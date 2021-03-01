today's howtos
The problem with both of these error messages is that they're not specific. They don't tell me what certificate purpose the certificate has that the library considers unsupported, or what is incompatible, or what purpose and key usage either library is actually looking for. The second library doesn't even clearly say what TLS certificate it's reporting an error about; as it happens, there were a chain of three TLS certificates involved, two of which I had just generated and one that was old enough it might be missing things the library now wanted.
The secure shell protocol (SSH) is the most common method for controlling remote machines over the command line in the Linux world. SSH is a true Linux original, and it is also gaining popularity in the Windows world. There is even official Windows documentation for SSH, which covers controlling Windows machines using OpenSSH.
FreeDOS is an open source DOS-compatible operating system that you can use to play classic DOS games, run legacy business software, or develop embedded systems. Any program that works on MS-DOS should also run on FreeDOS.
But if you've never used DOS, you might be confused about how to navigate the system. FreeDOS is primarily a command-line interface; there is no default graphical user interface (GUI) in FreeDOS. You need to type every command at the command line.
Two commands that help you find your way around FreeDOS: CD and DIR. I've written those commands in all uppercase, but DOS is actually case insensitive, so you can type your commands using either uppercase or lowercase letters. DOS doesn't care.
Now that a little more than 40 percent of the adults in the U.S. are considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (persons who receive both of the mRNA Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, along with persons who receive the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine), many of those vaccinated are wondering how to "protect" their vaccination card. These cards, given out with the first vaccination, enable vaccinated people to keep track of their vaccination(s), and to offer proof down the road that the person has received their COVID-19 vaccination.
But, they are fragile. They are nothing more than printed cardstock that the end consumer is expected to carry in their wallet. Over time, it just isn't going to endure years and years of wear and tear. Many are opting to laminate their vaccination cards, which will certainly make it much more durable. But, what if you could digitize your vaccination card? A digital copy should be able to endure for eternity.
Fortunately, there are a couple of popular options emerging that do just that. Let's cover some ways you might use to digitize your vaccination card. The two methods I'll present are just two options that I've tried. You might think of others that might better fit your needs. Also, since I don't have an iPhone (I've never owned an "i" anything), I'm not able to try out methods on that platform ... but I can provide a link to others who have tried it out, later on in the article.
In this video, I am going to show how to install Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.04.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install BpyTOP on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Bpytop is a terminal-based resource monitor that shows various device resources in an effective and visually appealing manner. It has a game-inspired theme. Bashtop users can expect similar features in bpytop since bpytop is ported from bashtop and completely written in Python.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the BpyTOP resource monitor on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ZesleCP on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ZesleCP comes with a lot of features out of the box including, Server Config, Domains, Email Accounts, SSL, Databases, File Manager, advanced caching, and more. is a light, fast and secure Linux hosting control panel. Easily manage your server and build any website, like WordPress, with few clicks. ZesleCP comes with a lot of features out of the box including, Server Config, Domains, Email Accounts, SSL, Databases, File Manager, advanced caching, and more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the ZesleCP control panel on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
I used to create bootable Ubuntu USB installer with UNetbootin, then with Ubuntu’ built-in USB creator. Now Ventoy is a good choice you should try!
Have you ever tried working on some changes, and you did not create a backup first? It’s dreadful to lose your important files, right? One good rule of thumb in making changes with your system is to secure a backup first. It’s also a good practice to back up your files even if you’re not making big changes. You never know when you might need it.
You probably need a backup solution because you are here. Backup solutions may vary depending on the operating system you are using. If you are a Linux user, this article is for you.
Custom facts (local facts) are the variables which are declared on ansible managed host. Custom facts are declared in ini or json file in the /etc/ansible/facts.d directory on managed host. File names of custom facts must have .fact extension.
In this article, we will cover how to create and use custom facts to install samba file server and starts its service on ansible managed host. Here we are using host1 and host2 as a part of fileservers group in the inventory.
Lynis is an open-source and much powerful auditing tool for Unix/Linux-like operating systems. It scans the system for security information, general system information, installed and available software information, configuration mistakes, security issues, user accounts without a password, wrong file permissions, firewall auditing, etc.
Lynis is one of the most trusted automated auditing tools for software patch management, malware scanning, and vulnerability detecting in Unix/Linux-based systems. This tool is useful for auditors, network and system administrators, security specialists, and penetration testers.
Today I created a new Virtual machine with Arch Linux vagrant box. I started the Arch Linux virtual machine with vagrant up command, but it didn't start.
Wget is a popular free command-line utility used for downloading files from the web using HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP protocols. It supports both Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4) and Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) addresses.
If you want to forcibly choose either IPv4 or IPv6 for wget while downloading files, you need to do it explicitly or change the default configuration.
KVM, or Kernel-Based Virtual Machine, provides a virtual environment in which one or more additional operating systems can run alongside the primary system without affecting its functionality. In KVM, the Linux kernel makes use of virtualization technology by leveraging your existing system and hardware resources. The new virtual environment created by KVM can be used to provide additional workspace for software testers, developers, architects and even home users.
This tutorial describes how to install and use a virtual machine with the KVM open source virtualization platform. The commands and procedures described in this tutorial were run on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 systems on an x86_64 (64bit x86 Intel or AMD processor).
When you're working on a Linux system, numerous processes run in the background. These processes take up system resources in the form of CPU usage and time.
While in most situations, the OS manages these processes automatically, sometimes a resource-intensive process can over utilize the CPU due to heavy processing or poor development. The answer is usually to kill the process directly or limit its CPU usage to a certain limit.
Luckily on Linux, you can limit a process's CPU usage using a command-line utility called cpulimit.
One of the essential Docker commands is docker inspect. It lets you extract information about various docker objects, knowing how to use it is something EVERYONE should know about.
In case you were wondering, Docker objects or resources are simply things like containers, volumes, networks etc.
The main strength of inspect comes from its formatting capabilities.
Drupal is a free, scalable, and open platform used to create and manage website content. It has a large community and is used by millions of people and organizations around the world. Drupal provides a simple and user-friendly web interface that helps you to create a variety of websites ranging from personal websites to large community-driven websites.
In this guide, we will show you how to deploy multiple Drupal instances with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04.
PostgreSQL is a popular worldwide used open-source database. It is available for Linux including other common operating systems such as macOS, Windows 10/7, and BSD. Here we will install and configure the latest PostgreSQL version on AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux 8.
PostgreSQL implements the 2008 SQL standard very comprehensively. In addition to common data types, the database can also natively handle XML and version 9.2 with data in JSON format. Postgres is based on the typical client-server model: The central server component called ” postmaster ” manages all database files and all connections that are established for communication (input and output) with the database server.
Just like MYSQL, the user only needs a client program to connect and start creating a database via the command line or the integrated terminal. Whereas to handle MariaDB or MySQL graphically we have a simple web application phpMyAdmin and in the same way, we have a graphical user interface for PostgreSQL as well – such as pgAdmin or phpPgAdmin that can be optionally installed and used.
Games: Griftlands, Proton, Star Drifters, ZEPHON and More
After only recently adding Linux support, Klei Entertainment has now officially released their incredibly stylish and engrossing deck-builder Griftlands.
What is it? "Griftlands is a deck-building roguelite where you fight and negotiate your way through a broken-down sci-fi world. Every decision is important, be it the jobs you take, the friends you make, or the cards you collect. Death comes quickly, but each play offers new situations and strategies to explore."
Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer.
Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user.
Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.
Well, as I wrote in my review of Streets of Rage 4, the game was a disappointment. But, it is a very difficult game to criticize, as it is very well done. How is anyone going to speak ill of SOR 4? Okay, we're not going to bash SOR 4 in the reviews, but let's say it should have been better. However, there is a game, which was released before SOR 4, but which captured the spirit of SOR and delivered much more than SOR 4.
Almost summer! Here is our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since May 2021 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks...
Star Drifters recently did their first native Linux release with Danger Scavenger, so their Community & PR Manager got in touch to mention how it all went.
If you missed it: Danger Scavenger is fast-paced action, cyberpunk-themed, roguelite skyline crawler. Blow up, cut, shoot enemy robots on the roofs of skyscrapers. Choose your way to higher levels, loot, buy stuff, upgrade yourself, fight against greedy corporations, be a rebel! We covered the release the release in a previous article.
Proxy Studios, developer of Warhammer 40,000: Gladius and Pandora: First Contact have just recently announced their brand new upcoming 4x strategy game ZEPHON.
Coming along with Linux support (confirmed) just like their previous games, it looks like another enhancement on their existing engine setup used with their previous games with a brand new setting. ZEPHON is a post-apocalyptic 4X strategy game, where you guide survivors through a grim-dark future, navigating unexpected disasters, eldritch horror and cyberpunk monstrosities.
nnn: The Terminal Based File Manager You Never Knew You Needed
Just like most people around these parts, I was a DOS and Windows user. It was a time before I even heard of Linux, much less tried it. Early Windows users -- I'm talking about Windows 3.1 and Windows for Workgroups 3.11 -- spent an equal amount of time in DOS as they did in Windows. Back then, Windows ran on top of DOS, so knowledge of the DOS command prompt was pretty much a requirement.
One program that I **always** installed on my DOS systems was Vernon D. Buerg's excellent LIST program. It was a simple file manager for the DOS command prompt that mostly did one thing, and did it well: it listed files in the selected directory. It also allowed users to view the contents of the selected file. Simply highlight the file and press the "Enter" key. The contents of that selected file -- whether it was a simple *.txt file or a binary file -- was opened in a simple viewer. The user could view the contents of the selected file. When a user was finished viewing the contents of a file, hitting the "Escape" key brought the user back to the listing of files. List was small, efficient, and pretty much stayed "out of the way," allowing users to navigate and work quickly.
Blender 2.93 Is Here as a Long-Term Supported Release, This Is What’s New
Like most Blender releases, Blender 2.93 is a major update that brings numerous new features and improvements, but the biggest change is the fact that it’s an LTS (Long-Term Support) release, which will be supported for the next couple of years. This means that you can use it for long-term projects.
Apart from being an LTS release, Blender 2.93 introduces a new Spreadsheet Editor that promises to help you inspect your mesh, instances, and point clouds. It also introduces a new Fill tool, new Depth of Fiel, and new Eevee with faster volumetrics, as well as support for area lights and soft shadows.
