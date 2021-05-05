Why You Should Learn Linux on a Chromebook
Not only is Chrome OS based on Linux, but an increasing number of Chromebooks offer access to a Linux development system. If you've always wanted to learn how to use Linux, then Chromebooks are a great way to start.
But what's the difference between Linux on normal laptops and Chrome OS on Chromebooks? And which one's better for beginners who are learning the Linux operating system? We'll find out in this post.
