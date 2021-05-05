Proprietary Software and Openwashing
-
Windows 10: An OS With A Privacy Guide 1,243 Pages Long
Now that the European Union's General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR) has pushed the big tech to state what they are collecting from their users, I decided to give a look on the privacy policy of MS Windows 10 -- the most widely used desktop/laptop operating system in the world -- and try to find out what is the bare minimum of data that Microsoft is collecting from a user.
Navigating through the jungle of the several and different Microsoft's privacy policies and webpages is not an easy task. Their "Privacy Statement" is 140 pages in length, and if you really want to delve into the details, they have a "Windows 10 & Privacy Compliance: A Guide for IT and Compliance Professionals" with nothing less than 1,243 pages containing six different privacy policies to the several versions of Windows 10!
-
Short Topix: Internet Explorer Officially DIES June 15, 2022 ... Sorta
As of June 15, 2022, Internet Explorer 11 will be officially retired from most versions of Windows 10, according to "The Windows Experience" blog post on May 19, 2021. Microsoft has spent much of the past couple of years just wishing that Internet Explorer would just go away. They even replaced it with Microsoft Edge, and then reworked Edge to use Chromium as the basis for its web browser.
Internet Explorer, despite all of its awfulness and non-adherence to established web standards (for a while, Microsoft thought its britches were big enough to entitle it to SET the standards, rather than follow the standards that EVERYONE ELSE had already agreed upon), had to be one of the absolute worst web browsers around. Yes, it did have a few shining moments, but mostly, it was just awful.
Internet Explorer was first released in August 1995, based on the Spyglass Mosaic web browser. Since Mosaic was produced by NCSA, a public entity, a much heavier reliance was placed on its commercial licensing partner, Spyglass. Initially, Spyglass delivered two versions of Internet Explorer. The first one was based entirely on NCSA source code, and the other was made from scratch by Spyglass, but conceptually modelled after the NCSA browser. Much to everyone's chagrin, Microsoft chose the Spyglass code model, rather than the NCSA code model.
The latest version of Internet Explorer is 11, and was released in 2013. Yes, nearly 8 years ago! It's the browser that refuses to die. The main reason is to support all the legacy websites and applications that vitally depend on IE to run. To facilitate the end of IE, Microsoft Edge has a built-in Internet Explorer mode (IE mode) for the times that those legacy IE websites and applications need to be accessed.
You might have noticed that the headline says that IE "dies" on June 15, 2022 ... sorta. Well here's the "sorta" part, spelled out in a "Note" after the first paragraph of the announcement on the Microsoft blog:
"This retirement does not affect in-market Windows 10 LTSC or Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications. It also does not affect the MSHTML (Trident) engine. For a full list of what is in scope for this announcement, and for other technical questions, please see our FAQ."
So, we may not be "officially" done with IE just yet. But, come June 15, 2022, there might just be a LOT fewer users of it than before. We can only hope. After all, hope springs eternal.
-
White House says cyberattack on meat producer JBS likely from Russia [iophk: Windows TCO]
Jean-Pierre noted that JBS USA, which is the nation’s top beef producer, had notified the White House on Sunday that they had been hit by a ransomware attack, the same type of attack recently used by a Russian-based cyber criminal group that forced Colonial Pipeline to shut down systems for a week.
-
Cyberattack Against Globe's Largest Meat Company Shutters Slaughterhouses, Roils Markets Worldwide
The suspected ransomware attack prevented the USDA from publishing wholesale beef and pork data as well as shutting down slaughterhouses.
-
World’s largest meat supplier grinds to a halt after cyberattack
Details are still emerging about the extent and severity of the attack — which became apparent to JBS on May 30th, and was disclosed to staff in a memo on the 31st — but it has caused some of the largest slaughterhouses in the US to shut down already, and at least one in Canada. According to Bloomberg, JBS has suspended its own IT systems in Australia and North America, though the company’s backup servers appear to be unaffected. Naturally, the shutdowns of computer systems and physical plants are likely to cause supply delays.
-
All of JBS’s U.S. Beef Plants Were Forced Shut by Cyberattack [iophk: Windows TCO]
There have been more than 40 publicly reported ransomware attacks against food companies since May 2020, said Allan Liska, senior security architect at cybersecurity analytics firm Recorded Future.
-
Major meat producer JBS USA hit by cyberattack [iophk: Windows TCO]
JBS USA, which is primarily based in Colorado, is the largest producer of beef in the nation and one of the largest producers of poultry and pork. It is part of JBS Foods, which has locations in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada and other parts of Europe.
-
JBS: World's largest meat supplier hit by cyber-attack [iophk: Windows TCO]
IT systems are essential in modern meat processing plants, with computers used at multiple stages including billing and shipping.
-
Cyberattack hits world's largest meat supplier [iophk: Windows TCO]
JBS is also Australia’s largest meat and food processing company, with 47 facilities across the country including abattoirs, feedlots and meat processing sites. JBS employs around 11,000 people.
JBS USA said in a statement from Greeley, Colorado, on Monday that it was the target on Sunday of an “organized cybersecurity attack” affecting some of its servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems.
-
US, Australia operations of globe's biggest meat processor hit by attack [iophk: Windows TCO]
A statement from the company's American arm on Sunday said it had determined that was the target of an organised cyber-attack.
Monday was Memorial Day in the US, the equivalent of Anzac Day on this side of the world.
JBS has nearly a quarter of a million employees and provides beef, chicken and pork to countries around the globe.
-
Is video call available on Telegram?
Telegram is a cloud-based instant messaging app that can be used for staying connected with family, friends and colleagues. The app was originated in Russia in 2013 by Nikolai and Pavel Durov, and is available for Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Windows, macOS and GNU/Linux users.
-
Obnoxious Repair Monopolies Keep Turning Farmers Into Activists
Back in 2015, frustration at John Deere's draconian tractor DRM helped birth a grassroots tech movement dubbed "right to repair." The company's crackdown on "unauthorized repairs" turned countless ordinary citizens into technology policy activists, after DRM (and the company's EULA) prohibited the lion's share of repair or modification of tractors customers thought they owned. These restrictions only worked to drive up costs for owners, who faced either paying significantly more money for "authorized" repair (which for many owners involved hauling tractors hundreds of miles and shelling out thousands of additional dollars), or toying around with pirated firmware just to ensure the products they owned actually worked.
-
SUSE Guest Blog by Reblaze
Curiefense is a new, open-source application security platform that protects sites, services and APIs. It extends Envoy proxy to defend against a variety of threats including SQL and command injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), account takeovers (ATOs), application-layer DDoS, remote file inclusion (RFI), API abuse and more.
By building it on top of Envoy, we benefit from the many advantages of Envoy such as service discovery, HTTP/2, and gRPC support, as well as seamless integration into cloud-native API gateway and service mesh deployments.
Curiefense inspects every request and analyzes it according to security policies. Some of these policies are inherent, some are customized by the user, some are received from external threat feeds, and some are automatically generated and adapted as the threat environment evolves.
-
How Can SUSE Manager Complement SaltStack Enterprise | SUSE Communities
Anyone that has worked in IT long enough has heard of Salt as a leader in the configuration management area. Whether you’ve used it or not, you understand how much power can be gained with the platform. But Salt alone isn’t the perfect fit for everyone, especially if you need more than pure configuration management. As a command-line tool, Salt does require a learning curve that is significantly steeper than the tools traditionally used by most admins. You not only have to learn the commands to be used, but you also have to know how to create Salt states, modules, formulas and pillars.
-
New ways to learn about open organizations
The Open Organization community celebrates its sixth anniversary on June 02. That's six years of articles (hundreds), books (an evolving series), conversations (always inspiring), teaching (we love it), and learning. We're so proud to be a vibrant community of open experts and leaders working to bring open principles to organizations large and small. In fact, many of the Open Organization Ambassadors have made careers out of helping others become more open, and our community remains dedicated to helping leaders across various industries integrate open mindsets and behaviors into their communities and contexts.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 308 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Blender 2.93 LTS Released With Big Changes
Blender has introduced the Blender 2.93 LTS 3D creation suite as their last major milestone of the Blender 2.x series before moving to the next-generation 3D creation pipeline with Blender 3.0. Blender 2.93 LTS brings user experience improvements, introduces 22 new nodes to its Geometry Nodes editor, mesh primitives support, adds the much anticipated Line Art modifier to automatically generate grease pencil lines around objects, a new and faster fill tool, and many Eevee renderer improvements. Direct: Blender 2.93 LTS
Why You Should Learn Linux on a Chromebook
Not only is Chrome OS based on Linux, but an increasing number of Chromebooks offer access to a Linux development system. If you've always wanted to learn how to use Linux, then Chromebooks are a great way to start. But what's the difference between Linux on normal laptops and Chrome OS on Chromebooks? And which one's better for beginners who are learning the Linux operating system? We'll find out in this post.
Security Leftovers
Tiled Menu in Plasma - A Windowsy Linux experience
ould you like to have a tiled menu in Plasma? Maybe. Yes? Well, read on! As it happens, a few weeks ago, I tried to make the Plasma desktop look like Windows 10. One of the ingredients needed to bake this delightful cookie was Tiled Menu, available as an optional extra to Plasma users when it comes to the system menu look & feel. By default, Plasma users get three choices - menu, launcher, dashboard. Now, there be a fourth way. Tiled Menu lives as a widget in Discover. It ain't always easy to find, but it's there, and it's available to anyone on Plasma 5.12 and above. It offers a Windows 10 behavior, and if this be your thing, you can have it. Boom. The widget comes with tons of options, so I thought, perchance we can have an entire article dedicated to it, to go over the different settings and tweaks. All right, onwards then! [...] Tiled Menu is a fantastic little widget. It's simple yet powerful. You can tweak to your heart's desire. Anything goes really. Every setting can be edited and changed, you can use tiles - or not, there's integrated search, everything. Even if you are not aiming to transform your Plasma desktop into a Windows 10 clone, you can still enjoy this menu on its own. It uses system settings, so it won't override your theming or look out of place, whether you use Breeze or something else. Sweet. Well, hopefully, this little tutorial will spur you to give it a go, and perhaps delve into Discover, and look for other useful widgets and decorations. Plasma comes with a mindboggling arsenal of tools and tweaks, and the greatest downside is that they aren't always easy to discover [sic]. But looking back at my different Plasma desktop transformation guides, I have always found something new and cool and fun to try and enjoy. A whole wealth of great ideas and concepts. So there. Try this one, and then start exploring.
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago