Kernel: RISC-V, Dbus-Broker and More
-
The RISC-V CPU architecture has been gaining prominence for some years; its relatively open nature makes it an attractive platform on which a number of companies have built products. Linux supports RISC-V well, but there is one gaping hole: there is no support for virtualization with KVM, despite the fact that a high-quality implementation exists. A recent attempt to add that support is shining some light on a part of the ecosystem that, it seems, does not work quite as well as one would like.
Linux supports a number of virtualization mechanisms, but KVM is generally seen as the native solution. It provides a standard interface across systems, but much of KVM is necessarily architecture-specific, since the mechanisms for supporting virtualization vary from one processor to the next. Thus, architectures that support KVM generally have a kvm directory nestled in with the rest of the architecture-specific code.
Given that, some eyebrows were raised when Anup Patel's patch series adding RISC-V KVM support deposited the architecture-specific code into the staging directory instead. Staging is normally used for device drivers that do not meet the kernel's standards for code quality; if all goes well they are improved and eventually "graduate" out of the staging directory. It is not usually a place for architecture support. So staging maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman was quick to ask why things were being done that way.
-
Among the many changes merged for the 5.13 kernel is support for the LLVM control-flow integrity (CFI) mechanism. CFI defends against exploits by ensuring that indirect function calls have not been redirected by an attacker. Quite a bit of work was needed to make this feature work well for the kernel, but the result appears to be production-ready and able to defend Linux systems from a range of attacks.
-
The multi-generational LRU patch set is a significant reworking of the kernel's memory-management subsystem that promises better performance for a number of workloads; it was covered here in April. Since then, two new versions of that work have been released by developer Yu Zhao, with version 3 being posted on May 20. Some significant changes have been made since the original post, so another look is in order.
As a quick refresher: current kernels maintain two least-recently-used (LRU) lists to track pages of memory, called the "active" and "inactive" lists. The former contains pages thought to be in active use, while the latter holds pages that are thought to be unused and available to be reclaimed for other uses; a fair amount of effort goes into deciding when to move pages between the two lists. The multi-generational LRU generalizes that concept into multiple generations, allowing pages to be in a state between "likely to be active" and "likely to be unused". Pages move from older to newer generations when they are accessed; when memory is needed pages are reclaimed from the oldest generation. Generations age over time, with new generations being created as the oldest ones are fully reclaimed.
-
Dbus-Broker 29 was released on Wednesday as the latest version of this high-performance Linux message broker that retains compatibility with the original D-Bus implementation.
With BUS1 still appearing not any closer to being mainlined for in-kernel IPC following the failed KDBUS work, Dbus-Broker remains the most performant D-Bus solution available for now.
Free Software Leftovers
-
The GRUB bootloader saw some fresh feature work merged this week.
First up, grub-install now has backup and restore functionality. Rather than just nuking all existing files on grub-install right away, the files will be backed up so that if an error occurs those original bootloader files can be ideally restored. If an error occurs prior to the point of no return, grub-install will restore those backed up files. The goal here is to ensure GRUB providers safer upgrades of the MBR and modules and not accidentally clobbering your system. This grub-install backup/restore functionality comes thanks to Canonical's Dimitri John Ledkov.
-
[...]
-
Matt Mullenweg’s words in “The Commons of Images” episode of the WP Briefing podcast exemplify the core philosophy of the WordPress project, especially as we inch closer to the next major release (version 5.8). This post covers exciting updates from the month of May.
-
Initial MenuButton and Popover support under GTK4 now working
-
A new survey by Tidelift, the premier provider of solutions for managing the open source software behind modern applications, found that most open source maintainers are not paid enough, if at all, for often stressful and thankless work. Yet, making a positive impact is what motivates these maintainers to continue their work despite the challenges.
-
Besides Cloud-Hypervisor, another open-source virtualization hypervisor that continues to be developed by Intel is HAXM as the Hardware Accelerated Execution Manager.
-
-
Signal is a cross-platform messaging app with a deep focus on privacy and security. It’s free-to-use and is run by the non-profit Signal Technology Foundation. Moreover, it’s end-to-end encrypted, so all your chats and calls are inaccessible to everyone barring you and the intended recipient.
Thanks to its privacy protections, Signal has gained prominence in recent years, especially after the Black Lives Matter protests in the US and the WhatsApp privacy policy snafu. It has also been championed by the likes of Elon Musk. According to some estimates, the app had 40 million monthly active users as of January 2021.
Programming Leftovers
-
One of the most challenging tasks for Date and time libraries is the parsing of International Dates and Times. They come in such a wide array of formats that it’s all but impossible to accommodate all of them. Different Date libraries approach this problem using a variety of solutions, some better than others. The Moment.js and Luxon Date libraries utilize a similar approach to date parsing using Date format strings. In today’s blog, we’ll learn how to create Luxon Date objects from Datetime strings.
-
On March 24, version 1.6.0 of the Julia programming language was released. This is the first feature release since 1.0 came out in 2018. The new release significantly reduces the "time to first plot", which is a common source of dissatisfaction for newcomers to the language, by parallelizing pre-compilation, downloading packages more efficiently, and reducing the frequency of just-in-time re-compilations at run time.
The detailed list of new features, added functions, improvements to existing functions, and so on can be found in the release notes. The focus of this article will be the changes that affect all users of Julia, rather than those that only apply to certain packages or usage patterns.
-
WASM3 v0.5 has been released for this project that calls itself the fastest WebAssembly interpreter as well as the most universal WebAssembly run-time. WASM3 runs across all major operating systems and can also run on WebAssembly itself / self-hosting, run on MCUs, and run in other environments.
Yesterday's WASM3 v0.5 release adds multi-value support, native support for the Apple Silicon / Apple M1, various WASI system interface improvements, API additions, and various other enhancements.
-
Hack is a programming language for HipHop Virtual Machine (HHVM) that interoperates seamlessly with PHP. Hack reconciles the fast development cycle of PHP with the discipline provided by static typing, while adding many features commonly found in other modern programming languages.
Hack provides instantaneous type checking via a local server that watches the filesystem. It typically runs in less than 200 milliseconds, making it easy to integrate into your development workflow without introducing a noticeable delay.
Hack is built specifically for HHVM, a high performance runtime for your Hack applications, and reconciles the fast development cycle of a dynamically typed language with the discipline provided by static typing, while adding many features commonly found in other modern programming languages.
-
The Qbs build tool version 1.19.0 is available.
-
On behalf of the Dancer Core Team, I'd like to announce the availability of Dancer2 0.301003.
-
As you all know, I joined Oleeo last month, it was busy getting my head around the code base and infrastructure. I had to slow down my activities with regard to the routine Perl Weekly Challenge tasks.
I would like to talk about two happy interactions last month. Ever since I started the Perl Weekly Challenge project, I hardly find time to contribute to CPAN whether it is my personal distributions or others. The only time I contribute to others work is when I get my monthly assignment from Pull Request Club. Lets get back to the subject, last month, I received RT #136670 from James Wright with regard to my distribution App::Search::BackPAN. He pointed out the code is broken and doesn't return expected result. He even proposed the fix, which is always handy. The very same day, I had the patch uploaded to CPAN. It feels nice that someone is using my distribution and on top of that cares to raise an issue they encounter. It brought back the good old memories when I used to upload patches to CPAN every day. I did that 1027 days nonstop in the past.
-
Apart from simple branches with if, it is also possible to process multiple decision-making operations using the case command. In a case statement, the expression contained in a variable is compared with a number of expressions, and for each expression matched, a command is executed.
It is possible to have multiple branches using the if/elif/else commands. But if more than two or three elif commands are used, then code becomes very complex. When all the different conditions are depending on a single variable, in such cases, the esac statement is used. The interpreter checks the value of the case variable against value1, value2, value3, and so on, till the match is found. If the value is matched, then all the statements after that case value are executed till the double semicolon is reached. If nothing is matched, then statements after esac are executed. Wildcard characters and pipes (vertical bar for ORing two values) are allowed in the case statement.
-
The shell has one environment variable, which is named the Internal Field Separator (IFS). This variable indicates how the words are separated on the command line. The IFS variable is, normally or by default, a whitespace (”). The IFS variable is used as a word separator (token) for the for command. In many documents, IFS can be any one of the white spaces, :, |, :, or any other desired character. This will be useful while using commands such as read, set, and for. If we are going to change the default IFS, then it is a good practice to store the original IFS in a variable.
-
If we need to redirect the output of a loop to any other Linux command such as sort, we can even redirect the loop output to be stored in the file:
-
The until command is similar to the while command. The given statements in the loop are executed as long as they evaluate the condition as true. As soon as the condition becomes false, then the loop is exited.
-
Similar to the for command, while is also the command for loop operations. The command next to while is evaluated. If it is successful or 0, then the commands inside do and done are executed.
-
In the previous tutorial, we discussed about how continue can be used to exit from the current iteration of a loop. The break command is another way to introduce a new condition within a loop. Unlike continue, however, it causes the loop to be terminated altogether if the condition is met.
-
Using the continue command, it is possible to exit from the current iteration of the loop and resume the next iteration of the loop. We use the for, while, or until commands for loop iterations.
Devices: Nexcom, QNAP, Servo Motors, Astro Pi
-
Nexcom’s signage oriented “NDiS B360” embedded computer runs Linux or Win 10 on an 11th Gen Core CPU and offers dual 4K displays, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 2x M.2, and -20 to 60°C support.
The next time you are sitting in your car trying to read the calorie count for the Naked Chicken Chalupa while the driver behind you gives you a courtesy honk, you might welcome a nice, crisp 4K display such as enabled by Nexcom’s NDiS B360. The Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 based signage system measures only 36mm high, making it easier to fit into slim digital displays for EV charging systems, ticketing, tourist and museum venues, parking lots, reception counters, and advertising. With its -20 to 60°C operating range and 10 to 90% (non-condensing) humidity tolerance, the fanless system supports outdoor deployment.
-
QNAP launched the high-performance 6-bay TVS-672X and 8-bay TVS-872X 10 GbE NAS with Intel Core i3 processors. With expandable storage capacity and feature-rich apps, both models support M.2 NVMe SSD cache acceleration, PCIe expansion, multi-cloud backup, 4K@60Hz HDMI output, real-time transcoding.
The TVS-x72X series features an Intel Core i3-8100T quad-core 3.1 GHz processor with dual-channel DDR4 memory (upgradable to 64 GB). It provides two Gigabit and one 10GBASE-T RJ45 (10G/5G/2.5G/1G/100M) port to increase virtual machine performance, intensive file access, high-speed backup/restore, and media file transfer. Four USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) ports also allow compatibility with newer, faster USB drives/expansion enclosures for transferring large media files. The TVS-x72X series is perfectly suited for use with QNAP's budget-friendly managed and unmanaged 10 GbE switches for high-speed, secure, and scalable network environments.
-
Servo Motors are common electronics and diy components able to perform rotations (usually in a range between 0 and 180 degrees). You can use SG90 with Raspberry Pi Pico with easy MicroPython code as only PWM is required
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to use an SG90 servo motor with Raspberry PI pico and Micropython.
Elegoo SG90 Servo Motor
Servo motor is a compact kind of DC motor equipped also with a set of reduction gears. Usually, it can rotate only in a range between 0 and 180 degrees with its “horn”, even if this accessory can be replaced with the 2 additional inserts available from its standard packaging.
-
