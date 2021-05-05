Kernel: RISC-V, Dbus-Broker and More Why RISC-V doesn't (yet) support KVM The RISC-V CPU architecture has been gaining prominence for some years; its relatively open nature makes it an attractive platform on which a number of companies have built products. Linux supports RISC-V well, but there is one gaping hole: there is no support for virtualization with KVM, despite the fact that a high-quality implementation exists. A recent attempt to add that support is shining some light on a part of the ecosystem that, it seems, does not work quite as well as one would like. Linux supports a number of virtualization mechanisms, but KVM is generally seen as the native solution. It provides a standard interface across systems, but much of KVM is necessarily architecture-specific, since the mechanisms for supporting virtualization vary from one processor to the next. Thus, architectures that support KVM generally have a kvm directory nestled in with the rest of the architecture-specific code. Given that, some eyebrows were raised when Anup Patel's patch series adding RISC-V KVM support deposited the architecture-specific code into the staging directory instead. Staging is normally used for device drivers that do not meet the kernel's standards for code quality; if all goes well they are improved and eventually "graduate" out of the staging directory. It is not usually a place for architecture support. So staging maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman was quick to ask why things were being done that way.

Control-flow integrity in 5.13 Among the many changes merged for the 5.13 kernel is support for the LLVM control-flow integrity (CFI) mechanism. CFI defends against exploits by ensuring that indirect function calls have not been redirected by an attacker. Quite a bit of work was needed to make this feature work well for the kernel, but the result appears to be production-ready and able to defend Linux systems from a range of attacks.

Multi-generational LRU: the next generation The multi-generational LRU patch set is a significant reworking of the kernel's memory-management subsystem that promises better performance for a number of workloads; it was covered here in April. Since then, two new versions of that work have been released by developer Yu Zhao, with version 3 being posted on May 20. Some significant changes have been made since the original post, so another look is in order. As a quick refresher: current kernels maintain two least-recently-used (LRU) lists to track pages of memory, called the "active" and "inactive" lists. The former contains pages thought to be in active use, while the latter holds pages that are thought to be unused and available to be reclaimed for other uses; a fair amount of effort goes into deciding when to move pages between the two lists. The multi-generational LRU generalizes that concept into multiple generations, allowing pages to be in a state between "likely to be active" and "likely to be unused". Pages move from older to newer generations when they are accessed; when memory is needed pages are reclaimed from the oldest generation. Generations age over time, with new generations being created as the oldest ones are fully reclaimed.

Dbus-Broker 29 Released, Says Goodbye To Some Older Kernel Support - Phoronix Dbus-Broker 29 was released on Wednesday as the latest version of this high-performance Linux message broker that retains compatibility with the original D-Bus implementation. With BUS1 still appearing not any closer to being mainlined for in-kernel IPC following the failed KDBUS work, Dbus-Broker remains the most performant D-Bus solution available for now.

Free Software Leftovers GRUB Adds Backup/Restore Safeguard, Support For Going Beyond Year 2038 The GRUB bootloader saw some fresh feature work merged this week. First up, grub-install now has backup and restore functionality. Rather than just nuking all existing files on grub-install right away, the files will be backed up so that if an error occurs those original bootloader files can be ideally restored. If an error occurs prior to the point of no return, grub-install will restore those backed up files. The goal here is to ensure GRUB providers safer upgrades of the MBR and modules and not accidentally clobbering your system. This grub-install backup/restore functionality comes thanks to Canonical's Dimitri John Ledkov.

Best cPanel alternatives: DirectAdmin, Plesk, SPanel, Webmin and more If you're on a tight budget and looking to save money by using a free cPanel alternative, Webmin could be your best option. It's an open-source web platform that's available for Unix, and it comes with a great selection of hosting management tools. All tools are available via an attractive management interface. It is a little simple, but everything is intuitive and easy to find. Configure your site via the built-in tools, or hire a developer to code custom tools where required. There are a few downsides to using Webmin. As an open-source community project, security fixes can take some time to be developed. Customer service is limited to forums and other online chat sites, and it can be difficult to make advanced changes without a high level of technical knowledge.

The Month in WordPress: May 2021 Matt Mullenweg’s words in “The Commons of Images” episode of the WP Briefing podcast exemplify the core philosophy of the WordPress project, especially as we inch closer to the next major release (version 5.8). This post covers exciting updates from the month of May.

LibreOffice GTK4 Port: MenuButtons Initial MenuButton and Popover support under GTK4 now working

Survey Finds Many Open Source Maintainers Are Stressed Out and Underpaid, But Persist So They Can Make a Positive Impact A new survey by Tidelift, the premier provider of solutions for managing the open source software behind modern applications, found that most open source maintainers are not paid enough, if at all, for often stressful and thankless work. Yet, making a positive impact is what motivates these maintainers to continue their work despite the challenges.

Intel Releases HAXM 7.7 For Open-Source, Cross-Platform Virtualization Engine Besides Cloud-Hypervisor, another open-source virtualization hypervisor that continues to be developed by Intel is HAXM as the Hardware Accelerated Execution Manager.

12 open-source free self-hosted email marketing solutions If you are responsible for the marketing for your business nowadays, it is usually quite demanding; the budget is always stretched and it is really important to get a decent return on the money that you are investing in marketing. there are so many different ways to carry out your marketing with a whole host of activities. All of these claiming to offer the best return for your budget now with such a wide choice is tough to know whether to look at traditional methods such as newspaper advert Flyers trade publications printed mail-outs trade shows or modern mediums such as social media and email marketing so what do you do all of them some of them or none of the above well it's worth trying all of them are various times to see which works best for your business out of all of the different types of marketing that we've listed though there is one that stands out and that his email marketing so what is email marketing? Email marketing is known for delivering a great return on investment now in this article we are going to look at.

What is Signal and How to Use it: Everything you need to know about the secure IM service Signal is a cross-platform messaging app with a deep focus on privacy and security. It's free-to-use and is run by the non-profit Signal Technology Foundation. Moreover, it's end-to-end encrypted, so all your chats and calls are inaccessible to everyone barring you and the intended recipient. Thanks to its privacy protections, Signal has gained prominence in recent years, especially after the Black Lives Matter protests in the US and the WhatsApp privacy policy snafu. It has also been championed by the likes of Elon Musk. According to some estimates, the app had 40 million monthly active users as of January 2021.