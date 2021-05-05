The FBI has said that cybercriminal group REvil (also known as Sodinokibi) was behind the recent attack on meat supplier JBS (via The Record). This follows a statement from White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, which indicated that the attack likely came from a Russian-based organization.

The [crackers], also known as Sodinokibi, have been at the forefront of the ransomware-as-a-service model of cyberattacks since the group first came to prominence as a security threat in 2019. In this model, [cracking] groups provide malware for others to use in an attack in exchange for a cut of the ransom payments. In order to recruit talent, REvil deposited $1 million in Bitcoin as a way to give potential affiliates peace of mind that they would get paid.

LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday said its open source software management tool is now available to outside developers as the South Korean tech giant eyes to bolster its presence in the software community. LG said the FOSSLight (Free and Open Source Software Light) system, which it has been using since 2014, can now be downloaded for free at its website. Open source software is distributed with its original source code and allows programmers to freely use or modify work. But at the same time, programmers must follow license regulations for each open source. LG's FOSSLight is a system than can check the open source compliance process. It can analyze a developer's software to verify whether it has followed license conditions and meets security requirements.

Security Leftovers Security updates for Thursday Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium, curl, dhclient, dhcp, firefox, keycloak, lib32-curl, lib32-libcurl-compat, lib32-libcurl-gnutls, libcurl-compat, libcurl-gnutls, opera, packagekit, pam-u2f, postgresql, rabbitmq, redis, ruby-bundler, and zint), Debian (caribou, firefox-esr, imagemagick, and isc-dhcp), Fedora (mapserver, mingw-python-pillow, and python-pillow), openSUSE (chromium), Red Hat (firefox, glib2, pki-core:10.6, polkit, rh-ruby26-ruby, and rh-ruby27-ruby), SUSE (ceph, dhcp, libwebp, nginx, qemu, squid, and xstream), and Ubuntu (firefox, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-snapdragon, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, and policykit-1).

Reproducible Builds in May 2021 In these reports we try to the most important things that we have been up to over the past month. As a quick recap, whilst anyone may inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws, almost all software is distributed to end users as pre-compiled binaries. If you are interested in contributing to the project, please visit our Contribute page on our website.

SAML Implementation Vulnerability Impacting Some Akamai Services - The Akamai Blog This blog post provides an overview of a vulnerability discovered in Akamai's Enterprise Application Access (EAA) product which has been patched. This vulnerability could have allowed an actor to impersonate an authorized user when interacting with an application that used Security Assertion Markup Language Version 2 (SAMLv2, referred to as SAML in this document) to authenticate users. Following the initial notification from a third party, Akamai engineers identified that the vulnerability was in Lasso, a third-party, open source library which implements the SAML v2.0 authentication protocol. Lasso is the library that Akamai EAA uses to verify SAML assertions for applications when a customer configures SAML authentication with third-party identity provider(s) (IdPs). Further investigation of the Lasso library determined that the weakness had a wider impact on other software which has Lasso as a dependency. A comprehensive fix was deployed to the EAA network as of March 4th, 2021. No updates were required for the EAA connector appliances or the EAA Client. Akamai has determined that the SOGo and PacketFence packages maintained by Inverse, a company recently acquired by Akamai, also depend on Lasso for deployments using SAML for authentication. The SOGo package was also subject to another independent but related vulnerability, CVE-2021-33054. Information about the impact on SOGo and PacketFence may be found here. We have verified that all other external facing applications provided by Akamai, including Akamai Control Center, are not vulnerable to this attack vector.

Wireshark 3.4.6 Wireshark is a network packet analyzer. A network packet analyzer will try to capture network packets and tries to display that packet data as detailed as possible. You could think of a network packet analyzer as a measuring device used to examine what's going on inside a network cable, just like a voltmeter is used by an electrician to examine what's going on inside an electric cable (but at a higher level, of course). In the past, such tools were either very expensive, proprietary, or both. However, with the advent of Wireshark, all that has changed. Wireshark is perhaps one of the best open source packet analyzers available today.