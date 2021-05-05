Language Selection

openSUSE Leap 15.3 Officially Released with Xfce 4.16, Sway Tiling WM for Wayland, and More

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Wednesday 2nd of June 2021 12:15:08 PM Filed under
Linux

Built on top of binary packages from the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 3 (SP3) release, openSUSE Leap 15.3 is fully binary identical with the upstream operating system, unifying feature sets to make the seamless migration experience from openSUSE Leap to SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) almost instantaneous.

Highlights of openSUSE Leap 15.3 include support for the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment, which is now available as an option in the installer alongside the KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS and GNOME 3.34 desktops, as well as a standalone Live ISO image. In addition, this is the first release to replace the i3 tilling window manager with the Sway tiling Wayland compositor and window manager.

openSUSE Leap 15.3 Bridges Path to Enterprise

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 2nd of June 2021 06:15:05 PM.
  • openSUSE Leap 15.3 Bridges Path to Enterprise

    The newest minor version of openSUSE Leap is the most recent, rock-solid addition to the openSUSE 15.x series that carries all the positive attributes of its predecessors. There is one huge change from the previous Leap versions. openSUSE Leap 15.3 is built not just from SUSE Linux Enterprise source code like in previous versions, but built with the exact same binary packages, which strengthens the flow between Leap and SLE like a yin yang.

    “The software craftsmanship of this release makes server, workstation, desktop and container use on openSUSE Leap a desirable distribution for IT professionals, entrepreneurs, hobbyists, small businesses and educational practitioners,” said release manager Lubos Kocman.

  • openSUSE Leap 15.3 Released - Built Using Same Binary Packages As SUSE Linux Enterprise

    OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 is now officially available as this latest openSUSE Linux distribution release built using the same exact binary packages as SUSE Linux Enterprise.

    The openSUSE Leap 15.3 release is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 and will see at least eighteen months of updates.

    OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 pulls in the DNF 4.7 package manager, the Xfce 4.16 desktop is now an offered option, and a wide variety of other updates. Also new to openSUSE Leap 15.3 is now supporting IBM Z and LinuxONE/s390x systems.

LWN and Ankush Das on OpenSUSE Leap Release

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 2nd of June 2021 07:39:11 PM.

  • openSUSE Leap 15.3 released

    OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 has been released. "There is one huge change from the previous Leap versions. openSUSE Leap 15.3 is built not just from SUSE Linux Enterprise source code like in previous versions, but built with the exact same binary packages, which strengthens the flow between Leap and SLE like a yin yang." There are a lot of new features as well, see the announcement for details.

  • openSUSE Leap 15.3 Release Finally Closes the Gap With SUSE Linux Enterprise

    Last year, with openSUSE Leap 15.2 release they aimed to close the gap between SUSE Linux Enterprise by building it with the same binary packages used in the enterprise version.

    This would ease up the migration process for the deployments if anyone switches to the SUSE Linux Enterprise after testing with openSUSE. Also, openSUSE Leap will be the easy choice for development teams for testing.

    Finally, with openSUSE Leap 15.3 release, that is a reality. Here, I shall highlight the key changes of this release.

