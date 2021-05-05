Built on top of binary packages from the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 3 (SP3) release, openSUSE Leap 15.3 is fully binary identical with the upstream operating system, unifying feature sets to make the seamless migration experience from openSUSE Leap to SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) almost instantaneous. Highlights of openSUSE Leap 15.3 include support for the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment, which is now available as an option in the installer alongside the KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS and GNOME 3.34 desktops, as well as a standalone Live ISO image. In addition, this is the first release to replace the i3 tilling window manager with the Sway tiling Wayland compositor and window manager.

NVIDIA this week at Computex Taipei announced the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti while today the actual review embargo expires on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti as this new flagship gaming graphics card. Here are our initial benchmarks of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti under Linux. NVIDIA has stated that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should be about 1.5x faster than the prior generation RTX 2080 Ti or 2x the performance of the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti for rasterized games. The RTX 3080 Ti is rated for 34 shader TFLOPS, 67 RT TFLOPS, and 273 Tensor TFLOPS. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti features 10,240 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X video memory. The 10,240 CUDA cores is up from the 8,704 CUDA cores found on the RTX 3080 and there is also 2GB of additional vRAM compared to that non-Ti model from last year.

PINE64 becomes a KDE Patron PINE64, the hardware project that aims to bring ARM and RISC-V devices to FOSS enthusiasts world-wide, widely known for their PinePhone and PineBooks, joins KDE's supporting members program as a KDE Patron. "We have a long-standing relationship with KDE, and our Pinebook Pro and PinePhone shipping with Plasma are a testament to this commitment. Indeed, the promise early Plasma Mobile development held was the deciding factor for us to create the PinePhone. We are thrilled to have been made a patron by KDE e.V. and are excited at the prospect of an even closer cooperation in the future."