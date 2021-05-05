Open Hardware: Inkplate, DiaFit, Raspberry PI Pico, Raspberry Silicon and Arduino
-
Inkplate 6PLUS ESP32 ePaper display gets higher resolution, a touchscreen, a frontlight (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software
Inkplate 6PLUS is an updated version of Inkplate 6 ESP32 powered 6-inch ePaper display that was introduced in 2019, wand comes with a higher 1024 x 758 resolution, and the addition of a touchscreen and a frontlight.
Just like the original product, Inkplate 6PLUS makes use of recycled e-paper displays without thousands of screens currently in stock. Refresh performance per pixel is faster and similar to Inkplate 10, which leads to a complete screen refresh being about as fast as on the original Inkplate 6 despite the higher resolution.
-
DiaFit is a customizable glucose monitor system based on the Nano 33 IoT
While diabetes is still very much a serious disease, medical advancements over the past few decades make it much easier to live with. Wearable glucose monitors in particular provide a convenient way for people to keep an eye on their blood sugar, so they can get the extra insulin that they need before they start feeling the effects of low blood sugar. DiaFit is a customizable glucose monitor system that gives people options and it relies on an Arduino Nano 33 IoT board.
Most wearable glucose monitors available today, like the popular FreeStyle Libre 2, are small patch-like devices that stick to the skin. They connect through Bluetooth to a separate device that users can check to see their blood sugar levels. Those are often either bulky units that take up space in a purse or pocket, or wearable gadgets that resemble smartwatches. DiaFit is modular and gives people more options.
-
Analog Joystick With Raspberry Pi Pico and MicroPython
Joysticks are common input devices widely used in games, but in some cases they can also replace mouse when we need to attach them in a small space. Joysticks can work with Raspberry PI Pico as this microcontroller has analog inputs
In this tutorial I’m going to show you how to connect and put into work an analog joystick with Raspberry PI Pico, using MicroPython.
-
Raspberry Silicon update: RP2040 on sale now at $1
-
What Is Arduino and Why Is It Used?
Are you one of those who are interested in electronics but find it intimidating at the same time? You’ve probably been thinking of your first electronics project but not sure how and where to start. Suppose you at least have a decent understanding of electronics concepts like circuits, current, voltage, power, and integrated circuits. In that case, there’s a tool that can help you get started with your dream electronics project.
Arduino is an open-source electronics platform with simplified hardware and software to make learning easy for novices but flexible enough to be used by professionals. The Arduino was born in 2005 out of the collaborative effort of the faculty and students at the Interaction Design Institute Ivrea (IDII) in Ivrea, Italy. The goal was to provide students at the Institute with low-cost, easy-to-use circuit boards for their electronics projects. Unexpectedly, Arduino soon reached a wider audience – students, hobbyists, programmers, and even professionals. What makes Arduino so popular? Read on to know more about this development board that is well-loved by electronics enthusiasts.
-
