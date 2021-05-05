Programming Leftovers
-
It has been a while since my last report. In my last post, I've mentioned GDNative, but since I've done only a bunch of "boring" stuff, I ended up not writing anything about it. Work on GDNative is not completed yet, so maybe I'll have something interesting to report later on. For now, let me show what was done on GDScript.
-
Welcome to the June 2021 edition of the monthly Fortran newsletter. The newsletter comes out at the beginning of every month and details Fortran news from the previous month.
-
Grown-up software developers know perfectly well that testing is important. But — speaking here from experience — many aren’t doing enough. So I’m here to bang the testing drum, which our profession shouldn’t need to hear but apparently does.
-
Code Blocks is an open source IDE written in C++ and ideal for C, C++ and Fortran development. It is cross-platform and runs on Linux, macOS and Windows.
Code Blocks is lightweight and fast. It supports workspaces, multi-target projects, inter project dependencies inside workspace.
You get syntax highlighting, code folding, tabbed interface, class browser, smart indentation and more. You can also extend the feature of the IDE via plugins.
In this tutorial, you’ll learn to install Code Blocks on Ubuntu-based Linux distributions.
-
A binary search is a searching algorithm used to search target elements in a container where elements must be arranged in ascending order. Generally, binary search is used to search the index number of the target element in a sorted array.
The binary search uses the divide and conquers approach, in which it divides the array into equal parts until it finds the target element.
A Binary search algorithm is implemented iterative as well as a recursive statement. Binary search is more efficient and faster as compared with linear search.
-
In this article, we will cover function overriding in the C++ programming language. C++ supports runtime polymorphism.
In function overriding, the child class redefines the function which is already defined in its parent class.
It enables the programmer to provide derived class-specific functionality (even though it is defined in the base class).
Now, we will see a few examples and understand the function overriding concept in C++.
-
I wrote a program that got exactly one user that is not me and is used once a week. Hence, I can proudly claim to be 520% efficient. The result can be found at the bottom of each Raku Weekly News. While casting my Raku spells I once again had felt the urge for a simply but convenient way to inline fragments of html in code. The language leans itself to the task with colon pairs and slurpy arrays.
-
A variable is a place to store an object in the computer’s memory. This article explains how to declare a variable using the builtin command called to declare. It then describes the meaning of variable attributes and gives some examples. After that, some predefined variables are talked about.
The name of a variable is the name given to by the programmer.
-
In the ordinary execution of commands, one command is executed after another. The first command is executed, then the next command, then the command after, and the one following, and so on. Imagine a script with one hundred commands, with each command in a line. It is possible to have two, three, or more consecutive commands that repeat in different portions of the script. In other words, the same segment of commands occurs after different unique commands, as the script is observed from top to bottom.
It would be better to have the segment of commands as one group when it should first occur. Then, simply call the group each time the group is needed down in the script. In order to do that, the group needs to be given a name.
A function is a named group of commands that is called whenever it is needed, down in the script. The group of commands is not executed when the function is defined at the top of the script. The group is only executed when the function is called.
-
The title of this post may sound a little strange. A data CSV is already a table, isn't it? With fields separated by commas?
True, but the data ops demonstrated below aren't so simple. The first one comes from a 2019 Stack Exchange question. Given this CSV (I'll call the file "datacsv")...
Proprietary Software and Openwashing
-
Now that the European Union's General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR) has pushed the big tech to state what they are collecting from their users, I decided to give a look on the privacy policy of MS Windows 10 -- the most widely used desktop/laptop operating system in the world -- and try to find out what is the bare minimum of data that Microsoft is collecting from a user.
Navigating through the jungle of the several and different Microsoft's privacy policies and webpages is not an easy task. Their "Privacy Statement" is 140 pages in length, and if you really want to delve into the details, they have a "Windows 10 & Privacy Compliance: A Guide for IT and Compliance Professionals" with nothing less than 1,243 pages containing six different privacy policies to the several versions of Windows 10!
-
As of June 15, 2022, Internet Explorer 11 will be officially retired from most versions of Windows 10, according to "The Windows Experience" blog post on May 19, 2021. Microsoft has spent much of the past couple of years just wishing that Internet Explorer would just go away. They even replaced it with Microsoft Edge, and then reworked Edge to use Chromium as the basis for its web browser.
Internet Explorer, despite all of its awfulness and non-adherence to established web standards (for a while, Microsoft thought its britches were big enough to entitle it to SET the standards, rather than follow the standards that EVERYONE ELSE had already agreed upon), had to be one of the absolute worst web browsers around. Yes, it did have a few shining moments, but mostly, it was just awful.
Internet Explorer was first released in August 1995, based on the Spyglass Mosaic web browser. Since Mosaic was produced by NCSA, a public entity, a much heavier reliance was placed on its commercial licensing partner, Spyglass. Initially, Spyglass delivered two versions of Internet Explorer. The first one was based entirely on NCSA source code, and the other was made from scratch by Spyglass, but conceptually modelled after the NCSA browser. Much to everyone's chagrin, Microsoft chose the Spyglass code model, rather than the NCSA code model.
The latest version of Internet Explorer is 11, and was released in 2013. Yes, nearly 8 years ago! It's the browser that refuses to die. The main reason is to support all the legacy websites and applications that vitally depend on IE to run. To facilitate the end of IE, Microsoft Edge has a built-in Internet Explorer mode (IE mode) for the times that those legacy IE websites and applications need to be accessed.
You might have noticed that the headline says that IE "dies" on June 15, 2022 ... sorta. Well here's the "sorta" part, spelled out in a "Note" after the first paragraph of the announcement on the Microsoft blog:
"This retirement does not affect in-market Windows 10 LTSC or Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications. It also does not affect the MSHTML (Trident) engine. For a full list of what is in scope for this announcement, and for other technical questions, please see our FAQ."
So, we may not be "officially" done with IE just yet. But, come June 15, 2022, there might just be a LOT fewer users of it than before. We can only hope. After all, hope springs eternal.
-
Jean-Pierre noted that JBS USA, which is the nation’s top beef producer, had notified the White House on Sunday that they had been hit by a ransomware attack, the same type of attack recently used by a Russian-based cyber criminal group that forced Colonial Pipeline to shut down systems for a week.
-
The suspected ransomware attack prevented the USDA from publishing wholesale beef and pork data as well as shutting down slaughterhouses.
-
Details are still emerging about the extent and severity of the attack — which became apparent to JBS on May 30th, and was disclosed to staff in a memo on the 31st — but it has caused some of the largest slaughterhouses in the US to shut down already, and at least one in Canada. According to Bloomberg, JBS has suspended its own IT systems in Australia and North America, though the company’s backup servers appear to be unaffected. Naturally, the shutdowns of computer systems and physical plants are likely to cause supply delays.
-
There have been more than 40 publicly reported ransomware attacks against food companies since May 2020, said Allan Liska, senior security architect at cybersecurity analytics firm Recorded Future.
-
JBS USA, which is primarily based in Colorado, is the largest producer of beef in the nation and one of the largest producers of poultry and pork. It is part of JBS Foods, which has locations in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada and other parts of Europe.
-
IT systems are essential in modern meat processing plants, with computers used at multiple stages including billing and shipping.
-
JBS is also Australia’s largest meat and food processing company, with 47 facilities across the country including abattoirs, feedlots and meat processing sites. JBS employs around 11,000 people.
JBS USA said in a statement from Greeley, Colorado, on Monday that it was the target on Sunday of an “organized cybersecurity attack” affecting some of its servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems.
-
A statement from the company's American arm on Sunday said it had determined that was the target of an organised cyber-attack.
Monday was Memorial Day in the US, the equivalent of Anzac Day on this side of the world.
JBS has nearly a quarter of a million employees and provides beef, chicken and pork to countries around the globe.
-
Telegram is a cloud-based instant messaging app that can be used for staying connected with family, friends and colleagues. The app was originated in Russia in 2013 by Nikolai and Pavel Durov, and is available for Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Windows, macOS and GNU/Linux users.
-
Back in 2015, frustration at John Deere's draconian tractor DRM helped birth a grassroots tech movement dubbed "right to repair." The company's crackdown on "unauthorized repairs" turned countless ordinary citizens into technology policy activists, after DRM (and the company's EULA) prohibited the lion's share of repair or modification of tractors customers thought they owned. These restrictions only worked to drive up costs for owners, who faced either paying significantly more money for "authorized" repair (which for many owners involved hauling tractors hundreds of miles and shelling out thousands of additional dollars), or toying around with pirated firmware just to ensure the products they owned actually worked.
-
Curiefense is a new, open-source application security platform that protects sites, services and APIs. It extends Envoy proxy to defend against a variety of threats including SQL and command injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), account takeovers (ATOs), application-layer DDoS, remote file inclusion (RFI), API abuse and more.
By building it on top of Envoy, we benefit from the many advantages of Envoy such as service discovery, HTTP/2, and gRPC support, as well as seamless integration into cloud-native API gateway and service mesh deployments.
Curiefense inspects every request and analyzes it according to security policies. Some of these policies are inherent, some are customized by the user, some are received from external threat feeds, and some are automatically generated and adapted as the threat environment evolves.
-
Anyone that has worked in IT long enough has heard of Salt as a leader in the configuration management area. Whether you’ve used it or not, you understand how much power can be gained with the platform. But Salt alone isn’t the perfect fit for everyone, especially if you need more than pure configuration management. As a command-line tool, Salt does require a learning curve that is significantly steeper than the tools traditionally used by most admins. You not only have to learn the commands to be used, but you also have to know how to create Salt states, modules, formulas and pillars.
-
The Open Organization community celebrates its sixth anniversary on June 02. That's six years of articles (hundreds), books (an evolving series), conversations (always inspiring), teaching (we love it), and learning. We're so proud to be a vibrant community of open experts and leaders working to bring open principles to organizations large and small. In fact, many of the Open Organization Ambassadors have made careers out of helping others become more open, and our community remains dedicated to helping leaders across various industries integrate open mindsets and behaviors into their communities and contexts.
Recent comments
48 min 22 sec ago
50 min 14 sec ago
57 min 33 sec ago
10 hours 32 min ago
10 hours 34 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 48 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 9 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago