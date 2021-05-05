Compact edge AI box runs Ubuntu Server on 24-core Arm SoC with choice of NPUs
Vecow’s compact “VAC-1000” runs Ubuntu Server on a Foxconn FXN3102 with 24 Cortex-A53 cores and a choice of Lightspeeur 2801S and Hailo-8 NPUs. Features include 16GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, SATA, and M.2 expansion.
Like most embedded system manufacturers, Vecow focuses on Intel-based products. Yet earlier this year the Taiwan-based company released an i.MX6 UL powered VIG-120 IoT gateway for electric vehicles and it has now unveiled a similarly compact and Arm/Linux-driven VAC-1000 series. The rugged, 170 x 118 x 40mm system features a Foxconn FXN3102 SoC with 24 up to 1GHz Cortex-A53 cores and offers a choice of GTI Lightspeeur 2801S (VAC-1000) and Hailo-8 (VAC-1100) NPUs.
