Open Hardware: CMSIS and Arduino
This dad built an adaptive USB keyboard for his son and other kids with muscular conditions
Having a disability can severely impact one’s ability to perform tasks that others do regularly, such as eating, walking, or even speaking. One maker by the name of ‘gtentacle‘ has a son who needs to use a ventilator constantly in order to breathe as he suffers from a myotubular myopathy, a disease that greatly impacts the strength of his muscles. Due to his condition, he is unable to talk; however, that that didn’t stop his father from coming up with a solution. This project involves five Logitech Adaptive Buttons and an Arduino Micro to type in letters for a text-to-speech (TTS) system to read.
Up to 20 letters can be entered in total, and each one can be accessed with a grid-type system. For instance, the letter ‘T’ can be typed by pressing the 3 button followed by the 2 button. The ‘Enter’ command is sent whenever button 5 is the first key pressed. Thanks to the ATmega32u4, the system works with any device that supports a USB keyboard and has TTS software. The project’s creator even used it with Android Talkback.
Arm introduces Open-CMSIS-Pack and Keil Studio Cloud for MCU software development - CNX Software
But apparently, not all components are, and Arm has now announced the Open-CMSIS-Pack project that will move part of CMSIS into the open project in collaboration with the Linaro IoT and Embedded Group.
Sync Google Drive with Arduino Science Journal projects
Students and teachers can now sync Google Drive with their Arduino Science Journal experiments. This means you can access experiments from any device using your Arduino account. The brand new Google Drive integration is available through the latest app update.
Create your own low-cost contactless IR thermometer with Arduino | Arduino Blog
In the age of COVID-19, being able to know when someone’s sick is vital, especially in countries where the disease is currently surging. It’s for this reason that Open Green Energy decided to build a battery-powered portable thermometer that not only takes a person’s temperature but also alerts other if it’s too high.
At the heart of the device is an Arduino Nano that takes in temperature data from a GY-906 module and displays it on a 0.96” OLED screen. Additionally, there’s an IR emitter/receiver that detects when a person is in front of the thermometer so their temperature can be read. If the value falls within the acceptable range, a green LED lights up, but if the value is too high, such as in the case of a fever, a buzzer begins to sound, and the red LED turns on.
LG allows others to use its open source software management tool
LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday said its open source software management tool is now available to outside developers as the South Korean tech giant eyes to bolster its presence in the software community. LG said the FOSSLight (Free and Open Source Software Light) system, which it has been using since 2014, can now be downloaded for free at its website. Open source software is distributed with its original source code and allows programmers to freely use or modify work. But at the same time, programmers must follow license regulations for each open source. LG's FOSSLight is a system than can check the open source compliance process. It can analyze a developer's software to verify whether it has followed license conditions and meets security requirements.
Nate Graham: KDE 2021 roadmap mid-year update
Power/session actions in the lock screen: AT RISK No new work done. May not happen this year. Production-ready Plasma Wayland session: ON TRACK In part due to it being an official KDE goal, a truly enormous, herculean amount of work has gone into making the Plasma Wayland session usable, to the point where the Fedora KDE spin has decided to enable it by default in Fedora 34, which ships Plasma 5.21. This is quite a vote of confidence! I fully expect that by Plasma 5.23, it will be broadly usable for day-to-day use. I find that it’s almost there for me. Fingerprint support throughout the stack: AT RISK No new work done. May not happen this year. We are kind of blocked by the necessary SDDM pieces not being done yet. Assistance needed. Finish up Breeze Evolution: ON TRACK Work is proceeding and the new widget style will land in Plasma 5.23. After that, most of the remaining work requires changes to apps themselves, particularly to make them less framey. Adopting KHamburgerMenu in more of our apps will help too, and it’s already been done for Dolphin and Gwenview, with more on the way.
