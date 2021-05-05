Graphics: Yellow Carp, DXVK-NVAPI, Mesa, AMD, and NVIDIA
-
AMD Sends Out Linux Support Patches For "Yellow Carp" GPU - Phoronix
AMD Radeon open-source Linux graphics driver developers have sent out their initial support for the yet-to-be-released "Yellow Carp" RDNA graphics card.
Yellow Carp is a new GFX10/RDNA2 GPU that is yet to be released by AMD. The enablement comes in at another 215k lines of new AMDGPU kernel driver code but as usual the vast majority of that new code is auto-generated header files.
-
DXVK-NVAPI 0.3 Released For Being Able To Expose More Of NVIDIA's Public API Within Steam Play - Phoronix
A new release is now available of DXVK-NVAPI, the currently separate portion from DXVK that provides an experimental implementation of NVIDIA's NVAPI for Direct3D 11 games using this public NVIDIA driver API.
NVAPI is NVIDIA's API for offering publicly accessible SDK interfaces around NVIDIA GPU topology, driver management, frame rendering control, GPU overclocking, and a variety of other interfaces not available under other industry standard APIs or for other NVIDIA-specific feature controls. Some Direct3D games make use of NVAPI for NVIDIA features and thus DXVK-NVAPI is about supporting the API with DXVK to properly handle those games and features running within Valve's Steam Play.
-
[Mesa-dev] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 21.1.2
Hello everyone, The second bugfix release for the 21.1 branch is now available, containing mostly AMD and Intel changes as usual, but also a decent amount of ARM fixes and more. The next bugfix release is schedules for two weeks from now, on June 16nd. Cheers, Eric
-
Mesa 21.1.2 Released - RadeonSI Now Disables DFSM For Vega To Fix Performance Drop - Phoronix
Mesa 21.1.2 is out today as the latest bi-weekly point release for the latest stable Mesa 3D series.
As usual, the new Mesa point release is made up primarily of open-source Intel and AMD Radeon graphics driver fixes but also random other fixes collected over the past two weeks.
-
AMD Queues More Beige Goby Bring-Up, 16bpc Format For Vulkan, Smart Shift For Linux 5.14 - Phoronix
AMD has submitted their latest batch of feature work on the AMDGPU kernel graphics driver to DRM-Next of new material queuing for the upcoming Linux 5.14 cycle.
Already for Linux 5.14 they previously queued GPU hot unplug support, Beige Goby GPU support, HMM SVM and other feature work.
With this week's updates there are more Beige Goby bring-up updates, clean-ups to eliminate code/compiler warnings, fixes for the Aldebaran accelerator work, a rework to ACPI ATCS/ATIF handling, SR-IOV and RAS fixes, a new information query for additional video BIOS information, and other fixes.
-
NVIDIA 460.84 Linux Driver Released With GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Support - Phoronix
NVIDIA has now published the 460.84 Linux driver as the latest in their long-lived 460 driver series.
The only listed change with the NVIDIA 460.84 driver release today is support for the newly released GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. See our GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Linux review for benchmarks of this new Ampere graphics card.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 538 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LG allows others to use its open source software management tool
LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday said its open source software management tool is now available to outside developers as the South Korean tech giant eyes to bolster its presence in the software community. LG said the FOSSLight (Free and Open Source Software Light) system, which it has been using since 2014, can now be downloaded for free at its website. Open source software is distributed with its original source code and allows programmers to freely use or modify work. But at the same time, programmers must follow license regulations for each open source. LG's FOSSLight is a system than can check the open source compliance process. It can analyze a developer's software to verify whether it has followed license conditions and meets security requirements.
Proprietary Software/Microsoft Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Nate Graham: KDE 2021 roadmap mid-year update
Power/session actions in the lock screen: AT RISK No new work done. May not happen this year. Production-ready Plasma Wayland session: ON TRACK In part due to it being an official KDE goal, a truly enormous, herculean amount of work has gone into making the Plasma Wayland session usable, to the point where the Fedora KDE spin has decided to enable it by default in Fedora 34, which ships Plasma 5.21. This is quite a vote of confidence! I fully expect that by Plasma 5.23, it will be broadly usable for day-to-day use. I find that it’s almost there for me. Fingerprint support throughout the stack: AT RISK No new work done. May not happen this year. We are kind of blocked by the necessary SDDM pieces not being done yet. Assistance needed. Finish up Breeze Evolution: ON TRACK Work is proceeding and the new widget style will land in Plasma 5.23. After that, most of the remaining work requires changes to apps themselves, particularly to make them less framey. Adopting KHamburgerMenu in more of our apps will help too, and it’s already been done for Dolphin and Gwenview, with more on the way.
Recent comments
28 min 14 sec ago
32 min 29 sec ago
33 min 41 sec ago
34 min 59 sec ago
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago