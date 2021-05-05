today's howtos
-
Install OpenLiteSpeed, MariaDB, PHP8.0 on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 Server
This tutorial is going to show you how to install LOMP stack (OpenLiteSpeed, MariaDB, and PHP8.0) on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04. A software stack is a set of software tools bundled together. LOMP stands for Linux, OpenLiteSpeed, MariaDB/MySQL and PHP, which can power dynamic websites and web applications. Linux is the operating system; OpenLiteSpeed is the web server; MariaDB/MySQL is the database server and PHP is the server-side scripting language responsible for generating dynamic web pages.
-
GNOME: How To Disable The Touchpad When A Mouse Is Plugged In And While Typing
GNOME Desktop: This article explains how to automatically disable the laptop touchpad when an external mouse is plugged in and how to disable the touchpad while typing.
The GNOME Settings app has various options for mice and touchpads, including setting the speed, natural scrolling, and more. You can even disable the touchpad permanently from there. But there's no option to disable the laptop touchpad while using an external mouse, or to disable the touchpad while typing, directly in Settings.
But there are settings for enabling these 2 very useful options, though they are not exposed in the Settings app. For the instructions below to work, you'll need to be using the GNOME Shell desktop and libinput.
-
A deeper dive into Chrome WebFeed
You should first read about the article Chrome experiment to let you Follow websites before you keep reading this one. This article goes deeper into the technical details of how Chrome WebFeed works.
Chrome detects all Atom and RSS feeds on webpages using the feed auto-discovery mechanism.
-
Chrome experiment lets you Follow news and website updates
Google is experimenting with a new way to undercut the value of its fiercest “attention competitors” (Twitter and Facebook.) It’s also helping web publishers and the open web ecosystem at the same time. Here’s a brief history of the technology behind Chrome’s new Follow feature, and how it’s better than earlier attempts at building feeds into web browsers.
Google has announced it’s experimenting with integrating syndication feeds ("RSS") into its Chrome web browser. The experiments are currently restricted to early-preview releases of Chrome on Android devices configured for U.S. English. The technology media jumped on the news and many called it a Google Reader reboot. Google Reader was a powerful news aggregation tool beloved by power-users; who’ll never forgive Google for discontinuing it in 2013. Chrome’s latest experiment is nothing like Reader; it’s something else entirely. —and it’s much more likely to succeed!
-
Amazing Marvin and KeyCombiner
I recently came across an excellent tool called KeyCombiner that helps you practice keyboard shortcuts (3 sets for free, $29/6 months for more sets). I spent some time to create a set for Amazing Marvin, my current todo manager of choice.
-
Explore the Kubernetes ecosystem in 2021 | Opensource.com
Kubernetes, the de facto standard for container orchestration, has quickly grown to dominate the container environment both in terms of infrastructure management and application development. As an open source platform with a huge community of enthusiasts and professionals, and being a part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Kubernetes has become not only a powerful and impressive orchestration system itself but it has fostered a huge ecosystem of related tools and services to make it easier to use and extend its functionality with ever more powerful and sophisticated components.
In this new eBook, A guide to Kubernetes for SREs and sysadmins, Jess Cherry (with contribution by Ben Finkel) covers a slew of these related tools and services, for management of and integration with Kubernetes. Cherry and Finkel provide some helpful getting started guides, both for Kubernetes and some of the tools. They even share interview questions to help prepare readers for jobs within this quick-growing, massive ecosystem.
-
Get started with Kustomize for Kubernetes configuration management
Preparing to run a new (or convert an existing) application in Kubernetes takes work. Working with Kubernetes requires defining and creating multiple "manifests" for the different types of objects in your application. Even a simple microservice is likely to have a deployment.yaml, service.yaml, configmap.yaml, and other files. These declarative YAML files for Kubernetes are usually known as "manifests." You might also have to set up secrets, ingresses, persistent volumes, and other supporting pieces.
Once those are created, you're done with managing your manifests, right? Well, it depends. What happens if someone else needs to work with your manifest but needs a slightly (or significantly) different version? Or what happens if someone wants to leverage your manifests for different stages or environments? You need to handle reuse and updates for the different use cases without losing track of your original version.
-
Test your Kubernetes experiments with an open source web interface
Have you wanted to cause chaos to test your systems but prefer to use visual tools rather than the terminal? Well, this article is for you, my friend. In the first article in this series, I explained what chaos engineering is; in the second article, I demonstrated how to get your system's steady state so that you can compare it against a chaos state; and in the third, I showed how to use Litmus to test arbitrary failures and experiments in your Kubernetes cluster.
-
How to Install Webmin on CentOS Linux - Unixcop
Keeping an eye on your system’s performance is one of the essential tasks that any Linux user should undertake from time to time.This helps in diagnosing any bottlenecks that are likely to impact performance.
Webmin is a free and open-source front-end monitoring and administration tool that helps Linux users have a glance at various system metrics and perform administration tasks without the need of running commands on the terminal.
-
Enable Parallel Downloading In Pacman In Arch Linux - OSTechNix
Pacman version 6 is shipped with parallel downloads support. Here is how to enable parallel downloading in Pacman in Arch Linux and its variants like EndeavourOS and Manjaro Linux.
-
How To Install Drupal on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Drupal on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Drupal is one of the most popular open-source CMS platforms worldwide. It is written in PHP, Drupal is an open-source and free CMS that is used for creating stunning blogs and websites. It provides a wide variety of tools, templates, and plugins to create powerful and elegant websites with excellent security and reliability. It’s both a backend and front-end platform, with the backend riding on MySQL database and the front-end powered by PHP and Javascript.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Drupal content management systems on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana) server.
-
How to install Docker on Fedora Linux system
Docker is a tool that is used to run software in a container. It's a great way for developers and users to worry less about compatibility with an operating system and dependencies because the contained software should run identically on any system.
Docker is available for download and installation on Fedora as well as most other distributions of Linux. However, installing it on Fedora can be a bit tricky because Red Hat doesn't offer native support for Docker on its distributions. Instead, Red Hat pushes support for Podman, an alternative to Docker. This makes Docker a bit harder to install, but it's still possible on Fedora.
In this guide, we'll show you how to install Docker on Fedora and get started with installing containerized software. After Docker is installed, you can use it to install software packages much the same way you would use your distro's package manager to download an app. The difference of using Docker is that everything is more automated, with compatibility and dependencies no longer being potential issues.
-
How to install MariaDB 10 on AlmaLinux 8 or Rocky Linux - Linux Shout
MariaDB is a popular SQL database forked from MySQL. This was developed after Oracle acquired Sun Microsystems in 2010. MariaDB is mostly compatible with MySQL and can mostly replace MySQL without problems (API compatible). The processor architectures x86 and AMD64 are supported.
MariaDB uses the “storage engine” XtraDB as a replacement for InnoDB. Alphanumeric fields in heap tables can exceed 256 characters. Support of Pool of Threads to guarantee high speed even with 200,000+ connections.
Here in this tutorial, we will learn how to install and secure MariaDB on AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux 8.
-
How to join Fedora Linux Desktop to an Active Directory domain - TechRepublic
Recently, I covered how to connect Ubuntu Desktop to an Active Directory domain. The domain controller I connected to was set up using Ubuntu Server and Samba. As you might expect, Fedora Linux is not to be left out of the mix, as you can join this particular distribution to that AD as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 231 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LG allows others to use its open source software management tool
LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday said its open source software management tool is now available to outside developers as the South Korean tech giant eyes to bolster its presence in the software community. LG said the FOSSLight (Free and Open Source Software Light) system, which it has been using since 2014, can now be downloaded for free at its website. Open source software is distributed with its original source code and allows programmers to freely use or modify work. But at the same time, programmers must follow license regulations for each open source. LG's FOSSLight is a system than can check the open source compliance process. It can analyze a developer's software to verify whether it has followed license conditions and meets security requirements.
Proprietary Software/Microsoft Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Nate Graham: KDE 2021 roadmap mid-year update
Power/session actions in the lock screen: AT RISK No new work done. May not happen this year. Production-ready Plasma Wayland session: ON TRACK In part due to it being an official KDE goal, a truly enormous, herculean amount of work has gone into making the Plasma Wayland session usable, to the point where the Fedora KDE spin has decided to enable it by default in Fedora 34, which ships Plasma 5.21. This is quite a vote of confidence! I fully expect that by Plasma 5.23, it will be broadly usable for day-to-day use. I find that it’s almost there for me. Fingerprint support throughout the stack: AT RISK No new work done. May not happen this year. We are kind of blocked by the necessary SDDM pieces not being done yet. Assistance needed. Finish up Breeze Evolution: ON TRACK Work is proceeding and the new widget style will land in Plasma 5.23. After that, most of the remaining work requires changes to apps themselves, particularly to make them less framey. Adopting KHamburgerMenu in more of our apps will help too, and it’s already been done for Dolphin and Gwenview, with more on the way.
Recent comments
28 min 14 sec ago
32 min 29 sec ago
33 min 41 sec ago
34 min 59 sec ago
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago