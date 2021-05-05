Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 2nd of June 2021 11:29:35 PM

ould you like to have a tiled menu in Plasma? Maybe. Yes? Well, read on! As it happens, a few weeks ago, I tried to make the Plasma desktop look like Windows 10. One of the ingredients needed to bake this delightful cookie was Tiled Menu, available as an optional extra to Plasma users when it comes to the system menu look & feel. By default, Plasma users get three choices - menu, launcher, dashboard. Now, there be a fourth way.

Tiled Menu lives as a widget in Discover. It ain't always easy to find, but it's there, and it's available to anyone on Plasma 5.12 and above. It offers a Windows 10 behavior, and if this be your thing, you can have it. Boom. The widget comes with tons of options, so I thought, perchance we can have an entire article dedicated to it, to go over the different settings and tweaks. All right, onwards then!

[...]

Tiled Menu is a fantastic little widget. It's simple yet powerful. You can tweak to your heart's desire. Anything goes really. Every setting can be edited and changed, you can use tiles - or not, there's integrated search, everything. Even if you are not aiming to transform your Plasma desktop into a Windows 10 clone, you can still enjoy this menu on its own. It uses system settings, so it won't override your theming or look out of place, whether you use Breeze or something else. Sweet.

Well, hopefully, this little tutorial will spur you to give it a go, and perhaps delve into Discover, and look for other useful widgets and decorations. Plasma comes with a mindboggling arsenal of tools and tweaks, and the greatest downside is that they aren't always easy to discover [sic]. But looking back at my different Plasma desktop transformation guides, I have always found something new and cool and fun to try and enjoy. A whole wealth of great ideas and concepts. So there. Try this one, and then start exploring.