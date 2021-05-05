As you know from previous sprint reports, we are rewriting big parts of the users management in YaST. During this sprint we integrated support for authorized keys and improved several aspects of the interactive installation and password management. We also took big steps forward in the rewrite of users handling in AutoYaST. The new implementation is steadily approaching to its debut in openSUSE Tumbleweed, but we still need one or two sprints more to ensure it’s solid enough and ready to provide a seamless transition. But users management is not the only area that has been problematic lately. As more software gets added to the openSUSE distributions and more products and variants get added to SUSE Linux Enterprise, we see the memory consumption of the installation process grow… too much for our taste. Finding areas were we can cut down the memory usage is not trivial, so we just added optional in-process memory profiling to the installer. Hopefully this new tool will be the first step to a slimmer installer for the future. We do not only want to have a more efficient installer, we also want it to be prettier. But for that the YaST Team has to rely on the skills of more talented designers, who create and tweak the Qt style sheets used to define the final look of YaST. To ease their work, we created a new special YaST module called YaST Widget Demo. Apart from the new module itself, that new repository includes all the information needed to start playing with YaST theming, and even a collection of screenshots of the current state in both openSUSE and SLE.