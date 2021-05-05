Programming Leftovers Godot Engine - GDScript progress report: Feature-complete for 4.0 It has been a while since my last report. In my last post, I've mentioned GDNative, but since I've done only a bunch of "boring" stuff, I ended up not writing anything about it. Work on GDNative is not completed yet, so maybe I'll have something interesting to report later on. For now, let me show what was done on GDScript.

Fortran newsletter: June 2021 Welcome to the June 2021 edition of the monthly Fortran newsletter. The newsletter comes out at the beginning of every month and details Fortran news from the previous month.

Testing in the Twenties Grown-up software developers know perfectly well that testing is important. But — speaking here from experience — many aren’t doing enough. So I’m here to bang the testing drum, which our profession shouldn’t need to hear but apparently does.

How to Install Code Blocks IDE on Ubuntu Linux Code Blocks is an open source IDE written in C++ and ideal for C, C++ and Fortran development. It is cross-platform and runs on Linux, macOS and Windows. Code Blocks is lightweight and fast. It supports workspaces, multi-target projects, inter project dependencies inside workspace. You get syntax highlighting, code folding, tabbed interface, class browser, smart indentation and more. You can also extend the feature of the IDE via plugins. In this tutorial, you’ll learn to install Code Blocks on Ubuntu-based Linux distributions.

What is Binary Search? – Linux Hint A binary search is a searching algorithm used to search target elements in a container where elements must be arranged in ascending order. Generally, binary search is used to search the index number of the target element in a sorted array. The binary search uses the divide and conquers approach, in which it divides the array into equal parts until it finds the target element. A Binary search algorithm is implemented iterative as well as a recursive statement. Binary search is more efficient and faster as compared with linear search.

C++ Function Overriding – Linux Hint In this article, we will cover function overriding in the C++ programming language. C++ supports runtime polymorphism. In function overriding, the child class redefines the function which is already defined in its parent class. It enables the programmer to provide derived class-specific functionality (even though it is defined in the base class). Now, we will see a few examples and understand the function overriding concept in C++.

gfldex: Low profile quoting I wrote a program that got exactly one user that is not me and is used once a week. Hence, I can proudly claim to be 520% efficient. The result can be found at the bottom of each Raku Weekly News. While casting my Raku spells I once again had felt the urge for a simply but convenient way to inline fragments of html in code. The language leans itself to the task with colon pairs and slurpy arrays.

Bash Variables In-Depth – Linux Hint A variable is a place to store an object in the computer’s memory. This article explains how to declare a variable using the builtin command called to declare. It then describes the meaning of variable attributes and gives some examples. After that, some predefined variables are talked about. The name of a variable is the name given to by the programmer.

The Bash Functions In-Depth – Linux Hint In the ordinary execution of commands, one command is executed after another. The first command is executed, then the next command, then the command after, and the one following, and so on. Imagine a script with one hundred commands, with each command in a line. It is possible to have two, three, or more consecutive commands that repeat in different portions of the script. In other words, the same segment of commands occurs after different unique commands, as the script is observed from top to bottom. It would be better to have the segment of commands as one group when it should first occur. Then, simply call the group each time the group is needed down in the script. In order to do that, the group needs to be given a name. A function is a named group of commands that is called whenever it is needed, down in the script. The group of commands is not executed when the function is defined at the top of the script. The group is only executed when the function is called.

CSV to table, table to CSV The title of this post may sound a little strange. A data CSV is already a table, isn't it? With fields separated by commas? True, but the data ops demonstrated below aren't so simple. The first one comes from a 2019 Stack Exchange question. Given this CSV (I'll call the file "datacsv")...