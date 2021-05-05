CloudLinux OS Solo is a Low-Cost WordPress Optimized Linux OS
CloudLinux OS Solo comes with a high degree of automatization, reducing risks associated with manual operations.
CloudLinux OS Solo is a new commercial Linux distro based on RHEL built by the creators of the established CloudLinux OS. CloudLinux is also the owner of the community-driven open-source project AlmaLinux, which aims to be 1:1 binary compatible CentOS drop-in replacement.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 702 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Krita and KDE Itinerary
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Coder Radio, mintCast and More
Firefox Latest and Death of Chrome Apps
LibreOffice: Print Dialog, Recap, and ODF
New Linux OS for small businesses and individuals...
New Linux OS for small businesses and individuals with just one hosting account - Web Hosting | Cloud Computing | Datacenter | Domain News