Programming Leftovers Henri Sivonen: Bogo-XML Declaration Returns to Gecko Firefox 89 was released today. This release (again!) honors a character encoding declaration made via syntax that looks like an XML declaration used in text/html (if there are no other character encoding declarations). Before HTML parsing was specified, Internet Explorer did not support declaring the encoding of a text/html document using the XML declaration syntax. However, Gecko, WebKit, and Presto did. Unfortunately, I didn’t realize that they did. When Hixie specified HTML parsing, consistent with IE, he didn’t make the spec sensitive to the XML declaration syntax in a particular way. I am unable to locate any discussion in the WHATWG mailing list archives about whether an encoding declaration made using the XML declaration syntax in text/html should be honored when processing text/html. When I implemented the specified HTML parsing algorithm in Gecko, I also implemented the internal encoding declaration handling per specification. As a side effect, in Firefox 4, I removed Gecko’s support for the XML declaration syntax for declaring the character encoding in text/html. I don’t recall this having been a knowingly-made decision: The rewrite just did strictly what the spec said. [...] When Blink forked, it inherited WebKit’s behavior. When Microsoft switched from EdgeHTML to Blink, Gecko became the only actively-developed major engine not to support the XML declaration syntax for declaring the character encoding text/html. Since unlabeled UTF-8 is not automatically detected, this became a Web compatibility issue with pages that declare UTF-8 but only using the XML declaration syntax (i.e. without a BOM, a meta, or HTTP-layer declaration as well).

Erik Faye-Lund: OpenGL on DirectX: Conformance & upstreaming of the D3D12 driver [Ed: Collabora, which works on LibreOffice (and other things), takes money from bribe givers of Microsoft -- truly a recipe for disaster. They now promote or advance Microsoft agenda instead of GNU/Linux agenda] Over the last year and then so, we at Collabora have been working with Microsoft on their D3D12 mapping layer, which I announced in my previous blog post. In July, Louis-Francis Ratté-Boulianne wrote an update on the status on the Collabora blog, but a lot has happened since then, so it’s time for another update. There’s two major things that has happened since then; we have passed the OpenGL 3.3 conformance tests, and we have upstreamed the code in Mesa 3D.

OpenXava an open-source cross-platform low-code web framework for enterprise OpenXava is an open-source Low-Code Platform and a web framework for developing business applications. It is a great, powerful, Simple, Easy implementation tool for Rapid Development. OpenXava is a wonderful tool for someone who needs to program in Java without Java knowledge. It offers a build and design tools that ease development and design of database application.

Tymly: an open-source low-code platform with re-usable components Tymly is a free open-source low-code software tool to build flexible and scalable applications. Tymly was created by West Midlands Fire Service. The current build version is coded to JavaScript Standard Style which gives the code clear clarity that is used by hundreds of companies and thousands of people. By adding a common culture and style of coding to the open project that will make collaboration across different sectors and teams easy. Tymly is packed with dozens of tools and features. It let you to quickly and easily build custom blueprints; a way to describe some related components to produce useful software, and to fill a business need. It offers businesses with swift and iterative delivery of new applications for your business functions. It delivers a software service which meets the unique challenges facing today’s Public Sector. [...] Tymly allows users to access all digital services from any device, anywhere. It works seamlessly on Windows, macOS and Linux. I tested it on the new Apple Silicon M1, and it works without issue.

How to de-Google (Moving to GNU/Linux) and SJVN on Chrome OS Why you should try self-hosting and de-Google your life Big American tech companies know way too much about us and are too intertwined with our personal lives, but they don’t have to be. Nearly everyone reading this article likely has Google, Facebook, or Apple accounts. Almost as many likely have Netflix or Spotify accounts. In many ways, it’s remarkable that anyone can use these billion-dollar services for free or cheap, that with a login, we can access all of the knowledge of humanity, thousands of movies and millions of songs. However, the adage is true, “if it’s free, you’re the product.” These companies sell your personal information to advertisers. But for very little money and a weekend of tinkering, you can rid yourself of these things and have nearly the same experience. Thankfully in 2021, there are so many “free as in freedom” services available that are of equal quality to these “free as in beer” services. Already I’ve observed plenty of my friends dumping Facebook-owned WhatsApp for Signal. Perhaps you’re like me, someone who’s very critical and wary of all of this data we’re just giving up to faceless, transnational corporations. Maybe you love the idea of using tools made by the open-source community. Maybe you hate surveillance capitalism. Maybe you fancy yourself to be a libertarian, and you want as few governmental and corporate organizations involved in your life as possible. Here’s an opportunity to stop talking the talk and start walking the walk.

Chrome OS expands its operating system reach It's been over 10 years now since Chrome OS redefined the desktop operating system. While virtual desktops have been around since the days we used VT-102 terminals to run Unix shells from distant mainframes and minicomputers, Google's Chrome OS showed us that we could run modern GUI-style desktops from the cloud. That part is still vital. I've been watching the desktop move from PCs to the cloud for a decade now. But, Chrome OS also has the unique feature of incorporating other operating systems into its offerings. That was underlined recently at Google I/O's Chrome OS keynote.