NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Linux Performance
NVIDIA this week at Computex Taipei announced the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti while today the actual review embargo expires on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti as this new flagship gaming graphics card. Here are our initial benchmarks of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti under Linux.
NVIDIA has stated that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should be about 1.5x faster than the prior generation RTX 2080 Ti or 2x the performance of the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti for rasterized games. The RTX 3080 Ti is rated for 34 shader TFLOPS, 67 RT TFLOPS, and 273 Tensor TFLOPS. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti features 10,240 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X video memory. The 10,240 CUDA cores is up from the 8,704 CUDA cores found on the RTX 3080 and there is also 2GB of additional vRAM compared to that non-Ti model from last year.
