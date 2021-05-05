Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Coder Radio, mintCast and More
-
FLOSS Weekly 632: From BASH To Cryptocurrency - Brian J. Fox
The story of the bash shell begins with Brian Fox, who wrote the original, and it continues on this show packed with interesting forays into the achievements and challenges of free software and open source. In conversation with Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett, Fox also unpacks the thinkings and workings behind the Orchid VPN, and all the primary and secondary effects of simply making one's work maximally useful.
-
Paleofetch: Imagine A Suckless Style Neofetch
The dev archived the repo before I could upload this, still uploading because it's cool. There are tons of fetch applications out there, the most notable being neofetch but it's quite slow, so today we're looking at Paleofetch a fetch application written in C, that you're intended to modify in the Suckless sort of manor.
-
Strange Voltron of Hell | Coder Radio 416
Mike's unique take on the bold promises made at MS Build this year, and the one item he REALLY wants announced at WWDC next week.
Plus a batch of your emails, a little proxy war, and more!
-
mintCast 362 – The Takeover
First up, in our Wanderings, I’ve been system building, Joe has been playing with his new 3D printer, Bo has range anxiety and Tony has been learning about creating YouTube videos
Then in our news, Freenode taken over by Andrew Lee and Ubuntu and Fedora abandon ship, Material Shell for Gnome 40, Fedora 32 is end of life, and more
In security, a Linux rootkit that shows its face…fish.
-
Muse unsettles Audacity developers with new license plans
-
MORE changes at Audacity.
Look, the idea of a Contributor License Agreement makes sense. But there should definitely be provisions in any CLA worth its salt that any license chosen in the future will conform to the definition of "free software."
-
Special Live Event From The New Office - DT LIVE
This special live event will be the first live stream from the new office, assuming we don't have any networking issues. I will talk about the move, the equipment, some of the challenges I've encountered so far. I will also share my thoughts on a number of Linux-related topics and interact with you guys hanging out in the YouTube chat.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 357 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Krita and KDE Itinerary
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Coder Radio, mintCast and More
Firefox Latest and Death of Chrome Apps
LibreOffice: Print Dialog, Recap, and ODF
Recent comments
8 min 56 sec ago
10 min 53 sec ago
14 min 53 sec ago
24 min 20 sec ago
1 hour 40 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago