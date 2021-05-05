PINE64, the hardware project that aims to bring ARM and RISC-V devices to FOSS enthusiasts world-wide, widely known for their PinePhone and PineBooks, joins KDE's supporting members program as a KDE Patron. "We have a long-standing relationship with KDE, and our Pinebook Pro and PinePhone shipping with Plasma are a testament to this commitment. Indeed, the promise early Plasma Mobile development held was the deciding factor for us to create the PinePhone. We are thrilled to have been made a patron by KDE e.V. and are excited at the prospect of an even closer cooperation in the future."

Built on top of binary packages from the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 3 (SP3) release, openSUSE Leap 15.3 is fully binary identical with the upstream operating system, unifying feature sets to make the seamless migration experience from openSUSE Leap to SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) almost instantaneous. Highlights of openSUSE Leap 15.3 include support for the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment, which is now available as an option in the installer alongside the KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS and GNOME 3.34 desktops, as well as a standalone Live ISO image. In addition, this is the first release to replace the i3 tilling window manager with the Sway tiling Wayland compositor and window manager.

Emulate the Amstrad CPC home computer with Linux Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.