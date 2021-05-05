Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 2nd of June 2021 01:35:04 PM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

openSUSE Leap 15.3 Officially Released with Xfce 4.16, Sway Tiling WM for Wayland, and More

Built on top of binary packages from the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 3 (SP3) release, openSUSE Leap 15.3 is fully binary identical with the upstream operating system, unifying feature sets to make the seamless migration experience from openSUSE Leap to SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) almost instantaneous. Highlights of openSUSE Leap 15.3 include support for the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment, which is now available as an option in the installer alongside the KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS and GNOME 3.34 desktops, as well as a standalone Live ISO image. In addition, this is the first release to replace the i3 tilling window manager with the Sway tiling Wayland compositor and window manager. Read more

PINE64 becomes a KDE Patron

PINE64, the hardware project that aims to bring ARM and RISC-V devices to FOSS enthusiasts world-wide, widely known for their PinePhone and PineBooks, joins KDE's supporting members program as a KDE Patron. "We have a long-standing relationship with KDE, and our Pinebook Pro and PinePhone shipping with Plasma are a testament to this commitment. Indeed, the promise early Plasma Mobile development held was the deciding factor for us to create the PinePhone. We are thrilled to have been made a patron by KDE e.V. and are excited at the prospect of an even closer cooperation in the future." Read more

Emulate the Amstrad CPC home computer with Linux

Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software. Read more

NixOS 21.05 Released with GNOME 40 and Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS

More than seven months in the works, NixOS 21.05 is dubbed “Okapi” (a.k.a. the forest giraffe) and comes with major component updates, starting from the core as the default kernel has been upgraded from Linux 5.4 LTS to the latest long-term supported series, Linux 5.10 LTS. Another big change of the NixOS 21.05 release is the bold move to the latest GNOME 40 desktop environment. The main edition, which is recommended for more users, ships with GNOME 40.1 and offers the same layout that we can see in other popular distros, namely with the Activities Overview as default view. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6