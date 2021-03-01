Games: Griftlands, Proton, Star Drifters, ZEPHON and More Deck-building roguelite Griftlands from Klei is out now and it's wonderful | GamingOnLinux After only recently adding Linux support, Klei Entertainment has now officially released their incredibly stylish and engrossing deck-builder Griftlands. What is it? "Griftlands is a deck-building roguelite where you fight and negotiate your way through a broken-down sci-fi world. Every decision is important, be it the jobs you take, the friends you make, or the cards you collect. Death comes quickly, but each play offers new situations and strategies to explore."

Emulate the Amstrad CPC home computer with Linux Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.

Game Zone: Mother Russia Bleeds - Better Than SOR 4? Well, as I wrote in my review of Streets of Rage 4, the game was a disappointment. But, it is a very difficult game to criticize, as it is very well done. How is anyone going to speak ill of SOR 4? Okay, we're not going to bash SOR 4 in the reviews, but let's say it should have been better. However, there is a game, which was released before SOR 4, but which captured the spirit of SOR and delivered much more than SOR 4.

Top New Games You Can Play With Proton Since May 2021 Almost summer! Here is our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since May 2021 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks...

Star Drifters talk their Linux sales for titles like Danger Scavenger, plus a key giveaway | GamingOnLinux Star Drifters recently did their first native Linux release with Danger Scavenger, so their Community & PR Manager got in touch to mention how it all went. If you missed it: Danger Scavenger is fast-paced action, cyberpunk-themed, roguelite skyline crawler. Blow up, cut, shoot enemy robots on the roofs of skyscrapers. Choose your way to higher levels, loot, buy stuff, upgrade yourself, fight against greedy corporations, be a rebel! We covered the release the release in a previous article.

Creators of Warhammer 40K Gladius have announced their new 4x strategy ZEPHON Proxy Studios, developer of Warhammer 40,000: Gladius and Pandora: First Contact have just recently announced their brand new upcoming 4x strategy game ZEPHON. Coming along with Linux support (confirmed) just like their previous games, it looks like another enhancement on their existing engine setup used with their previous games with a brand new setting. ZEPHON is a post-apocalyptic 4X strategy game, where you guide survivors through a grim-dark future, navigating unexpected disasters, eldritch horror and cyberpunk monstrosities.