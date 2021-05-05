Graphics and Benchmarks Leftovers
Libinput 1.18 Released With Better Gesture Detection - Phoronix
Libinput as the input handling library commonly used these days by the Linux desktop both under X.Org and Wayland environments is out with version 1.18 as its newest feature release.
With libinput being quite mature these days, the recent releases haven't been too exciting on the feature front compared to the early days. But even still libinput releases in 2021 are seeing new features added in.
A libweston-based compositor for Automotive Grade Linux
Simplifying AGL's existing Wayland-based graphical stack and avoiding the use of modules that aren't maintained upstream has lead to the creation of a new compositor based on libweston, bringing more reliable and fine-grained system control.
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) is a collaborative project of the Linux Foundation about improving open source components for automotive use cases. Using a common reference platform for test and integration purposes, it follows an upstream-first policy in publishing the improvements.
On the graphical side of things, the AGL project is using Wayland, a protocol for a compositor to talk to its clients as well as a C library implementation of that protocol. With it, it delivers a rich user experience (usability and user satisfaction) and supports customization of design and behaviour as to meet different needs of vehicle type.
Memba When – Mike Blumenkrantz – Super. Good. Code.
I said I’d be blogging every day about some changes? And that was a month ago or however long it’s been? And we all had a good chuckle at the idea that I could blog every day like how things used to be?
Yeah, I remember that too.
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Sees Reworked Shader Cache So It Actually Works - Phoronix
Zink as Mesa's OpenGL implementation atop Vulkan continues seeing a lot of work particularly by Mike Blumenkrantz working under contract for Valve. The latest is a major rework to Zink's shader cache implementation so it will actually work as desired and in an optimal manner.
New + Updated Benchmarks For May 2021 - Now At 661 Tests, ~36d19h Average Total Runtime - Phoronix
On top of everything else going on in May ahead of Phoronix turning 17, there were several new benchmarks / test profiles added for the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org and numerous updates to existing test profiles.
Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org now offer 661 distinct test profiles (benchmarks) that have seen combined 2,247 revisions and some 233 different test suites. The average run-time if wanting to run every possible test with every possible option is at roughly 36 days and 19 hours -- but fortunately most users run only the small relevant portion of tests to their own workloads.
