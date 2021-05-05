Purism Launches a Privacy-first, Made in USA Smartphone: Librem 5 USA, as an Alternative to Big Tech Offerings Purism’s Librem 5 USA offers consumers a privacy-first smart phone with a secure supply chain Purism begins shipping its newest privacy-first smartphone, Librem 5 USA. The smart phone retains the software security and privacy features of the Librem 5 while adding a transparent, secure supply chain with manufacturing in the USA. This makes it one of the most secure alternatives to the iOS and Android phones offered by the big tech companies. The Librem 5 is a phone built on PureOS, a freedom respecting, open source, and fully verifiable operating system that is neither based on Android nor iOS. It has unique hardware kill switches to disconnect the cellular modem, WiFi and Bluetooth, and microphone & cameras. The premium upgrade—Librem 5 USA—additionally sources its components via a controlled and secure US supply chain, with full electronics manufacturing done at the Purism operations headquarters in the United States. The new Librem 5 USA adheres to strict US labor, environmental, and materials laws with US-based staff. It brings together trusted hardware and secure software—all in one phone.

The June 2021 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the June 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the June 2021 issue: * Short Topix: Internet Explorer Officially DIES June 15, 2022 … Sorta * Inkscape Tutorial: Creating A Rainbow * Windows 10: An OS With A Privacy Guide 1,243 Pages Long * nnn: The Terminal Based File Manager You Never Knew You Needed * Digitizing Your COVID-19 Vax Card * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Breakfast Sausage Pies * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (7.7 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2021-06.pdf Download the EPUB Version (6.9 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202106epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (5.2 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202106mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html