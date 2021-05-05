Proprietary Software/Microsoft Leftovers
-
Big Oil Fought Cybersecurity Regulations, Making Pipeline Attacks Easier [Ed: Microsoft Windows]
-
New ‘Epsilon Red’ ransomware is targeting [sic] unpatched Microsoft Exchange servers [iophk: Windows TCO]
First detected by security researchers at Sophos plc and revealed Friday, the ransomware was found targeting [sic] a U.S.-based business in the hospitality industry. Delivered as the final executable payload in a hand-controlled attack, the ransomware demanded a payment of 4.29 bitcoin, valued at the time at about $210,000.
-
FBI says Russia-linked group behind JBS [crack] [iophk: Windows TCO]
The FBI has identified a Russia-linked group as the entity behind the cyberattack on the meat producing group JBS USA.
“We have attributed the JBS attack to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice,” the FBI wrote in a statement on Wednesday.
-
Russia-Linked Group Behind JBS Attack Revels in ‘Audaciousness’ [iophk: Windows TCO]
REvil, the Russian-linked [cracking] group the FBI said is responsible for the cyberattack on JBS SA, the largest meat producer in the world, has emerged as one of the most prolific -- and public -- ransomware groups in recent years.
The [crackers], also known as Sodinokibi, have been at the forefront of the ransomware-as-a-service model of cyberattacks since the group first came to prominence as a security threat in 2019. In this model, [cracking] groups provide malware for others to use in an attack in exchange for a cut of the ransom payments. In order to recruit talent, REvil deposited $1 million in Bitcoin as a way to give potential affiliates peace of mind that they would get paid.
-
FBI names REvil as the group behind meat supplier cyberattack [iophk: Windows TCO]
The FBI has said that cybercriminal group REvil (also known as Sodinokibi) was behind the recent attack on meat supplier JBS (via The Record). This follows a statement from White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, which indicated that the attack likely came from a Russian-based organization.
-
FBI: JBS ransomware attack was carried out by REvil [iophk: Windows TCO]
Smilyanets said there hasn’t been any signs of public postings from REvil related to the incident—the group often pressures organizations into paying a demand by exposing some information. “That can indicate that negotiations are underway,” he said.
-
LG allows others to use its open source software management tool
LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday said its open source software management tool is now available to outside developers as the South Korean tech giant eyes to bolster its presence in the software community. LG said the FOSSLight (Free and Open Source Software Light) system, which it has been using since 2014, can now be downloaded for free at its website. Open source software is distributed with its original source code and allows programmers to freely use or modify work. But at the same time, programmers must follow license regulations for each open source. LG's FOSSLight is a system than can check the open source compliance process. It can analyze a developer's software to verify whether it has followed license conditions and meets security requirements.
Proprietary Software/Microsoft Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Nate Graham: KDE 2021 roadmap mid-year update
Power/session actions in the lock screen: AT RISK No new work done. May not happen this year. Production-ready Plasma Wayland session: ON TRACK In part due to it being an official KDE goal, a truly enormous, herculean amount of work has gone into making the Plasma Wayland session usable, to the point where the Fedora KDE spin has decided to enable it by default in Fedora 34, which ships Plasma 5.21. This is quite a vote of confidence! I fully expect that by Plasma 5.23, it will be broadly usable for day-to-day use. I find that it’s almost there for me. Fingerprint support throughout the stack: AT RISK No new work done. May not happen this year. We are kind of blocked by the necessary SDDM pieces not being done yet. Assistance needed. Finish up Breeze Evolution: ON TRACK Work is proceeding and the new widget style will land in Plasma 5.23. After that, most of the remaining work requires changes to apps themselves, particularly to make them less framey. Adopting KHamburgerMenu in more of our apps will help too, and it’s already been done for Dolphin and Gwenview, with more on the way.
