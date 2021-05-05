today's howtos
-
What is a 503 Service Unavailable Error
One of the most common errors that occur when browsing the web is the “503 Service Unavailable Error”. This message indicates that the webserver is experiencing technical problems and is not able to handle the request.
This article explains what a 503 error means, why you’re getting an HTTP 503 code, and how to troubleshoot these errors.
-
Digging into Kubernetes containers
Having build a single node Kubernetes cluster and had a poke at what it’s doing in terms of networking the next thing I want to do is figure out what it’s doing in terms of containers. You might argue this should have come before networking, but to me the networking piece is more non-standard than the container piece, so I wanted to understand that first.
-
Two ways to install Virtualbox Guest additions on Rocky Linux 8
Once we install Rocky Linux on Virtualbox, it is not going to adapt the screen size automatically. Also, you won’t be able to access some other features such as Host to Guest clipboard and drag & drop of files. For that, we have to install VirtualBox guest additions ISO on Rocky Linux 8.
Furthermore, VirtualBox Guest Additions installation will also help in improving the performance of Virtual Machines.
-
Shell script too see Time-To-Live (TTL) for a DNS record
ay you want to see the Time-To-Live (TTL) value for a given DNS record for A, AAAA, and MX. Here is a sample shell script that works on Linux, Unix, and macOS. You must have the bash and dig command installed.
-
Servers: SUSE Rancher, CNCF, Buzzwords, Red Hat, and Kubernetes
CentOS Linux 8 (2105) Released
Release for CentOS Linux 8 (2105) We are pleased to announce the general availability of the latest version of CentOS Linux 8. Effectively immediately, this is the current release for CentOS Linux 8 and is tagged as 2105, derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 Source Code. As always, read through the Release Notes at: http://wiki.centos.org/Manuals/ReleaseNotes/CentOS8.2105 - these notes contain important information about the release and details about some of the content inside the release from the CentOS QA team. These notes are updated constantly to include issues and incorporate feedback from users.Also: CentOS Linux 8 2105 Released As RHEL 8.4 Equivalent - Phoronix
Volla Phone X will be a rugged smartphone that will likely support Android and Linux
The Volla Phone is a smartphone that’s designed to run either Android or Linux-based operating systems like Ubuntu. Made by a German startup called Volla, the phone was introduced through a crowdfunding campaign, and now sells for € 359 at the Volla Shop. Now it looks like Volla may be preparing to launch a second phone. The Volla Phone X is a rugged phone with a sturdy body and a big battery, and while details are pretty light at the moment, it will likely be available with a choice of operating systems when it goes on sale.
