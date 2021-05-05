IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Simulating CloudEvents with AsyncAPI and Microcks | Red Hat Developer
Event-driven architecture was an evolutionary step toward cloud-native applications, and supports serverless applications. Events connect microservices, letting you decouple functions in space and time and make your applications more resilient and elastic.
But events come with challenges. One of the first challenges for a development team is how to describe events in a repeatable, structured form. Another challenge is how to work on applications that consume events without having to wait for another team to hand you the applications that produce those events.
This article explores those two challenges and shows how to simulate events using CloudEvents, AsyncAPI, and Microcks. CloudEvents and AsyncAPI are complementary specifications that you can combine to help define an event-driven architecture. Microcks allows simulation of CloudEvents to speed up and protect the autonomy of development teams.
Integrate Red Hat Fuse 7 on Apache Karaf with Red Hat AMQ 7 | Red Hat Developer
In this article, I will demonstrate how to use Apache Camel applications in Red Hat Fuse 7.8 to produce and consume messages from Red Hat AMQ 7 or its upstream project, Apache ActiveMQ Artemis. This approach uses AMQ Core Protocol Java Message Service (JMS). Users who want to migrate from Red Hat Fuse 6 and Red Hat AMQ 6 to Red Hat Fuse 7 and Red Hat AMQ 7 will also find this tutorial helpful.
Kubernetes architecture and what it means for security
Kubernetes is a robust yet complex infrastructure system for container orchestration, with multiple components that must be adequately protected. In order to know how to more effectively secure your Kubernetes environments, it is important to understand the architecture of Kubernetes itself as well as where and how to focus efforts on valuable mitigations.
Enable Sysadmin's May 2021 top 10 Linux article round-up
Kafka Monthly Digest – May 2021 – IBM Developer
This is the 40th edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest. In this edition, I’ll cover what happened in the Apache Kafka community in May 2021.
IBM contributes popular Node.js framework to the OpenJS Foundation
Today at OpenJS World, IBM announced our contribution of LoopBack to the OpenJS Foundation as an incubating project. LoopBack is an extensible Node.js and TypeScript framework for building APIs and microservices that connect to databases, services, and infrastructure with minimal coding.
We believe that joining the OpenJS Foundation will help the project continue to grow its community contributors base through open governance within the foundation.
Digital transformation: 4 ways to achieve real change
While enterprises throughout the world have embraced the concept of digital transformation, these transitions are often less successful than one would expect. According to a 2020 study from BCG, only 30 percent of transformations met or exceeded their target value and resulted in sustainable change.
However, many enterprises are accelerating their digital transformation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. IDG reported that 59 percent of IT leaders are increasing digital transformation efforts as a result of pandemic pressures.
Network-Bound Disk Encryption improvements in RHEL 8
Policy-based Decryption (PBD) is a collection of technologies that enable automated unlocking of encrypted volumes of hard drives on physical and virtual machines using a variety of unlocking methods. When the unlocking method uses a special network server, we call it Network-Bound Disk Encryption (NBDE).
As you can see in many recent releases of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Red Hat is committed to bringing improvements to PBD and NBDE. This article attempts to introduce some of them.
