Games: War Thunder and The Seagull

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 3rd of June 2021 11:54:12 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • War Thunder "Red Skies" brings many new machines and new locations | GamingOnLinux

    Do you hear that? It's the War Thunder! It's back with another huge upgrade named "Red Skies" which comes with plenty of new toys to play with across different nations.

    When it comes to new vehicles there's around 30 of them spread across aircraft, ground vehicles, helicopters and navy. There's two whole new locations one for mixed battles in the "Red desert" and a naval location named "Drowned city", the latter of which looks like a really interesting play to sail through. The changelog, for such an update, is as long as you might expect for a bigger game like this. Absolutely tons of small fixes, balance changes, damage model updates, physics updates and the list goes on.

    The normal desktop/flat version? Great! Enjoy it a lot. The VR side just seems to not work on Linux. Shame but now it's using OpenXR perhaps they can work on it.

  • The Seagull is an upcoming stylized 3D adaption of the classic by Anton Chekhov | GamingOnLinux

    The Seagull, a play by Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov is getting a full stylized 3D adaption from Team Dogpit when it releases later this year.

    "On the shores of a lake in the Ukranian countryside, an aspiring actor and aspiring writer dream of fame and success. But being an artist is no easy life. They'll need to confront if it's something worth living for, killing for, or maybe even dying for."

    It's due to release on December 3, with Linux support confirmed with the original announcement. This looks absolutely fantastic, and a great way to bring a classic to life again so it can be immortalised another way.

Servers: SUSE Rancher, CNCF, Buzzwords, Red Hat, and Kubernetes

  • Redapt ML Accelerator with SUSE Rancher | SUSE Communities

    Have you heard about Redapt ML Accelerator with SUSE Rancher?  This collaborative offering is designed to help organizations more quickly and easily realize the benefits of machine learning.

  • The container incubator

    Priyanka Sharma could be excused for feeling daunted when she became general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in June 2020. She’d been involved with the organization for years, but her assumption of the top role came at an unexpectedly difficult moment. The COVID-19 pandemic posed an existential threat to the CNCF’s popular KubeCon, an annual Kubernetes conference typically attended by tens of thousands of people. And that July, Google, a founding member of the CNCF, raised eyebrows when it decided not to transfer control of a state-of-the-art piece of open-source container technology called Istio to the foundation. Since Google’s 2015 decision to donate the container orchestration technology Kubernetes to the newly formed CNCF was a central moment in the organization’s founding, observers of the container landscape immediately wondered: Did Google’s move suggest the company was unhappy about its inability to capitalize on its contributions to the expanding world of cloud software infrastructure? Did the software giant intend to go its own way in the future?

  • Why now is the right time for an open-source serverless strategy

    Government agencies have been using open-source technologies such as Linux, Kubernetes, Ansible and more recently Linux containers to make application deployments more expedient and efficient. Increasingly, these applications are being built in acknowledgment of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s cloud characteristics, such as on-demand self-service, resource pooling and rapid elasticity. Simultaneously, many agencies continue to rely on traditional static infrastructure provisioning models to support these increasingly dynamic applications. However, that approach may not make much sense in today’s cloud-based, data-intensive, event-driven world.

  • Business Value of GitOps
  • DevNation Deep Dive: ArgoCD | Red Hat Developer

    Argo CD is a declarative, GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes. It follows the GitOps pattern of using Git repositories as the source of truth for defining the desired application state.

  • You’re thinking about Kubernetes all wrong | InfoWorld

    Kubernetes is cool, but not for the reasons you think. For a time people glommed onto Kubernetes because it promised to be a great new cloud technology—something like OpenStack (without all its problems). But Kubernetes wasn’t. Nor was it a magical cure for lock-in that offered unbridled portability. Not even close.

  • Why You Still Need Virtualization with Kubernetes | Data Center Knowledge

    The seemingly binary decision between less infrastructure and more infrastructure is a false choice.

CentOS Linux 8 (2105) Released

Release for CentOS Linux 8 (2105)

We are pleased to announce the general availability of the latest 
version of CentOS Linux 8. Effectively immediately, this is the 
current release for CentOS Linux 8 and is tagged as 2105, derived 
from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 Source Code.

As always, read through the Release Notes at:
http://wiki.centos.org/Manuals/ReleaseNotes/CentOS8.2105  - these notes
contain important information about the release and details about some
of the content inside the release from the CentOS QA team. These notes
are updated constantly to include issues and incorporate feedback from
users.
CentOS Linux 8 2105 Released As RHEL 8.4 Equivalent - Phoronix

Volla Phone X will be a rugged smartphone that will likely support Android and Linux

The Volla Phone is a smartphone that’s designed to run either Android or Linux-based operating systems like Ubuntu. Made by a German startup called Volla, the phone was introduced through a crowdfunding campaign, and now sells for € 359 at the Volla Shop. Now it looks like Volla may be preparing to launch a second phone. The Volla Phone X is a rugged phone with a sturdy body and a big battery, and while details are pretty light at the moment, it will likely be available with a choice of operating systems when it goes on sale. Read more

