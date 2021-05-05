Krita and KDE Itinerary
-
8 Best Free Graphics Editors for Creating Vector Images
Krita is an open-source graphics editor that has historically specialized in raster graphics editing. However, an update in Krita 4.0 meant that it’s had an overhaul of the vector tools at its disposal and has become a pretty handy app for the creation of vector graphics.
You can create vector layers, draw all kinds of special shapes, and use the calligraphy and text tool to make more bespoke vectors resembling brush strokes and other fine shapes.
A big part of Krita’s recent development has been its move from the ODG to the more popular SVG file format, which makes it much more versatile for importing and exporting vector graphics.
-
[Krita art] Process for panels on episode 35
-
April/May in KDE Itinerary
With travel remaining problematic, we mainly used the time since the previouls summary blog for a number of improvements on foundational infrastructure KDE Itinerary relies on.
-
Krita and KDE Itinerary
