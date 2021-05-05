Mozilla: Rust, Microsoft Tim on Latest Firefox, and Tor Browser 10.0.17
-
This Week in Rust 393
-
Firefox 89: Can this redesign stem browser's decline?
Mozilla has released Firefox 89, proclaiming it a "fresh new Firefox," though it comes amid a relentless decline in market share.
Firefox matters more than most web browsers, because it uses its own browser engine, called Quantum, and its own JavaScript engine, called SpiderMonkey. By contrast, most other browsers, including Chrome and Chromium, Edge, Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi use the Google-sponsored Blink engine, while Apple's Safari uses WebKit (from which Blink was forked). The existence of multiple independent implementations is important for web standards, helping to prevent a single vendor from pushing through changes without consensus, and ensuring that the standards are coherent.
A glance at a statistics site like W3Counter is telling. In April 2008, Microsoft enjoyed a 63 per cent market share with Internet Explorer, and with Firefox performing strongly behind it at 29.3 per cent. By April 2010, IE was down to 48.6 per cent, Firefox up to 32.7 per cent, and Google's newer Chrome was starting to make an impact, at 8.3 per cent.
-
New Release: Tor Browser 10.0.17
Tor Browser 10.0.17 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version updates Firefox to 78.11esr. In addition, Tor Browser 10.0.17 updates NoScript to 11.2.8, HTTPS Everywhere to 2021.4.15, and Tor to 0.4.5.8. This version includes important security updates to Firefox for Desktop.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 402 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast, BSDNow, and TLLTS
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.12.9, 5.10.42, 5.4.124, 4.19.193, 4.14.235, 4.9.271 , and 4.4.271
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.9 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.42 Linux 5.4.124 Linux 4.19.193 Linux 4.14.235 Linux 4.9.271 Linux 4.4.271
Recent comments
1 min 11 sec ago
17 min 43 sec ago
38 min 51 sec ago
3 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
4 hours 1 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago