Volla Phone X will be a rugged smartphone that will likely support Android and Linux
The Volla Phone is a smartphone that’s designed to run either Android or Linux-based operating systems like Ubuntu. Made by a German startup called Volla, the phone was introduced through a crowdfunding campaign, and now sells for € 359 at the Volla Shop.
Now it looks like Volla may be preparing to launch a second phone.
The Volla Phone X is a rugged phone with a sturdy body and a big battery, and while details are pretty light at the moment, it will likely be available with a choice of operating systems when it goes on sale.
