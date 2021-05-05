Why You Should Learn Linux on a Chromebook

Not only is Chrome OS based on Linux, but an increasing number of Chromebooks offer access to a Linux development system. If you've always wanted to learn how to use Linux, then Chromebooks are a great way to start. But what's the difference between Linux on normal laptops and Chrome OS on Chromebooks? And which one's better for beginners who are learning the Linux operating system? We'll find out in this post.

Security Leftovers

Producing a trustworthy x86-based Linux appliance Let's say you're building some form of appliance on top of general purpose x86 hardware. You want to be able to verify the software it's running hasn't been tampered with. What's the best approach with existing technology? Let's split this into two separate problems. The first is to do as much as we can to ensure that the software can't be modified without our consent[1]. This requires that each component in the boot chain verify that the next component is legitimate. We call the first component in this chain the root of trust, and in the x86 world this is the system firmware[2]. This firmware is responsible for verifying the bootloader, and the easiest way to do this on x86 is to use UEFI Secure Boot. In this setup the firmware contains a set of trusted signing certificates and will only boot executables with a chain of trust to one of these certificates. Switching the system into setup mode from the firmware menu will allow you to remove the existing keys and install new ones.

Garrett: Producing a trustworthy x86-based Linux appliance Matthew Garrett has written up the long, complex series of steps required to build an x86 device that only boots code that the creator wants to run there.

What is Whale Phishing – Linux Hint Whaling or whale phishing attacks are a type of social engineering attack directed against specific wealthy individuals. The term whale phishing implies victims belong to strategic positions, usually economically. This is the main difference between whaling or whale phishing attacks and other types of phishing attacks, usually launched massively. Whale phishing or whaling is a type of digital fraud through social engineering which encourages victims to take a specific action, such as delivering funds to an attacker’s account. Whale phishing attacks are growing popular among scammers.

Security updates for Wednesday Security updates have been issued by Debian (squid), Fedora (dhcp), openSUSE (gstreamer, gstreamer-plugins-bad, gstreamer-plugins-base, gstreamer-plugins-good, gstreamer-plugins-ugly and slurm), Oracle (glib2 and kernel), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, perl, and tcpdump), Scientific Linux (glib2), SUSE (bind, dhcp, lz4, and shim), and Ubuntu (dnsmasq, lasso, and python-django).

Live Patching Requires Reproducible Builds – and Containers Are the Answer We know that live patching has real benefits because it significantly reduces the downtime associated with frequent patching. But live patching is relatively difficult to achieve without causing other problems and for that reason live patching is not implemented as frequently as it could be. After all, the last thing sysadmins want is a live patch that crashes a system. Reproducible builds are one of the tools that can help developers to implement live patching consistently and safely. In this article, I explain why reproducible builds matter for live patching, what exactly reproducible builds are, and how containers are coming to the rescue.

PGPainless 0.2 Released! I’m very proud and excited to announce the release of PGPainless version 0.2! Since the last stable release of my OpenPGP library for Java and Android 9 months ago, a lot has changed and improved! Most importantly development on PGPainless is being financially sponsored, so I was able to focus a lot more energy into working on the library. I’m very grateful for this opportunity

Tiled Menu in Plasma - A Windowsy Linux experience

ould you like to have a tiled menu in Plasma? Maybe. Yes? Well, read on! As it happens, a few weeks ago, I tried to make the Plasma desktop look like Windows 10. One of the ingredients needed to bake this delightful cookie was Tiled Menu, available as an optional extra to Plasma users when it comes to the system menu look & feel. By default, Plasma users get three choices - menu, launcher, dashboard. Now, there be a fourth way. Tiled Menu lives as a widget in Discover. It ain't always easy to find, but it's there, and it's available to anyone on Plasma 5.12 and above. It offers a Windows 10 behavior, and if this be your thing, you can have it. Boom. The widget comes with tons of options, so I thought, perchance we can have an entire article dedicated to it, to go over the different settings and tweaks. All right, onwards then! [...] Tiled Menu is a fantastic little widget. It's simple yet powerful. You can tweak to your heart's desire. Anything goes really. Every setting can be edited and changed, you can use tiles - or not, there's integrated search, everything. Even if you are not aiming to transform your Plasma desktop into a Windows 10 clone, you can still enjoy this menu on its own. It uses system settings, so it won't override your theming or look out of place, whether you use Breeze or something else. Sweet. Well, hopefully, this little tutorial will spur you to give it a go, and perhaps delve into Discover, and look for other useful widgets and decorations. Plasma comes with a mindboggling arsenal of tools and tweaks, and the greatest downside is that they aren't always easy to discover [sic]. But looking back at my different Plasma desktop transformation guides, I have always found something new and cool and fun to try and enjoy. A whole wealth of great ideas and concepts. So there. Try this one, and then start exploring.