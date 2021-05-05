Games: Atari VCS, Loop Hero, Thousand Lives, and Foundry VTT (Foundry Virtual Tabletop)
-
Atari VCS finally actually launches (in the US) on June 15 | GamingOnLinux
After the crowdfunding campaign with lots of delays, more delays, a lawsuit and so on the Atari VCS will finally be released into stores (at least in the US) on June 15.
What Atari call a "console/PC hybrid" it runs a Linux-based operating system by default, with the option to use the PC Mode feature to run whatever other operating system you want. So you could turn it into a more traditional desktop-Linux based system if you wanted to.
-
Loop Hero gets a big 1.1 Beta upgrade and a mini-documentary
After being something of a mega indie hit when it launched Loop Hero quietened down quite a lot but it back with a fresh Beta upgrade and it's a big one. If you missed it, do check out our original release article. It's a wonderful mixture of a deck-building rogue-lite idle RPG, it's terribly hard to accurately pin to genres.
The developer announced 500,000 sales shortly after launch, managed to have over 50,000 players online and seemed to just do amazingly well overall. It's since dropped-off to a more expected ~1,000 players online each day.
-
Thousand Lives is an upcoming minimalist rogue-lite role playing life simulation | GamingOnLinux
Thousand Lives is a fresh take on a text-adventure styled RPG rogue-lite adventure, and from the little we've seen it's easily worth keeping an eye on.
In development from emfinite studio, which includes Mario "ehmprah" Kaiser who previously released the successful Tower Defense game Core Defense (which we enjoyed!), which managed to make nearly $20K in the first week after release. emfinite studio as a whole is a German-French-Canadian blending of Kaiser being joined by Mathias Tournier and Michael Champion.
[...]
The release is due sometime in "Q2 2022" with Linux fully supported.
-
If you're looking for a virtual table-top check out the latest Foundry VTT | GamingOnLinux
Foundry VTT (Foundry Virtual Tabletop) is probably one of the absolute best there is for playing virtual table-top games on Linux and there's a huge new release out with a new video to explain the whole thing.
Getting into these can be a little daunting, with so many options within options and lots of different game packs to consider trying out with your friends. Foundry VTT makes it a bit easier though, with a one-time purchase that allows all players to join you free when you host the game as the GM (Game Master). Even better, it's built on Linux — for Linux, as the developer noted before.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 410 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast, BSDNow, and TLLTS
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.12.9, 5.10.42, 5.4.124, 4.19.193, 4.14.235, 4.9.271 , and 4.4.271
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.9 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.42 Linux 5.4.124 Linux 4.19.193 Linux 4.14.235 Linux 4.9.271 Linux 4.4.271
Recent comments
1 min 11 sec ago
17 min 43 sec ago
38 min 51 sec ago
3 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
4 hours 1 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago