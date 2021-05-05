Servers: SUSE Rancher, CNCF, Buzzwords, Red Hat, and Kubernetes Redapt ML Accelerator with SUSE Rancher | SUSE Communities Have you heard about Redapt ML Accelerator with SUSE Rancher? This collaborative offering is designed to help organizations more quickly and easily realize the benefits of machine learning.

The container incubator Priyanka Sharma could be excused for feeling daunted when she became general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in June 2020. She’d been involved with the organization for years, but her assumption of the top role came at an unexpectedly difficult moment. The COVID-19 pandemic posed an existential threat to the CNCF’s popular KubeCon, an annual Kubernetes conference typically attended by tens of thousands of people. And that July, Google, a founding member of the CNCF, raised eyebrows when it decided not to transfer control of a state-of-the-art piece of open-source container technology called Istio to the foundation. Since Google’s 2015 decision to donate the container orchestration technology Kubernetes to the newly formed CNCF was a central moment in the organization’s founding, observers of the container landscape immediately wondered: Did Google’s move suggest the company was unhappy about its inability to capitalize on its contributions to the expanding world of cloud software infrastructure? Did the software giant intend to go its own way in the future?

Why now is the right time for an open-source serverless strategy Government agencies have been using open-source technologies such as Linux, Kubernetes, Ansible and more recently Linux containers to make application deployments more expedient and efficient. Increasingly, these applications are being built in acknowledgment of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s cloud characteristics, such as on-demand self-service, resource pooling and rapid elasticity. Simultaneously, many agencies continue to rely on traditional static infrastructure provisioning models to support these increasingly dynamic applications. However, that approach may not make much sense in today’s cloud-based, data-intensive, event-driven world.

DevNation Deep Dive: ArgoCD | Red Hat Developer Argo CD is a declarative, GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes. It follows the GitOps pattern of using Git repositories as the source of truth for defining the desired application state.

You’re thinking about Kubernetes all wrong | InfoWorld Kubernetes is cool, but not for the reasons you think. For a time people glommed onto Kubernetes because it promised to be a great new cloud technology—something like OpenStack (without all its problems). But Kubernetes wasn’t. Nor was it a magical cure for lock-in that offered unbridled portability. Not even close.

Why You Still Need Virtualization with Kubernetes | Data Center Knowledge The seemingly binary decision between less infrastructure and more infrastructure is a false choice.

CentOS Linux 8 (2105) Released Release for CentOS Linux 8 (2105) We are pleased to announce the general availability of the latest version of CentOS Linux 8. Effectively immediately, this is the current release for CentOS Linux 8 and is tagged as 2105, derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 Source Code. As always, read through the Release Notes at: http://wiki.centos.org/Manuals/ReleaseNotes/CentOS8.2105 - these notes contain important information about the release and details about some of the content inside the release from the CentOS QA team. These notes are updated constantly to include issues and incorporate feedback from users. Also: CentOS Linux 8 2105 Released As RHEL 8.4 Equivalent - Phoronix