Brendan Gregg: An Unbelievable Demo
This is the story of the most unbelievable demo I've been given in world of open source. You can't make this stuff up.
It was 2005, and I felt like I was in the eye of a hurricane. I was an independent performance consultant and Sun Microsystems had just released DTrace, a tool that could instrument all software. This gave performance analysts like myself X-ray vision. While I was busy writing and publishing advanced performance tools using DTrace (my open source DTraceToolkit and other DTrace tools, aka scripts), I noticed something odd: I was producing more DTrace tools than were coming out of Sun itself. Perhaps there was some internal project that was consuming all their DTrace expertise?
Retiring the multilib project
I created the Multilib project back in November 2013 (though the effort itself started roughly a year earlier) with the goal of maintaining the multilib eclasses and porting Gentoo packages to them. Back in the day, we were even requested to co-maintain a few packages whose maintainers were opposed to multilib ports. In June 2015, last of the emul-linux-x86 packages were removed and our work has concluded.
The project continued to exist for the purpose of maintaining the eclasses and providing advice. Today, I can say that the project has served its purpose and it is time to retire it. Most of the team members have already left, the multilib knowledge that we advised on before is now common developer knowledge. I am planning to take care of the project-maintained eclasses personally, and move the relevant documentation to the general wiki space.
At the same time, I would like to take this opportunity to tell the history of our little multilib project.
today's howtos
Today we are looking at how to install Stepmania 5.0 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
The Linux “wc” command is an abbreviation for word count. The command is used to count the number of lines, words, bytes, and even characters and bytes in a text file. In this tutorial, we look at the Linux “wc” command and demonstrate practical examples of its usage.
In Linux, the tar command is one of the essential commands as far as file management is concerned. It’s short for Tape Archive, and it’s used for creating & extracting archive files. An archive file is a compressed file containing one or multiple files bundled together for more accessible storage and portability.
This guide will demonstrate, using examples, how to create, list, modify and extract tar achieve files and cover some of the most widely used tar command options.
VirtualBox is an Open Source tool, known as a cross-platform virtualization application or software. It used to run multiple operating systems or virtual machines simultaneously on a single hardware.
In this VirtualBox installation tutorial, we will explain the process to install VirtualBox in Ubuntu 21.04 machine using two different methods. The first method describes the steps to install the latest version of VirtualBox from the Ubuntu repository. The second method will explain the steps to install VirtualBox from the Oracle repository.
The VirtualBox package is available in the Ubuntu repository, which may is not always the latest version of VirtualBox, as it updated on a time interval. However, if we want to install the latest version of VirtualBox, always use to Oracle repository.
SMART (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology) is a feature enabled in all modern hard disk drives and SSDs to monitor/test reliability. It checks different drive attributes to detect the possibility of drive failure. There are different tools available in Linux and Windows to perform the SMART tests.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to test SSD/HDD health in Linux from CLI and GUI
Sometimes, you might want to have a peek at the year’s calendar or even narrow it down to a month’s calendar. The Linux cal command is an excellent built-in tool that displays a calendar of a given year or month depending on the options passed.
In this brief guide, we explore a few example sages of the Linux cal command.
The SCP command, an acronym for secure copy, is a command used for securely copying files to and from a remote system over SSH protocol. Riding on SSH means that it enjoys the same level of data encryption that SSH provides and is thus considered a safe way of transferring files across two remote hosts. This tutorial will focus on the SCP command and highlight a few example usages.
IP command is a very incredibly handy tool for network configuration. It is a replacement for the old ‘ifconfig’ command found on Linux distributions. IP command can be used to manage network interfaces, devices, tunnels, and routing aspects. Network administrators often need this tool for administering a network and troubleshooting errors.
When you redirect any command output to a file, you will notice that the error messages are printed on the terminal window. Any command executed in any Linux shell, such as bash, utilizes three regular I/O streams. A numeric file descriptor is used to represent each stream.
Iptables is a command-line firewall that filters packets according to the defined rules. With Iptables, users can accept, refuse, or onward connections; it is incredibly versatile and widely used despite being replaced by nftables.
After reading this tutorial, you will understand Iptables policies and define Iptables rules to protect your home network.
Bzip2's stable repository is maintained at Sourceware by Mark Wielaard. In 2019 I started maintaining an experimental repository in GitLab, with the intention of updating the build system and starting a Rust port of bzip2. Unfortunately I have left this project slip by.
Virtualbox is a widely used virtualization platform for creating and managing virtual machines. Although it is an open-source platform, some closed-source components are also included in a different extension pack. It is free for use, but you can purchase an Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack Enterprise license if you want to use it for commercial purposes and require standard official support.
When a new virtual machine is created in Virtualbox, the default networking mode is set to NAT or Network Address Translation. NAT mode has its own advantages and limitations over other networking modes. In essence, NAT is more secure but at the same time more complicated when it comes to setting up cross-communication with other virtual machines and the outside world. If you want the virtual machine to get both the security and access to specific services with NAT mode, you would require the help of Port forwarding. In this way, the VM will remain isolated from others but still access the specific services.
At any given point, there are hundreds of processes running in a system, most of which are created by the Linux operating system and some created by the logged-in user. Each running process has a priority assigned to it that determines how fast it is executed by the system. Higher priority processes are usually carried out earlier than low priority ones.
In Linux, the nice & renice commands are used to change the priority of a process, which, in effect, determines the urgency with which it is executed in the system.
The nice command configures the priority of a Linux process before it is started. Once started, you cannot change the priority using the nice command. This is where the renice command comes in. The renice command sets the priority of an already running process.
In this guide, we explore the Linux nice and renice commands and how they can be used to set priorities of processes.
While installing a new software package on a Linux system, we need to check the available system’s memory or RAM. To verify that either enough memory is available on our system or not to install and run new software. For this purpose, Linux free command is used to display the complete summary or a report of memory usage. Using the free command, you can get information about the total amount of swap and physical memory, as well as it provides details about the used and free memory.
We will explain the Linux free command with examples in this article.
The Linux curl command is a utility that transfers data to and from a server over the internet. With the curl command, you can download files on the internet over a wide array of supported protocols such as SCP, FTP, HTTP, and HTTPS just to mention a few. Among the options provided by the Linux curl command, this includes proxy support, bandwidth limiting, and the ability to resume file downloads in case of downtime. In this guide, we look at the curl command and provide some of the example usages.
The “cmp” command in Linux is used to compare the contents of the two files hence reporting whether the two files are identical or different. This command comes with multiple options that can be paired with it to customize its output. Let us talk about this command in detail in this article to master its usage.
IPsec is a level 3 secure protocol. It provides security for the transportation layer and superior both with IPv4 and IPv6.
The IPSEC works with 2 security protocols and a key management protocol: ESP (Encapsulating Security Payload), AH (Authentication Header), and IKE (Internet Key Exchange).
Protocols ESP and AH grant different security levels and can operate in transport mode and tunnel modes. Tunnel and Transport modes can be applied both with ESP or AH implementation.
While AH and ESP work in different ways, they can be mixed to provide different security features.
Transport mode: The original IP header contains information on sender and destination.
Tunnel mode: A new IP header containing source and destination addresses is implemented. Original IP may differ from the new one.
You can use the Synology Active Backup for Business app to back up your Windows and Linux computers, VMware and Hyper-V virtual machines, and rsync and SMB file servers.
At the time of this writing, only the beta version of the Active Backup for Business app supports Linux backups.
A service in Kubernetes is an abstraction that describes a collection of conceptual pods in which an application runs and an access policy for these kinds of pods. If a pod has to connect with some other pod, it must first determine its IP address. The Kubernetes services also provide a way to find certain pods. Pod IP addresses are abstract in the Kubernetes networking model; if a pod breaks or is destroyed, a new pod will almost certainly obtain a new IP address. A service in Kubernetes often grants access to the network to a pod or group of pods. Services will pick pods depending on their names, and when network demand is sent to such services, it will identify all Pods in the cluster that fit the service’s label, choose one of them, and then sent the network request to it.
