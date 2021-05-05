Firefox Latest and Death of Chrome Apps
Firefox 89: The New Contributors To MR1 – about:community
Firefox 89 would not have been possible without our community, and it is a great privilege for us to thank all the developers who contributed their first code change to MR1, 44 of whom were brand new volunteers!
Data@Mozilla: This week in Glean: Glean Dictionary updates
Lots of progress on the Glean Dictionary since I made the initial release announcement a couple of months ago. For those coming in late, the Glean Dictionary is intended to be a data dictionary for applications built using the Glean SDK and Glean.js. This currently includes Firefox for Android and Firefox iOS, as well as newer initiatives like Rally. Desktop Firefox will use Glean in the future, see Firefox on Glean (FoG).
Mozilla Security Blog: Updating GPG key for signing Firefox Releases
Mozilla offers GPG signing to let you verify the integrity of our Firefox builds. GPG signatures for Linux based builds are particularly important, because it allows Linux distributions and other repackagers to verify that the source code they use to build Firefox actually comes from Mozilla.
We regularly rotate our GPG signing subkey — usually every two years — to guard against the unlikely possibility that the key has been leaked without our knowledge. Last week, such a rotation happened, and we switched over to the new signing subkey.
The new GPG subkey’s fingerprint is 14F2 6682 D091 6CDD 81E3 7B6D 61B7 B526 D98F 0353, and will expire on 2023-05-17.
Chrome Apps support on Chrome OS, Windows, Mac & Linux soon coming to an end: Here’s what you should know
Chrome Apps were first introduced back in 2013. It was an ambitious project that aimed to make app development much easier for developers since a single app could work on almost every platform that supported the Google Chrome browser.
