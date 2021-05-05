Not only is Chrome OS based on Linux, but an increasing number of Chromebooks offer access to a Linux development system. If you've always wanted to learn how to use Linux, then Chromebooks are a great way to start. But what's the difference between Linux on normal laptops and Chrome OS on Chromebooks? And which one's better for beginners who are learning the Linux operating system? We'll find out in this post.

Blender has introduced the Blender 2.93 LTS 3D creation suite as their last major milestone of the Blender 2.x series before moving to the next-generation 3D creation pipeline with Blender 3.0. Blender 2.93 LTS brings user experience improvements, introduces 22 new nodes to its Geometry Nodes editor, mesh primitives support, adds the much anticipated Line Art modifier to automatically generate grease pencil lines around objects, a new and faster fill tool, and many Eevee renderer improvements. Direct: Blender 2.93 LTS

Security Leftovers Producing a trustworthy x86-based Linux appliance Let's say you're building some form of appliance on top of general purpose x86 hardware. You want to be able to verify the software it's running hasn't been tampered with. What's the best approach with existing technology? Let's split this into two separate problems. The first is to do as much as we can to ensure that the software can't be modified without our consent[1]. This requires that each component in the boot chain verify that the next component is legitimate. We call the first component in this chain the root of trust, and in the x86 world this is the system firmware[2]. This firmware is responsible for verifying the bootloader, and the easiest way to do this on x86 is to use UEFI Secure Boot. In this setup the firmware contains a set of trusted signing certificates and will only boot executables with a chain of trust to one of these certificates. Switching the system into setup mode from the firmware menu will allow you to remove the existing keys and install new ones.

What is Whale Phishing – Linux Hint Whaling or whale phishing attacks are a type of social engineering attack directed against specific wealthy individuals. The term whale phishing implies victims belong to strategic positions, usually economically. This is the main difference between whaling or whale phishing attacks and other types of phishing attacks, usually launched massively. Whale phishing or whaling is a type of digital fraud through social engineering which encourages victims to take a specific action, such as delivering funds to an attacker’s account. Whale phishing attacks are growing popular among scammers.

Security updates for Wednesday Security updates have been issued by Debian (squid), Fedora (dhcp), openSUSE (gstreamer, gstreamer-plugins-bad, gstreamer-plugins-base, gstreamer-plugins-good, gstreamer-plugins-ugly and slurm), Oracle (glib2 and kernel), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, perl, and tcpdump), Scientific Linux (glib2), SUSE (bind, dhcp, lz4, and shim), and Ubuntu (dnsmasq, lasso, and python-django).

Live Patching Requires Reproducible Builds – and Containers Are the Answer We know that live patching has real benefits because it significantly reduces the downtime associated with frequent patching. But live patching is relatively difficult to achieve without causing other problems and for that reason live patching is not implemented as frequently as it could be. After all, the last thing sysadmins want is a live patch that crashes a system. Reproducible builds are one of the tools that can help developers to implement live patching consistently and safely. In this article, I explain why reproducible builds matter for live patching, what exactly reproducible builds are, and how containers are coming to the rescue.

PGPainless 0.2 Released! I’m very proud and excited to announce the release of PGPainless version 0.2! Since the last stable release of my OpenPGP library for Java and Android 9 months ago, a lot has changed and improved! Most importantly development on PGPainless is being financially sponsored, so I was able to focus a lot more energy into working on the library. I’m very grateful for this opportunity