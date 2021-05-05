Language Selection

Graphics and Benchmarks Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 2nd of June 2021 10:40:23 PM
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • Libinput 1.18 Released With Better Gesture Detection - Phoronix

    Libinput as the input handling library commonly used these days by the Linux desktop both under X.Org and Wayland environments is out with version 1.18 as its newest feature release.

    With libinput being quite mature these days, the recent releases haven't been too exciting on the feature front compared to the early days. But even still libinput releases in 2021 are seeing new features added in.

  • A libweston-based compositor for Automotive Grade Linux

    Simplifying AGL's existing Wayland-based graphical stack and avoiding the use of modules that aren't maintained upstream has lead to the creation of a new compositor based on libweston, bringing more reliable and fine-grained system control.

    Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) is a collaborative project of the Linux Foundation about improving open source components for automotive use cases. Using a common reference platform for test and integration purposes, it follows an upstream-first policy in publishing the improvements.

    On the graphical side of things, the AGL project is using Wayland, a protocol for a compositor to talk to its clients as well as a C library implementation of that protocol. With it, it delivers a rich user experience (usability and user satisfaction) and supports customization of design and behaviour as to meet different needs of vehicle type.

  • Memba When – Mike Blumenkrantz – Super. Good. Code.

    I said I’d be blogging every day about some changes? And that was a month ago or however long it’s been? And we all had a good chuckle at the idea that I could blog every day like how things used to be?

    Yeah, I remember that too.

  • Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Sees Reworked Shader Cache So It Actually Works - Phoronix

    Zink as Mesa's OpenGL implementation atop Vulkan continues seeing a lot of work particularly by Mike Blumenkrantz working under contract for Valve. The latest is a major rework to Zink's shader cache implementation so it will actually work as desired and in an optimal manner.

  • New + Updated Benchmarks For May 2021 - Now At 661 Tests, ~36d19h Average Total Runtime - Phoronix

    On top of everything else going on in May ahead of Phoronix turning 17, there were several new benchmarks / test profiles added for the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org and numerous updates to existing test profiles.

    Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org now offer 661 distinct test profiles (benchmarks) that have seen combined 2,247 revisions and some 233 different test suites. The average run-time if wanting to run every possible test with every possible option is at roughly 36 days and 19 hours -- but fortunately most users run only the small relevant portion of tests to their own workloads.

Krita and KDE Itinerary

  • 8 Best Free Graphics Editors for Creating Vector Images

    Krita is an open-source graphics editor that has historically specialized in raster graphics editing. However, an update in Krita 4.0 meant that it’s had an overhaul of the vector tools at its disposal and has become a pretty handy app for the creation of vector graphics. You can create vector layers, draw all kinds of special shapes, and use the calligraphy and text tool to make more bespoke vectors resembling brush strokes and other fine shapes. A big part of Krita’s recent development has been its move from the ODG to the more popular SVG file format, which makes it much more versatile for importing and exporting vector graphics.

  • [Krita art] Process for panels on episode 35
  • April/May in KDE Itinerary

    With travel remaining problematic, we mainly used the time since the previouls summary blog for a number of improvements on foundational infrastructure KDE Itinerary relies on.

Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Coder Radio, mintCast and More

  • FLOSS Weekly 632: From BASH To Cryptocurrency - Brian J. Fox

    The story of the bash shell begins with Brian Fox, who wrote the original, and it continues on this show packed with interesting forays into the achievements and challenges of free software and open source. In conversation with Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett, Fox also unpacks the thinkings and workings behind the Orchid VPN, and all the primary and secondary effects of simply making one's work maximally useful.

  • Paleofetch: Imagine A Suckless Style Neofetch

    The dev archived the repo before I could upload this, still uploading because it's cool. There are tons of fetch applications out there, the most notable being neofetch but it's quite slow, so today we're looking at Paleofetch a fetch application written in C, that you're intended to modify in the Suckless sort of manor.

  • Strange Voltron of Hell | Coder Radio 416

    Mike's unique take on the bold promises made at MS Build this year, and the one item he REALLY wants announced at WWDC next week. Plus a batch of your emails, a little proxy war, and more!

  • mintCast 362 – The Takeover

    First up, in our Wanderings, I’ve been system building, Joe has been playing with his new 3D printer, Bo has range anxiety and Tony has been learning about creating YouTube videos Then in our news, Freenode taken over by Andrew Lee and Ubuntu and Fedora abandon ship, Material Shell for Gnome 40, Fedora 32 is end of life, and more In security, a Linux rootkit that shows its face…fish.

  • Muse unsettles Audacity developers with new license plans
  • MORE changes at Audacity.

    Look, the idea of a Contributor License Agreement makes sense. But there should definitely be provisions in any CLA worth its salt that any license chosen in the future will conform to the definition of "free software."

  • Special Live Event From The New Office - DT LIVE

    This special live event will be the first live stream from the new office, assuming we don't have any networking issues. I will talk about the move, the equipment, some of the challenges I've encountered so far. I will also share my thoughts on a number of Linux-related topics and interact with you guys hanging out in the YouTube chat.

Firefox Latest and Death of Chrome Apps

  • Firefox 89: The New Contributors To MR1 – about:community

    Firefox 89 would not have been possible without our community, and it is a great privilege for us to thank all the developers who contributed their first code change to MR1, 44 of whom were brand new volunteers!

  • Data@Mozilla: This week in Glean: Glean Dictionary updates

    Lots of progress on the Glean Dictionary since I made the initial release announcement a couple of months ago. For those coming in late, the Glean Dictionary is intended to be a data dictionary for applications built using the Glean SDK and Glean.js. This currently includes Firefox for Android and Firefox iOS, as well as newer initiatives like Rally. Desktop Firefox will use Glean in the future, see Firefox on Glean (FoG).

  • Mozilla Security Blog: Updating GPG key for signing Firefox Releases

    Mozilla offers GPG signing to let you verify the integrity of our Firefox builds. GPG signatures for Linux based builds are particularly important, because it allows Linux distributions and other repackagers to verify that the source code they use to build Firefox actually comes from Mozilla. We regularly rotate our GPG signing subkey — usually every two years — to guard against the unlikely possibility that the key has been leaked without our knowledge. Last week, such a rotation happened, and we switched over to the new signing subkey. The new GPG subkey’s fingerprint is 14F2 6682 D091 6CDD 81E3 7B6D 61B7 B526 D98F 0353, and will expire on 2023-05-17.

  • Chrome Apps support on Chrome OS, Windows, Mac & Linux soon coming to an end: Here’s what you should know

    Chrome Apps were first introduced back in 2013. It was an ambitious project that aimed to make app development much easier for developers since a single app could work on almost every platform that supported the Google Chrome browser.

LibreOffice: Print Dialog, Recap, and ODF

