LastPass and 1Password are two of the best password managers out there, and both are ranked highly on our list of the best password managers. The two are comparable in price, features and compatibility, especially with 1Password's recent launch of a full-fledged Linux version. LastPass does have a leg up with its free tier, which has all the basic functionality you could want, although it recently limited syncing across all device types (computers, smartphones and tablets) to its premium plan. However, 1Password's user experience on Apple devices and its plans to improve the design across platforms put it in close proximity to other competitors.

Achieving the Amazon Linux 2 Ready designation differentiates DEI as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a generally available product that runs on Amazon Linux 2 and is fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

There is an exciting convergence in the networking industry around open source, and the energy is palpable. At LF Networking, we have a unique perspective as the largest open source initiative in the networking space with the broadest set of projects that make up the diverse and evolving open source networking stack. LF Networking provides platforms and building blocks across the networking industry that enable rapid interoperability, deployment, and adoption and is the nexus for 5G innovation and integration.

Magma is an open source project supporting diverse radio technologies, including LTE, 5G and WiFi, which can help extend network access into remote, sparsely populated areas. It helps connect the world to a faster network by providing operators an open, flexible, and extendable mobile core network solution. Its operational simplicity and lower cost structure also empower innovators to build fixed and mobile wireless networks never previously imagined. Magma has already been deployed in production environments. Muralnet, for example, is using Magma to extend network access to Native American communities, while Brisanet has similarly deployed it into remote areas of Brazil. With high speed internet access having huge impacts on regions’ economic fortunes, Magma has the potential to be a game changer around the world.

Recently I have found that the number of syslog-ng users on OpenBSD is growing, even with an ancient syslog-ng version in OpenBSD ports that is unable to collect local log messages. Then I remembered that Todd Miller – maintainer of sudo, and my colleague at One Identity – is also an OpenBSD user and developer. I asked him for a little help, which turned out to be quite a lot in the end, but syslog-ng is now updated to the latest version in OpenBSD ports! [...] Note: the OpenBSD project recommends the use of ready to use packages built from ports instead of using ports directly. Version 6.9 of OpenBSD comes with syslog-ng version 3.12. Version 3.32 of syslog-ng is now in the -CURRENT branch of OpenBSD ports. The next OpenBSD release will already feature an up-to-date syslog-ng package.

As you know from previous sprint reports, we are rewriting big parts of the users management in YaST. During this sprint we integrated support for authorized keys and improved several aspects of the interactive installation and password management. We also took big steps forward in the rewrite of users handling in AutoYaST. The new implementation is steadily approaching to its debut in openSUSE Tumbleweed, but we still need one or two sprints more to ensure it’s solid enough and ready to provide a seamless transition. But users management is not the only area that has been problematic lately. As more software gets added to the openSUSE distributions and more products and variants get added to SUSE Linux Enterprise, we see the memory consumption of the installation process grow… too much for our taste. Finding areas were we can cut down the memory usage is not trivial, so we just added optional in-process memory profiling to the installer. Hopefully this new tool will be the first step to a slimmer installer for the future. We do not only want to have a more efficient installer, we also want it to be prettier. But for that the YaST Team has to rely on the skills of more talented designers, who create and tweak the Qt style sheets used to define the final look of YaST. To ease their work, we created a new special YaST module called YaST Widget Demo. Apart from the new module itself, that new repository includes all the information needed to start playing with YaST theming, and even a collection of screenshots of the current state in both openSUSE and SLE.

Some of today's modern CPUs come with dedicated instructions to optimize specific operations. For example, ARMv8 has CRC32 instructions to accelerate CRC calculations. The problem is that those instructions can only be executed by a processor that supports them. Although the CPU has a feature register to identify its capabilities, checking the register before executing an instruction is time-consuming. Fortunately, the Linux kernel has a set of macros and functions known as the Linux Alternatives Framework to help solve this problem. This blog gives an overview of the framework.

In his presentation, Felipe will outline the real challenges of cloud computing today and how, despite the hype of “spinning up” new cloud servers, the reality is that the cloud, whether public or private, is severely bloated. Instances can run up to GBs in size, “fast” boot times can take in the order of minutes, and memory consumption for running a single simple service (e.g., a static content web server) can be exorbitant. The audience will hear about Unikraft’s ability to seamlessly generate extremely efficient yet high-performing, cloud-ready images that are each tailored to the needs of specific applications. Felipe will outline major performance gains seen by using Unikraft. For example, how running off-the-shelf applications such as nginx, SQLite, and Redis on Unikraft results in a 1.7x-2.7x performance improvement compared to Linux guests.

The 5th monthly Sparky project and donate report of 2021: – Linux kernel updated up to version 5.12.8 & 5.11.22 (EOL) & 5.13-rc3 – Sparky 5.15 “Nibiru” of the stable line released – Yad updated up to 10.1 & APTus AppCenter up to 20210524 – added new mirror in USA; thanks to fosshost.org – added to repos: TagSpaces, Librewolf, Riseup-VPN, Hamsket – added an option of ProtonVPN installation via APTus AppCenter, the package is not in Sparky repos, but can be automatically downloaded and installed from ProtonVPN server

I’ve recently signed up for Internode NBN while using the Arris CM8200 device supplied by Optus (previously used for a regular phone service). [...] For providing addresses to other systems on your LAN they recommend radvd version 1.1 or greater, Debian/Bullseye will ship with version 2.18. Here is an example /etc/radvd.conf that will work with it. It seems that you have to manually (or with a script) set the value to use in place of “xxxx:xxxx:xxxx:xxxx” from the value that is assigned to eth0 (or whichever interface you are using) by the wide-dhcpv6-client.

With the release of version 3.0.1209 of the amazon-ssm-agent and version 1.52.1 of the amazon-ecs-init packages in the SUSE Public Cloud Module repository it is now possible to use the SUSE built and supported packages to enable your SLES 15 SP2 and later and SLES 12 SP5 systems to integrate with an AWS ECS cluster. The packages are also in openSUSE and in the openSUSE Build Service . Prior to the release of these package versions support of ECS Anywhere was provided by AWS for the AWS build packages that get installed when executing the ecs-anywhere-install.sh script that is part of the amazon-ecs-init source tree.

The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F34-20210601-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.12-8-300 kernel. This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have about 1GB of updates savings )).

It seems like everyone who has a substantial net worth carries around a few luxury watches, but none are perhaps as mechanically enthralling as the Twin Turbo Furious watch from Jacob & Co., which houses a pair of spinning orbs called tourbillons that increase the watch’s accuracy. However, they’re quite small and intricate, so seeing exactly how they work is difficult. This is why mcmaven on Instructables wanted to create a huge 3D-printed version that shows every detailed component. At the heart is the balance wheel and spring which tick along and keep the time. Further up, the escape wheel works in a ratchet mechanism to slowly load and release the spring as the tourbillon spins. These core components are then placed into the two halves of the body that spins around on the base. [...] A single Arduino Nano is responsible for controlling the entire system, and as seen in the video, it looks incredible.

As the President of the GNOME Foundation Board of Directors, I’m really pleased to see the number and breadth of candidates we have for this year’s election. Thank you to everyone who has submitted their candidacy and volunteered their time to support the Foundation. Allan has recently blogged about how the board has been evolving, and I wanted to follow that post by talking about where the GNOME Foundation is in terms of its strategy. This may be helpful as people consider which candidates might bring the best skills to shape the Foundation’s next steps. Around three years ago, the Foundation received a number of generous donations, and Rosanna (Director of Operations) gave a presentation at GUADEC about her and Neil’s (Executive Director, essentially the CEO of the Foundation) plans to use these funds to transform the Foundation. We would grow our activities, increasing the pace of events, outreach, development and infrastructure that supported the GNOME project and the wider desktop ecosystem – and, crucially, would grow our funding to match this increased level of activity.

Recently MuseGroup acquired Audacity and I was willing to give them the benefit of the doubt and see what they actually do with the project, turns out they're completely incompetent and have now introduced a contributor license agreement

OBS Studio Open Source Live Streaming and Screen Recording Software Gets Wayland Support OBS Studio 27.0 is a major update because it’s the first version to introduce support for the Wayland display server on Linux systems. This means that you can finally use OBS Studio on Wayland, and the support comes with a new PipeWire capture source. The devs warn that Ubuntu users would need to use Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) or higher for PipeWire capture. Also for Linux users, the new OBS Studio release adds service integration and browser dock support. In addition, it improves support for VST (Virtual Studio Technology) paths and fixes a crash that could occur when audio backends have been disabled.