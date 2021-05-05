Krita and KDE Itinerary 8 Best Free Graphics Editors for Creating Vector Images Krita is an open-source graphics editor that has historically specialized in raster graphics editing. However, an update in Krita 4.0 meant that it’s had an overhaul of the vector tools at its disposal and has become a pretty handy app for the creation of vector graphics. You can create vector layers, draw all kinds of special shapes, and use the calligraphy and text tool to make more bespoke vectors resembling brush strokes and other fine shapes. A big part of Krita’s recent development has been its move from the ODG to the more popular SVG file format, which makes it much more versatile for importing and exporting vector graphics.

[Krita art] Process for panels on episode 35

April/May in KDE Itinerary With travel remaining problematic, we mainly used the time since the previouls summary blog for a number of improvements on foundational infrastructure KDE Itinerary relies on.

Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Coder Radio, mintCast and More FLOSS Weekly 632: From BASH To Cryptocurrency - Brian J. Fox The story of the bash shell begins with Brian Fox, who wrote the original, and it continues on this show packed with interesting forays into the achievements and challenges of free software and open source. In conversation with Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett, Fox also unpacks the thinkings and workings behind the Orchid VPN, and all the primary and secondary effects of simply making one's work maximally useful.

Paleofetch: Imagine A Suckless Style Neofetch The dev archived the repo before I could upload this, still uploading because it's cool. There are tons of fetch applications out there, the most notable being neofetch but it's quite slow, so today we're looking at Paleofetch a fetch application written in C, that you're intended to modify in the Suckless sort of manor.

Strange Voltron of Hell | Coder Radio 416 Mike's unique take on the bold promises made at MS Build this year, and the one item he REALLY wants announced at WWDC next week. Plus a batch of your emails, a little proxy war, and more!

mintCast 362 – The Takeover First up, in our Wanderings, I’ve been system building, Joe has been playing with his new 3D printer, Bo has range anxiety and Tony has been learning about creating YouTube videos Then in our news, Freenode taken over by Andrew Lee and Ubuntu and Fedora abandon ship, Material Shell for Gnome 40, Fedora 32 is end of life, and more In security, a Linux rootkit that shows its face…fish.

Muse unsettles Audacity developers with new license plans

MORE changes at Audacity. Look, the idea of a Contributor License Agreement makes sense. But there should definitely be provisions in any CLA worth its salt that any license chosen in the future will conform to the definition of "free software."

Special Live Event From The New Office - DT LIVE This special live event will be the first live stream from the new office, assuming we don't have any networking issues. I will talk about the move, the equipment, some of the challenges I've encountered so far. I will also share my thoughts on a number of Linux-related topics and interact with you guys hanging out in the YouTube chat.