LibreOffice: Print Dialog, Recap, and ODF
GTK4 LibreOffice Port: Print Dialog
LibreOffice's Print Dialog in GTK4 Port with fancy "suggested-action" blue "Print" button.
LibreOffice monthly recap: May 2021 – Community activities
Tender to implement automated ODF filter regression testing (#202106-01)
The Document Foundation (TDF) is the charitable entity behind the world’s leading free/libre open source (FLOSS) office suite LibreOffice.
We are looking for an individual or company to implement automated ODF filter regression testing.
The default file format of LibreOffice is ODF, the Open Document Format. From time to time, there are regression bugs reported towards these filters, that involve loss of data. The respective unit tests do not provide sufficient coverage to prevent these regressions to happen.
