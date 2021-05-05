today's howtos
-
[SOLVED] Cron job wget writing files to root directory
The wget command is a command line utility for downloading files from the remote servers. It’s also used to triggers server side scripts using the cron jobs.
-
7 Linux networking commands that every sysadmin should know
This article is the first in a series centered around 'crowd sourced' command recommendations. I asked a group of our core contributors what their favorite Linux commands were, and the feedback was overwhelming. We received 46 individual commands, and many of them were underscored by multiple submissions.
This series represents the complete list, broken down by category. I have dubbed these first seven commands "Networking commands that everyone should know."
-
Easily Set Charging Thresholds For ASUS Laptops On Linux Using bat
bat is a simple command line tool for easily setting and checking the ASUS battery charging stop threshold, in order to help extend battery life.
According to its wiki, bat aims to "replicate the functionality ASUS Battery Health Charging utility for ASUS laptops on Windows which aims to prolong the battery's life-span".
I've already covered how to limit battery charging (set a charge threshold) for ASUS laptops on Linux, but with the help of this tool, you'll be able to easily change the charging threshold, reset it, and see the current charging threshold level. bat can also print the current battery level and charging status.
-
Learn to create Bootable Linux Flash Drive / USB Drive (using Ubuntu)
To be able to install Ubuntu or any other Linux OS or even any other OS like Windows etc, we either need a bootable FlashDrive or a DVD of the OS. In this tutorial, we will discuss how we can create a bootable Linux Flash Drive or a USB drive using a Ubuntu System.
There are many tools on almost all operating systems available with most of them being 3rd party tools, but we have an inbuilt tool on Ubuntu for creating a bootable flash drive, called ‘Startup Disk Creator'. We will be using the same tool to create a bootable Linux flash drive.
-
Joachim Breitner: Verifying the code of the Internet Identity service
You probably have used https://identity.ic0.app/ to log into various applications (the NNS UI, OpenChat etc.) before, and if you do that, you are trusting this service to take good care of your credentials. Furthermore, you might want to check that the Internet Identity is really not tracking you. So you want to know: Is this really running the code we claim it to run? Of course the following applies to other canisters as well, but I’ll stick to the Internet Identity in this case.
-
Sven Hoexter: pulseaudio/alsa and dynamic mic sensitivity in my browser
It's a gross hack but works for now. To prevent overly sensitive mic settings autotuned by the browser in web conferences, I currently edit as root /usr/share/pulseaudio/alsa-mixer/paths/analog-input-internal-mic.conf. Change in [Element Capture] the setting volume from merge to 80.
-
Test Kubernetes cluster failures and experiments in your terminal
Do you know how your system will respond to an arbitrary failure? Will your application fail? Will anything survive after a loss? If you're not sure, it's time to see if your system passes the Litmus test, a detailed way to cause chaos at random with many experiments.
In the first article in this series, I explained what chaos engineering is, and in the second article, I demonstrated how to get your system's steady state so that you can compare it against a chaos state. This third article will show you how to install and use Litmus to test arbitrary failures and experiments in your Kubernetes cluster. In this walkthrough, I'll use Pop!_OS 20.04, Helm 3, Minikube 1.14.2, and Kubernetes 1.19.
-
