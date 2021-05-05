Games: War Thunder and The Seagull
War Thunder "Red Skies" brings many new machines and new locations | GamingOnLinux
Do you hear that? It's the War Thunder! It's back with another huge upgrade named "Red Skies" which comes with plenty of new toys to play with across different nations.
When it comes to new vehicles there's around 30 of them spread across aircraft, ground vehicles, helicopters and navy. There's two whole new locations one for mixed battles in the "Red desert" and a naval location named "Drowned city", the latter of which looks like a really interesting play to sail through. The changelog, for such an update, is as long as you might expect for a bigger game like this. Absolutely tons of small fixes, balance changes, damage model updates, physics updates and the list goes on.
[...]
The normal desktop/flat version? Great! Enjoy it a lot. The VR side just seems to not work on Linux. Shame but now it's using OpenXR perhaps they can work on it.
The Seagull is an upcoming stylized 3D adaption of the classic by Anton Chekhov | GamingOnLinux
The Seagull, a play by Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov is getting a full stylized 3D adaption from Team Dogpit when it releases later this year.
"On the shores of a lake in the Ukranian countryside, an aspiring actor and aspiring writer dream of fame and success. But being an artist is no easy life. They'll need to confront if it's something worth living for, killing for, or maybe even dying for."
[...]
It's due to release on December 3, with Linux support confirmed with the original announcement. This looks absolutely fantastic, and a great way to bring a classic to life again so it can be immortalised another way.
