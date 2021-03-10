today's howtos
Kodi Keyboard Shortcuts Cheatsheet - Make Tech Easier
If you have any type of entertainment hardware in your home, be it a TV, tablet, phone or computer, there is a good chance it can run Kodi. Raspberry Pi users can even get in on the Kodi fun as can users on iOS, Android, Linux, macOS and Windows. Even with all of the different hardware opportunities, few run as well or as seamlessly as Kodi does on a computer. Whether it’s streaming pictures, playing back video or watching TV shows, sports or movies on a computer, it’s great to have Kodi installed on what is likely the second-largest display in your home.
How to install Sublime Text on Deepin 20.2
In this video, we are looking at how to install Sublime Text on Deepin 20.2.
Using Netcat for port scan – Linux Hint
Netcat is a command-line network tool used to open ports, associate a shell to a port, establish TCP/UDP connections, and more.
This tutorial shows how to use Netcat to scan ports on remote targets. Examples included in this tutorial explain individual port scan, scanning several ports, scanning port ranges, and banner grabbing using Netcat.
After Netcat examples, I added examples of the same scan types using Nmap and Nmap Scripting Engine for banner grabbing.
How to Use VirtualBox Host-Only Networking – Linux Hint
VirtualBox is one of the popular virtualization platforms from Oracle Corporation. With VirtualBox, we can run multiple operating systems simultaneously. We do not need to mess up with our main Host OS. It has many powerful networking features to set up any desired configuration.
How to Use Synology Hyper Backup – Linux Hint
Hyper Backup is an app for the Synology NAS for backing up important data from the NAS to other external devices and cloud backup platforms (i.e., Google Drive, Dropbox). Hyper Backup can also restore data from the backup.
How to install the Vivaldi Browser on a Chromebook in 2021
Today we are looking at how to install the Vivaldi Browser on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
How to Install AlmaLinux 8.4 Step by Step
As CentOS 8 draws steadily to End of Life on December 31st, 2021, efforts have been made to come up with centos alternative distributions which will fill in the big shoes left by CentOS 8. This comes following RedHat’s decision to dump CentOS 8 in favor of CentOS Stream, something which has elicited mixed reactions.
How to reference filename with spaces in Linux – Linux Hint
For Linux, the user terminal is the most crucial program to manage almost everything in the operating system. But many people do not prefer the command line because they assume that it is a very technical program and require particular expertise to use it. Though knowing it is pretty handy.
Various reasons keep a new Linux user away from the command line, one of them handling files in the terminal. Files and directories in Linux can have different names, and some names can have “spaces” in them. So what’s the big deal? The issue is, the terminal reads the “space” differently; for instance, if your directory has the name “new folder,” the terminal will assume two different directories, i.e., “new” and “folder.” Accessing such files in the terminal can become really frustrating. Luckily, there are various methods to deal with the files/folders with spaces in their names.
How to exclude files from a zip archive in Linux – Linux Hint
Collecting multiple files into a single file is called archiving, and “zip” is one of the widely used archive formats that come with lossless data compression support. Archiving files is an efficient way to save your machine’s storage and make it easier to transfer files through email or FTP.
Linux has a built-in zip utility to archive the files with a set of options. This utility provides several methods to archive the files. When you archive a directory using zip utility, it includes all the files in that directory and zip it. So, is it possible to archive a file and excluding the particular files using the “zip” utility? The answer is yes! The “zip” is a versatile Linux utility that lets you archive files, excluding specified files or folders. How does it happen?
How to uninstall Java from Ubuntu – Linux Hint
Why do we need Java on our computers? There are tons of applications developed using the java environment, so we need to install java on our computers to make the java-based application run with no difficulty.
In many cases, you may need to remove java from your computer, such as installing the latest version of java or freeing up space from your machine. Installing Java on Ubuntu is pretty straightforward, but uninstalling it is a hard nut to crack for many folks. In this guide, we will learn how many versions of java are there, what distinguishes them, and how to erase them from your computer completely.
How to extract Tar files to a specific directory in Linux – Linux Hint
While using Linux, you might have noticed that many packages come with a “.tar” file extension. So, what is a tar file? A tar file is a collection of many files into one file. Tar (Tape Archive) is a program that collects the files and grabs some helpful information about files it archives, such as permissions, dates, etc. It is noteworthy that the Tar utility does not compress the files; for compression, you need “gzip” or “bzip” utilities.
As a Linux administrator, you often have to deal with tar files. In many situations, you have to extract the data of a tar file to some specific directory. So, how to extract the tar file to a particular path? One way is to extract the tar file in the current directory and then copy it to the desired directory. It will do the job, but the procedure is time-consuming. This guide is focusing on finding solutions to extract various types of tar files to a specific directory.
How to use grep for searching in the git repository – Linux Hint
Any git repository contains many files, folders, branches, tags, etc. Sometimes it requires searching the particular content in the git repository using a regular expression pattern. `git grep` command is used to search in the checkout branch and local files. But if the user is searching the content in one branch, but the content is stored in another branch of the repository, then he/she will not get the searching output. In that case, the user has to run the `git grep` command to apply the search in all repository branches.
How to extract pages from a PDF in Linux – Linux Hint
If you are a keen book reader, it would be quite difficult for you to carry even more than two books. That’s no more the case, thanks to ebooks that save a lot of space in your home and your bag as well. Carrying hundreds of books with you is literally no more a dream.
Ebooks come in different formats, but the common one is PDF. Most of the ebook PDFs have hundreds of pages, and just like real books, with the help of a PDF reader navigating these pages is quite easy.
Suppose you are reading a PDF file and want to extract some specific pages from it and save it as a separate file; how would you do that? Well, it is a cinch! No need to get premium applications and tools to accomplish it.
This guide focuses on extracting a specific part from any PDF file and saving it with a different name in Linux. Though there are multiple ways to do this, I will be focusing on the less cluttered approach.
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
OBS Studio Open Source Live Streaming and Screen Recording Software Gets Wayland Support
OBS Studio 27.0 is a major update because it’s the first version to introduce support for the Wayland display server on Linux systems. This means that you can finally use OBS Studio on Wayland, and the support comes with a new PipeWire capture source. The devs warn that Ubuntu users would need to use Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) or higher for PipeWire capture. Also for Linux users, the new OBS Studio release adds service integration and browser dock support. In addition, it improves support for VST (Virtual Studio Technology) paths and fixes a crash that could occur when audio backends have been disabled.
Programming Leftovers
