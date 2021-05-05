Language Selection

Open Hardware: Inkplate, DiaFit, Raspberry PI Pico, Raspberry Silicon and Arduino

Hardware
  • Inkplate 6PLUS ESP32 ePaper display gets higher resolution, a touchscreen, a frontlight (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

    Inkplate 6PLUS is an updated version of Inkplate 6 ESP32 powered 6-inch ePaper display that was introduced in 2019, wand comes with a higher 1024 x 758 resolution, and the addition of a touchscreen and a frontlight.

    Just like the original product, Inkplate 6PLUS makes use of recycled e-paper displays without thousands of screens currently in stock. Refresh performance per pixel is faster and similar to Inkplate 10, which leads to a complete screen refresh being about as fast as on the original Inkplate 6 despite the higher resolution.

  • DiaFit is a customizable glucose monitor system based on the Nano 33 IoT

    While diabetes is still very much a serious disease, medical advancements over the past few decades make it much easier to live with. Wearable glucose monitors in particular provide a convenient way for people to keep an eye on their blood sugar, so they can get the extra insulin that they need before they start feeling the effects of low blood sugar. DiaFit is a customizable glucose monitor system that gives people options and it relies on an Arduino Nano 33 IoT board.

    Most wearable glucose monitors available today, like the popular FreeStyle Libre 2, are small patch-like devices that stick to the skin. They connect through Bluetooth to a separate device that users can check to see their blood sugar levels. Those are often either bulky units that take up space in a purse or pocket, or wearable gadgets that resemble smartwatches. DiaFit is modular and gives people more options.

  • Analog Joystick With Raspberry Pi Pico and MicroPython

    Joysticks are common input devices widely used in games, but in some cases they can also replace mouse when we need to attach them in a small space. Joysticks can work with Raspberry PI Pico as this microcontroller has analog inputs

    In this tutorial I’m going to show you how to connect and put into work an analog joystick with Raspberry PI Pico, using MicroPython.

  • Raspberry Silicon update: RP2040 on sale now at $1
  • What Is Arduino and Why Is It Used?

    Are you one of those who are interested in electronics but find it intimidating at the same time? You’ve probably been thinking of your first electronics project but not sure how and where to start. Suppose you at least have a decent understanding of electronics concepts like circuits, current, voltage, power, and integrated circuits. In that case, there’s a tool that can help you get started with your dream electronics project.

    Arduino is an open-source electronics platform with simplified hardware and software to make learning easy for novices but flexible enough to be used by professionals. The Arduino was born in 2005 out of the collaborative effort of the faculty and students at the Interaction Design Institute Ivrea (IDII) in Ivrea, Italy. The goal was to provide students at the Institute with low-cost, easy-to-use circuit boards for their electronics projects. Unexpectedly, Arduino soon reached a wider audience – students, hobbyists, programmers, and even professionals. What makes Arduino so popular? Read on to know more about this development board that is well-loved by electronics enthusiasts.

Krita and KDE Itinerary

  • 8 Best Free Graphics Editors for Creating Vector Images

    Krita is an open-source graphics editor that has historically specialized in raster graphics editing. However, an update in Krita 4.0 meant that it’s had an overhaul of the vector tools at its disposal and has become a pretty handy app for the creation of vector graphics. You can create vector layers, draw all kinds of special shapes, and use the calligraphy and text tool to make more bespoke vectors resembling brush strokes and other fine shapes. A big part of Krita’s recent development has been its move from the ODG to the more popular SVG file format, which makes it much more versatile for importing and exporting vector graphics.

  • [Krita art] Process for panels on episode 35
  • April/May in KDE Itinerary

    With travel remaining problematic, we mainly used the time since the previouls summary blog for a number of improvements on foundational infrastructure KDE Itinerary relies on.

Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Coder Radio, mintCast and More

  • FLOSS Weekly 632: From BASH To Cryptocurrency - Brian J. Fox

    The story of the bash shell begins with Brian Fox, who wrote the original, and it continues on this show packed with interesting forays into the achievements and challenges of free software and open source. In conversation with Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett, Fox also unpacks the thinkings and workings behind the Orchid VPN, and all the primary and secondary effects of simply making one's work maximally useful.

  • Paleofetch: Imagine A Suckless Style Neofetch

    The dev archived the repo before I could upload this, still uploading because it's cool. There are tons of fetch applications out there, the most notable being neofetch but it's quite slow, so today we're looking at Paleofetch a fetch application written in C, that you're intended to modify in the Suckless sort of manor.

  • Strange Voltron of Hell | Coder Radio 416

    Mike's unique take on the bold promises made at MS Build this year, and the one item he REALLY wants announced at WWDC next week. Plus a batch of your emails, a little proxy war, and more!

  • mintCast 362 – The Takeover

    First up, in our Wanderings, I’ve been system building, Joe has been playing with his new 3D printer, Bo has range anxiety and Tony has been learning about creating YouTube videos Then in our news, Freenode taken over by Andrew Lee and Ubuntu and Fedora abandon ship, Material Shell for Gnome 40, Fedora 32 is end of life, and more In security, a Linux rootkit that shows its face…fish.

  • Muse unsettles Audacity developers with new license plans
  • MORE changes at Audacity.

    Look, the idea of a Contributor License Agreement makes sense. But there should definitely be provisions in any CLA worth its salt that any license chosen in the future will conform to the definition of "free software."

  • Special Live Event From The New Office - DT LIVE

    This special live event will be the first live stream from the new office, assuming we don't have any networking issues. I will talk about the move, the equipment, some of the challenges I've encountered so far. I will also share my thoughts on a number of Linux-related topics and interact with you guys hanging out in the YouTube chat.

Firefox Latest and Death of Chrome Apps

  • Firefox 89: The New Contributors To MR1 – about:community

    Firefox 89 would not have been possible without our community, and it is a great privilege for us to thank all the developers who contributed their first code change to MR1, 44 of whom were brand new volunteers!

  • Data@Mozilla: This week in Glean: Glean Dictionary updates

    Lots of progress on the Glean Dictionary since I made the initial release announcement a couple of months ago. For those coming in late, the Glean Dictionary is intended to be a data dictionary for applications built using the Glean SDK and Glean.js. This currently includes Firefox for Android and Firefox iOS, as well as newer initiatives like Rally. Desktop Firefox will use Glean in the future, see Firefox on Glean (FoG).

  • Mozilla Security Blog: Updating GPG key for signing Firefox Releases

    Mozilla offers GPG signing to let you verify the integrity of our Firefox builds. GPG signatures for Linux based builds are particularly important, because it allows Linux distributions and other repackagers to verify that the source code they use to build Firefox actually comes from Mozilla. We regularly rotate our GPG signing subkey — usually every two years — to guard against the unlikely possibility that the key has been leaked without our knowledge. Last week, such a rotation happened, and we switched over to the new signing subkey. The new GPG subkey’s fingerprint is 14F2 6682 D091 6CDD 81E3 7B6D 61B7 B526 D98F 0353, and will expire on 2023-05-17.

  • Chrome Apps support on Chrome OS, Windows, Mac & Linux soon coming to an end: Here’s what you should know

    Chrome Apps were first introduced back in 2013. It was an ambitious project that aimed to make app development much easier for developers since a single app could work on almost every platform that supported the Google Chrome browser.

LibreOffice: Print Dialog, Recap, and ODF

