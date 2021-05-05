AlmaLinux Overview by an Ubuntu User
Few days ago, I installed AlmaLinux Workstation and here I would love to share what I found to you all Ubuntu Buzz readers. AlmaLinux, formerly named Lenix, is a continuation of the world class computer OS for servers, CentOS, created by CloudLinux Inc and promised to be forever-free and completely compatible to both CentOS and RHEL. Here I would love to present you an overview that covers it from the download place, installation, desktop, wallpaper and login screen, to the software installation. For Ubuntu users, I suggest you to try Alma in virtual machine.
Manjaro Vs EndeavourOS: Which One’s The Best Arch-Based Distribution?
So, you’re out there on the web searching for the best Arch-based distro to escape Arch’s complex installation process but don’t know where to start? Manjaro Linux, one of the best non-Ubuntu distros, and EndeavourOS are the two most popular Arch-based distros. The former is a very old player, and the latter is relatively new in the Linux distro market.
In this article, let’s have a look at Manjaro Vs EndeavourOS to determine which one would be the best pick for you. We’ll be comparing the Xfce variants since they’re the most popular, and everything from the installation process to the features and how they differ.
today's howtos
-
OpenBSD's standard Let's Encrypt client is acme-client, which has to be configured through /etc/acme-client.conf and then invoked (for example) as 'acme-client -v yourhost' to start the process of getting your TLS certificate. As the OpenBSD documentation tells you, a sample acme-client.conf is in /etc/examples and is easy to edit into shape to list the names you want Let's Encrypt certificates for. I opted to add the optional contact option to the 'letsencrypt' authority in my acme-client.conf, although in retrospect it's pointless for a test server where I don't care if the certificate expires after I'm done.
In the OpenBSD tradition, acme-client is very minimal. Unlike more all encompassing Let's Encrypt clients like Certbot, acme-client doesn't do either post-renewal actions or answering the HTTP challenges.
-
Getting application logging right is crucial for every software project. When done correctly it makes the maintainers work a lot simpler. There’s no worst feeling than getting an error report and searching for logs to try to understand what happened and not finding a single entry. This is especially bad with difficult to reproduce production errors.
Like everything else, having good logs requires a little bit of thought and consistency. But is not that hard.
I’m not an expert on this subject. This post contains my notes on what has worked for me in the past in the context of backend web applications.
-
The Blender team today are making quite the super-effective splash about the Blender 2.93 LTS release mentioning how it's been "20 years in the making".
Why the big splash then? What's going on? Well they say they're "paving the way for the next generation open source 3D creation pipeline". Not only is this a long-term support release, meaning it has at least a 2 year life-span of fixes so it can be used for big projects, they're also ramping up work officially on Blender 3.0. Back in April 2021, it also marked 10 years since the Cycles rendering engine was announced. Lots of big milestones have been hit for Blender lately. Some of their plans you can see in their previous roadmap.
-
Today we are looking at how to install Albion Online on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
-
To install some third-party applications or packages, we add their repository on our Linux operating system. However, in case any of them is interfering or we don’t want to update some particular package available in some particular repository then we can disable the same but without removing it. Here in this tutorial, we will show how to disable or enable some repository on Almalinux 8 or Rocky Linux.
-
Nagios Core formally known as Nagios is an open source infrastructure monitoring system. The Nagios application periodically checks on critical parameters of the application, server and network resources. For example, Nagios server can monitor CPU load, disk space, memory usage, the number of currently running processes on a remote server. Also sends warning, critical or recovery notifications to the responsible persons over email, sms etc.
Nagios core is freely freely available from the official sites to deploy on your servers. In this tutorial, we will describe you the steps to install and configure Nagios server on a Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PowerShell on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, PowerShell Core is a cross-platform (Windows, Linux, and macOS) automation and configuration tool/framework that works well with your existing tools and is optimized for dealing with structured data (e.g. JSON, CSV, XML, etc.), REST APIs, and object models. It includes a command-line shell, an associated scripting language, and a framework for processing cmdlets.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the PowerShell on a Debian 10 (Buster).
-
Jupyter Notebook is an open-source and web-based development tool that allows you to create and share live codes and equations. It is flexible, extensible, and supports many programming languages including, Python, Julia, Haskell, Ruby, and more. Generally, it is used for data and machine learning. It comes with the IPython kernel that allows you to write your programs in Python.
In this post, we will show you how to install Jupyter Notebook on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
In this video, we are looking at how to install Telegram Desktop on Deepin 20.2. Enjoy!
-
If you've tried FreeDOS, you might have been stymied by the command line. The DOS commands are slightly different from how you might use the Linux command line, so getting around on the command line requires learning a few new commands.
But it doesn't have to be an "all new" experience for Linux users. We've always included some standard Unix commands in FreeDOS, in addition to the DOS commands that are already similar to Linux.
-
For iterative operations, the bash shell uses three types of loops: for, while, and until. Using the for looping command, we can execute a set of commands for a finite number of times for every item in a list. In the for loop command, the user-defined variable is specified. After the in command, the keyword list of values can be specified. The user-defined variable will get the value from that list, and all statements between do and done get executed until it reaches the end of the list.
-
With the Bash shell, it is possible to create simple menus with the help of the built-in select command.
Compiling Linux and Static Analysis Tools
-
With this Docker-based environment on my 2019 Intel i9 16" MacBook Pro, I can compile the kernel from scratch in about 12 minutes.
The Intel laptop cost over $3000 when I bought it, and the thing is basically a frying pan on my legs and has two obnoxiously-loud fans running full blast whenever you even look at it sideways.
I bought both an M1 10 Gbps Mac mini and a M1 MacBook Air to replace the 16" Pro—for the same total price—and I ran the same compile on it, using the exact same configuration.
Total time for the test was 9 minutes on the mini (which has a fan to keep the CPU cool under load) and 10 minutes on the Air (which doesn't have a fan, so it starts to throttle after a while).
-
Earlier this year, Greg Kroah-Hartman, the Linux kernel maintainer for the stable branch, was enraged to find that University of Minnesota (UMN) security “researchers” had tried to poison the Linux kernel with deliberately corrupt patches. Later, the UMN graduate students claimed their patches were good, based on their new static analyzer. Kroah-Hartman didn’t buy it.
In response, he banned the entire university from submitting kernel patches.
[The patches] obviously were _NOT_ created by a static analysis tool that is of any intelligence, as they all are the result of totally different patterns and all of which are obviously not even fixing anything at all. So what am I supposed to think here, other than that you and your group are continuing to experiment on the kernel community developers by sending such nonsense patches?
