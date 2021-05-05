Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast, BSDNow, and TLLTS Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S14E13 – Wants Photo Booth This week we’ve been fixing phones and relearning trigonometry. We round up the news and events from the Ubuntu community and discuss news from the wider tech scene. It’s Season 14 Episode 13 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

BSDNow 405: OOM Killer Feature NetBSD 9.2 released, DragonFly 6.0 is out, Home Network Monitoring using Prometheus, Preventing FreeBSD to kill PostgreSQL, Customizing Emacs for Git Commit Messages, Deleting old FreeBSD boot environments, Always be quitting, and more

The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 909 upgrading, okta, sso, wso2, games

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers The NeuroFedora Blog: Showcase at CNS*2021 Open Neuroscience is heavily dependent on the availability of Free/Open Source Software (FOSS) tools that support the modern scientific process. While more and more tools are now being developed using FOSS driven methods to ensure free (free to use, study, modify, and share---and so also free of cost) access to all, the complexity of these domain specific tools makes their uptake by the multi-disciplinary neuroscience target audience non-trivial. The NeuroFedora community initiative aims to make it easier for all to use neuroscience software tools. Using the resources of the FOSS Fedora community, NeuroFedora volunteers identify, package, test, document, and disseminate neuroscience software for easy usage on the general purpose FOSS Fedora Linux Operating System (OS). As a result, users can easily install a myriad of software tools in only two steps: install any flavour of the Fedora OS; install the required tools using the in-built package manager.

Red Hat Software Collections 3.7 and Red Hat Developer Toolset 10.1 now generally available The latest versions of Red Hat Software Collections and Red Hat Developer Toolset are now generally available. Red Hat Software Collections 3.7 delivers the latest stable versions of many popular open source runtime languages, web servers, and databases natively to the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. These components are supported for up to five years for a more consistent, efficient, and reliable developer experience.

Hybrid work: How to prepare for the turnover tsunami As more of our lives inch closer to pre-pandemic normalcy and signs point toward economic recovery, your employees will begin to explore new opportunities. As many as a quarter to one-half of employees are itching to spread their job-hunting wings, recent data shows. The Achievers Workforce Institute’s Employee Engagement & Retention Report says that 52 percent of North American workers plan to look for a new position in 2021. Prudential Financial’s Pulse of the American Worker survey reports that 26 percent of workers plan to leave their employers after the pandemic. "This suggests that people think the grass is greener," says Dan Roberts, CEO of Ouellette & Associates and author of Confessions of a Successful CIO, "and not because it's spring!"

Digital transformation: 3 keys to a digital-first strategy now | The Enterprisers Project Many Fortune 500 companies - perhaps as many as 20 percent of them - may not survive this year, Forrester Research has predicted. As companies transition to a post-pandemic recovery, savvy CIOs understand that their organizations must continue to accelerate intelligent automation initiatives to thrive in the new digital-first era. Most are looking to remain digital-first even as the crisis dissipates. According to a recent Statista report, spending on the technologies and services that enable digital transformation worldwide is expected to amount to $2.3 trillion.

How Much Is IBM Worth? Unfortunately for IBM, it is simply unable to attract the same caliber of talent as these peers given their superior reputations and more innovative cultures. While IBM may be racking up patents, few of these innovations prove to be truly groundbreaking and their competitors continue to out-recruit, out-grow, and, ultimately, out-perform them.