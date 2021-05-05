Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Atari VCS, Loop Hero, Thousand Lives, and Foundry VTT (Foundry Virtual Tabletop)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 3rd of June 2021 04:58:32 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Atari VCS finally actually launches (in the US) on June 15 | GamingOnLinux

    After the crowdfunding campaign with lots of delays, more delays, a lawsuit and so on the Atari VCS will finally be released into stores (at least in the US) on June 15.

    What Atari call a "console/PC hybrid" it runs a Linux-based operating system by default, with the option to use the PC Mode feature to run whatever other operating system you want. So you could turn it into a more traditional desktop-Linux based system if you wanted to.

  • Loop Hero gets a big 1.1 Beta upgrade and a mini-documentary

    After being something of a mega indie hit when it launched Loop Hero quietened down quite a lot but it back with a fresh Beta upgrade and it's a big one. If you missed it, do check out our original release article. It's a wonderful mixture of a deck-building rogue-lite idle RPG, it's terribly hard to accurately pin to genres.

    The developer announced 500,000 sales shortly after launch, managed to have over 50,000 players online and seemed to just do amazingly well overall. It's since dropped-off to a more expected ~1,000 players online each day.

  • Thousand Lives is an upcoming minimalist rogue-lite role playing life simulation | GamingOnLinux

    Thousand Lives is a fresh take on a text-adventure styled RPG rogue-lite adventure, and from the little we've seen it's easily worth keeping an eye on.

    In development from emfinite studio, which includes Mario "ehmprah" Kaiser who previously released the successful Tower Defense game Core Defense (which we enjoyed!), which managed to make nearly $20K in the first week after release. emfinite studio as a whole is a German-French-Canadian blending of Kaiser being joined by Mathias Tournier and Michael Champion.

    [...]

    The release is due sometime in "Q2 2022" with Linux fully supported.

  • If you're looking for a virtual table-top check out the latest Foundry VTT | GamingOnLinux

    Foundry VTT (Foundry Virtual Tabletop) is probably one of the absolute best there is for playing virtual table-top games on Linux and there's a huge new release out with a new video to explain the whole thing.

    Getting into these can be a little daunting, with so many options within options and lots of different game packs to consider trying out with your friends. Foundry VTT makes it a bit easier though, with a one-time purchase that allows all players to join you free when you host the game as the GM (Game Master). Even better, it's built on Linux — for Linux, as the developer noted before.

»

More in Tux Machines

Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast, BSDNow, and TLLTS

  • Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S14E13 – Wants Photo Booth

    This week we’ve been fixing phones and relearning trigonometry. We round up the news and events from the Ubuntu community and discuss news from the wider tech scene. It’s Season 14 Episode 13 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

  • BSDNow 405: OOM Killer Feature

    NetBSD 9.2 released, DragonFly 6.0 is out, Home Network Monitoring using Prometheus, Preventing FreeBSD to kill PostgreSQL, Customizing Emacs for Git Commit Messages, Deleting old FreeBSD boot environments, Always be quitting, and more

  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 909

    upgrading, okta, sso, wso2, games

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • The NeuroFedora Blog: Showcase at CNS*2021

    Open Neuroscience is heavily dependent on the availability of Free/Open Source Software (FOSS) tools that support the modern scientific process. While more and more tools are now being developed using FOSS driven methods to ensure free (free to use, study, modify, and share---and so also free of cost) access to all, the complexity of these domain specific tools makes their uptake by the multi-disciplinary neuroscience target audience non-trivial. The NeuroFedora community initiative aims to make it easier for all to use neuroscience software tools. Using the resources of the FOSS Fedora community, NeuroFedora volunteers identify, package, test, document, and disseminate neuroscience software for easy usage on the general purpose FOSS Fedora Linux Operating System (OS). As a result, users can easily install a myriad of software tools in only two steps: install any flavour of the Fedora OS; install the required tools using the in-built package manager.

  • Red Hat Software Collections 3.7 and Red Hat Developer Toolset 10.1 now generally available

    The latest versions of Red Hat Software Collections and Red Hat Developer Toolset are now generally available. Red Hat Software Collections 3.7 delivers the latest stable versions of many popular open source runtime languages, web servers, and databases natively to the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. These components are supported for up to five years for a more consistent, efficient, and reliable developer experience.

  • Hybrid work: How to prepare for the turnover tsunami

    As more of our lives inch closer to pre-pandemic normalcy and signs point toward economic recovery, your employees will begin to explore new opportunities. As many as a quarter to one-half of employees are itching to spread their job-hunting wings, recent data shows. The Achievers Workforce Institute’s Employee Engagement & Retention Report says that 52 percent of North American workers plan to look for a new position in 2021. Prudential Financial’s Pulse of the American Worker survey reports that 26 percent of workers plan to leave their employers after the pandemic. "This suggests that people think the grass is greener," says Dan Roberts, CEO of Ouellette & Associates and author of Confessions of a Successful CIO, "and not because it's spring!"

  • Digital transformation: 3 keys to a digital-first strategy now | The Enterprisers Project

    Many Fortune 500 companies - perhaps as many as 20 percent of them - may not survive this year, Forrester Research has predicted. As companies transition to a post-pandemic recovery, savvy CIOs understand that their organizations must continue to accelerate intelligent automation initiatives to thrive in the new digital-first era. Most are looking to remain digital-first even as the crisis dissipates. According to a recent Statista report, spending on the technologies and services that enable digital transformation worldwide is expected to amount to $2.3 trillion.

  • How Much Is IBM Worth?

    Unfortunately for IBM, it is simply unable to attract the same caliber of talent as these peers given their superior reputations and more innovative cultures. While IBM may be racking up patents, few of these innovations prove to be truly groundbreaking and their competitors continue to out-recruit, out-grow, and, ultimately, out-perform them.

Android Leftovers

Stable Kernels: 5.12.9, 5.10.42, 5.4.124, 4.19.193, 4.14.235, 4.9.271 , and 4.4.271


I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.9 kernel.

All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Read more Also: Linux 5.10.42 Linux 5.4.124 Linux 4.19.193 Linux 4.14.235 Linux 4.9.271 Linux 4.4.271

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6