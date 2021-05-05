IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
New container feature: Volatile overlay mounts
Recent versions of Podman, Buildah, and CRI-O have started to take advantage of a new kernel feature, volatile overlay mounts. This feature allows you to mount an overlay file system with a flag that tells it not to sync to the disk.
If you need a reminder about the use and benefits of overlay mounts, check out my article from last summer.
You need a hybrid cloud for digital transformation
Hybrid cloud has come to mean different things over time. One early canonical document from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) focused on quickly and transparently moving workloads between a private cloud and a public one. This turned out to be both too narrow a definition and often not feasible because of the difficulty and cost of moving around large volumes of data. In fact, the recent interest in edge computing, in part, reflects the need to move computing closer to data and users. In this post, we’ll cover some key considerations to keep in mind as you start digitally transforming your organization.
How do you handle NIST's separation of duty requirements?
Sysadmins, as you know, wear a lot of different hats--meaning that sysadmins do a lot of different jobs and typically have ultimate power in all of them. The all-powerful root user account and its highly-protected password are good examples of that ultimate power. For those of you who perform work that falls under certain regulations, like those of Department of Defense (DoD) project, you may have to comply with guidelines from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-171, which includes the separation of duties (Control 3.1.4).
IDC study reveals the value of Red Hat Certification
A new IDC white paper sponsored by Red Hat...
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP® Solutions Now Available on SAP Store
Madeline Peck: Summer Intern Restart Up
Red Hat Internship Round 2 for Summer 2021 is officially under way! Last summer it was a new and fairly wild time especially with covid being fully remote and starting at Red Hat. But this first week actually included a four day weekend, as well as a lot of new hire intern orientation meetings. Some open source, kubernetes, and red hat products bootcamps also sprinkled in there.
In between meetings and bootcamps I’ve been going over how much of the coloring book to get done so I can finish as much as possible by the end of June- and I’ve attached below one of the pages I completed this week.
LG allows others to use its open source software management tool
LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday said its open source software management tool is now available to outside developers as the South Korean tech giant eyes to bolster its presence in the software community. LG said the FOSSLight (Free and Open Source Software Light) system, which it has been using since 2014, can now be downloaded for free at its website. Open source software is distributed with its original source code and allows programmers to freely use or modify work. But at the same time, programmers must follow license regulations for each open source. LG's FOSSLight is a system than can check the open source compliance process. It can analyze a developer's software to verify whether it has followed license conditions and meets security requirements.
Proprietary Software/Microsoft Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Nate Graham: KDE 2021 roadmap mid-year update
Power/session actions in the lock screen: AT RISK No new work done. May not happen this year. Production-ready Plasma Wayland session: ON TRACK In part due to it being an official KDE goal, a truly enormous, herculean amount of work has gone into making the Plasma Wayland session usable, to the point where the Fedora KDE spin has decided to enable it by default in Fedora 34, which ships Plasma 5.21. This is quite a vote of confidence! I fully expect that by Plasma 5.23, it will be broadly usable for day-to-day use. I find that it’s almost there for me. Fingerprint support throughout the stack: AT RISK No new work done. May not happen this year. We are kind of blocked by the necessary SDDM pieces not being done yet. Assistance needed. Finish up Breeze Evolution: ON TRACK Work is proceeding and the new widget style will land in Plasma 5.23. After that, most of the remaining work requires changes to apps themselves, particularly to make them less framey. Adopting KHamburgerMenu in more of our apps will help too, and it’s already been done for Dolphin and Gwenview, with more on the way.
