-one solution for remote support which can be used for desktop sharing, online meetings, and file transfer between devices connected over the Internet.
It works on notable operating systems such as Linux, Windows, Mac OS, Chrome OS, and mobile operating systems such as iOS, Android, Windows Universal Platform, and BlackBerry.
Recently, the latest stable version of TeamViewer 15 was released with new features and many improvements.
How to Preserve File Permissions While Copying Files in Linux
File permissions are an integral part of the Unix specification. However, there are certain things starting users are often unaware of, such as how to retain file permissions in Linux while copying them.
Since copied files are essentially new files, their permission depends on the umask of the current user. This can lead to situations where copied files or folders have entirely different permissions than the source.
Luckily for you, it's easy to retain file permissions in Linux using standard command-line tools like cp and rsync. Check out the below examples to see how to copy and preserve permissions in Linux.
Check exit status of commands in Linux - Linux Concept
Automation using shell scripts involves checking whether an earlier command executed successfully, whether a file is present, and so on. You will learn various constructs such as if, case, and so on, where we will need to check whether certain conditions are true or false. Accordingly, our script should conditionally execute various commands.
Use the test command in Linux
Let’s now understand the test command.
Hailo-8 NPU ships on Linux-powered Lanner edge systems
Lanner is deploying Hailo’s up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt Hailo-8 NPU on two fanless edge computers running Linux: the Coffee Lake and PCIe equipped LEC-2290 and the compact, Apollo Lake based LEC-7242. Hailo and Lanner Electronics announced a partnership to deploy the Hailo-8 neural processing unit (NPU) on selected Lanner edge computers running Linux, starting with the Intel Coffee Lake based LEC-2290 and Intel Apollo Lake powered LEC-7242. Hailo also announced that the Hailo-8 was named Best Edge AI Processor in the 2021 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards hosted by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance.
Kali Linux 2021.2 Released for Ethical Hackers with New Tools, Raspberry Pi Improvements
Kali Linux 2021.2 comes about three months after the previous release (Kali Linux 2021.1) and introduces numerous changes, starting with Kali Tweaks, an in-house built text-mode utility to make it easier for newcomers to configure their brand new Kali Linux installation. With Kali Tweaks, you can install or remove groups of tools (a.k.a. metapackages), enable or disable repositories (e.g. bleeding-edge or experimental), set up Bash or ZSH as the default shell, switch between two or one line prompts and enable or disable the extra line before the prompt, or improve your virtualization experience.
OBS Studio 27.0 Released With Undo/Redo, Wayland Support
OBS Studio 27.0 is out as the latest major feature release to this cross-platform, open-source software for desktop screen recording and livestreaming. For Linux users, arguably most exciting is the merged Wayland support that includes native Wayland capture abilities.
