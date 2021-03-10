Language Selection

How to de-Google (Moving to GNU/Linux) and SJVN on Chrome OS

  • Why you should try self-hosting and de-Google your life

    Big American tech companies know way too much about us and are too intertwined with our personal lives, but they don’t have to be.

    Nearly everyone reading this article likely has Google, Facebook, or Apple accounts. Almost as many likely have Netflix or Spotify accounts. In many ways, it’s remarkable that anyone can use these billion-dollar services for free or cheap, that with a login, we can access all of the knowledge of humanity, thousands of movies and millions of songs.

    However, the adage is true, “if it’s free, you’re the product.” These companies sell your personal information to advertisers. But for very little money and a weekend of tinkering, you can rid yourself of these things and have nearly the same experience.

    Thankfully in 2021, there are so many “free as in freedom” services available that are of equal quality to these “free as in beer” services. Already I’ve observed plenty of my friends dumping Facebook-owned WhatsApp for Signal.

    Perhaps you’re like me, someone who’s very critical and wary of all of this data we’re just giving up to faceless, transnational corporations. Maybe you love the idea of using tools made by the open-source community. Maybe you hate surveillance capitalism.

    Maybe you fancy yourself to be a libertarian, and you want as few governmental and corporate organizations involved in your life as possible. Here’s an opportunity to stop talking the talk and start walking the walk.

  • Chrome OS expands its operating system reach

    It's been over 10 years now since Chrome OS redefined the desktop operating system. While virtual desktops have been around since the days we used VT-102 terminals to run Unix shells from distant mainframes and minicomputers, Google's Chrome OS showed us that we could run modern GUI-style desktops from the cloud.

    That part is still vital. I've been watching the desktop move from PCs to the cloud for a decade now. But, Chrome OS also has the unique feature of incorporating other operating systems into its offerings. That was underlined recently at Google I/O's Chrome OS keynote.

  • Baby steps towards schroot and slurm cooperation.

    Unfortunately schroot does not maintain CPU affinity 1. This means in particular that parallel builds have the tendency to take over an entire slurm managed server, which is kindof rude. I haven't had time to automate this yet, but following demonstrates a simple workaround for interactive building.

  • How to Manage Processes on Ubuntu Using System Monitor

    Linux, like most modern operating systems, is very good at multitasking, meaning your system can run several processes at once. In Linux, a process is an instance of a running program that utilizes computer resources. This guide will show you how to manage processes from the GUI using System Monitor. The System Monitor application is primarily geared towards Linux systems using the GNOME desktop environment.

  • How to Install TeamViewer 15 on Fedora/RHEL/CentOS and Debian/Ubuntu - Unixcop

    Teamviewer is a cross-platform, powerful, and secure remote access and control software that can connect to multiple devices simultaneously.It is an all-in-one solution for remote support which can be used for desktop sharing, online meetings, and file transfer between devices connected over the Internet. It works on notable operating systems such as Linux, Windows, Mac OS, Chrome OS, and mobile operating systems such as iOS, Android, Windows Universal Platform, and BlackBerry. Recently, the latest stable version of TeamViewer 15 was released with new features and many improvements.

  • How to Preserve File Permissions While Copying Files in Linux

    File permissions are an integral part of the Unix specification. However, there are certain things starting users are often unaware of, such as how to retain file permissions in Linux while copying them. Since copied files are essentially new files, their permission depends on the umask of the current user. This can lead to situations where copied files or folders have entirely different permissions than the source. Luckily for you, it's easy to retain file permissions in Linux using standard command-line tools like cp and rsync. Check out the below examples to see how to copy and preserve permissions in Linux.

  • Check exit status of commands in Linux - Linux Concept

    Automation using shell scripts involves checking whether an earlier command executed successfully, whether a file is present, and so on. You will learn various constructs such as if, case, and so on, where we will need to check whether certain conditions are true or false. Accordingly, our script should conditionally execute various commands.

  • Use the test command in Linux

    Let’s now understand the test command.

Hailo-8 NPU ships on Linux-powered Lanner edge systems

Lanner is deploying Hailo’s up to 26-TOPS, 3-TOPS per Watt Hailo-8 NPU on two fanless edge computers running Linux: the Coffee Lake and PCIe equipped LEC-2290 and the compact, Apollo Lake based LEC-7242. Hailo and Lanner Electronics announced a partnership to deploy the Hailo-8 neural processing unit (NPU) on selected Lanner edge computers running Linux, starting with the Intel Coffee Lake based LEC-2290 and Intel Apollo Lake powered LEC-7242. Hailo also announced that the Hailo-8 was named Best Edge AI Processor in the 2021 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards hosted by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. Read more

Kali Linux 2021.2 Released for Ethical Hackers with New Tools, Raspberry Pi Improvements

Kali Linux 2021.2 comes about three months after the previous release (Kali Linux 2021.1) and introduces numerous changes, starting with Kali Tweaks, an in-house built text-mode utility to make it easier for newcomers to configure their brand new Kali Linux installation. With Kali Tweaks, you can install or remove groups of tools (a.k.a. metapackages), enable or disable repositories (e.g. bleeding-edge or experimental), set up Bash or ZSH as the default shell, switch between two or one line prompts and enable or disable the extra line before the prompt, or improve your virtualization experience. Read more

OBS Studio 27.0 Released With Undo/Redo, Wayland Support

OBS Studio 27.0 is out as the latest major feature release to this cross-platform, open-source software for desktop screen recording and livestreaming. For Linux users, arguably most exciting is the merged Wayland support that includes native Wayland capture abilities. Read more

