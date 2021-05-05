Activity-aware Firefox, Mozilla Talk, and Chrome 92 Beta Released Introducing Activity-aware Firefox I am a big fan of both KDE and Mozilla software – while no software is perfect, of course, these two I like and trust the most when it comes to my desktop and web browsing respectively. To illustrate, I have been using KDE when it was still called the K(ool) Desktop Environment 1.x, and Mozilla since its Netscape and Phoenix days. But as both KDE’s Plasma desktop and Mozilla’s Firefox browser each became more and more powerful, making use of their individual strengths started to produce some clashes. One of the most powerful features of Plasma – and one that I make extensive use of – are its Activities. I use them to keep different tasks in different environments and as such remove needless distractions. For example, to list just a few, I have a “Communication” Activity where I keep all communication channels and generic web pages and try to spend as little time there as possible; an “Organise yourself”; a “Blogging” Actvity; and several ephemeral ones for each project I need concentrating on – two recent examples were “Presentation for FRI“ where I did research, wrote and presented from; and “Activity-aware Firefox” where I was coding and testing the script I am blogging about today.

Getting Credit for Invisible Work [Ed: Adding surveillance to Mozilla Firefox is obtrusive, not invisible work, even if you hide it with a barrage of blog posts posing as pro-privacy] We explore complex data, so we can distill our findings into a simple narrative. If we’re doing it right, we make our work look simple. This is super valuable, but can cause problems when we try to demonstrate our value. This talk covers some strategies for getting credit for this super valuable but invisible work.

Chromium Blog: Chrome 92: Web Apps as File Handlers, New JavaScript Features, and More Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Learn more about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 92 is beta as of June 3, 2021

Chrome 92 Beta Released With File Handling API, Other Developer Additions The Chrome 92 beta isn't particularly exciting to end-users but there are a number of developer additions. Among the developer features coming for Chrome 92 are a dayPeriod option for Intl.DateTimeFormat, the File Handling API as a new origin trial, support for filtering Web Bluetooth devices based on manufacturer specific data like device/vendor IDs and more, and the size-adjust descriptor for @font-face with CSS.

Brendan Gregg: An Unbelievable Demo This is the story of the most unbelievable demo I've been given in world of open source. You can't make this stuff up. It was 2005, and I felt like I was in the eye of a hurricane. I was an independent performance consultant and Sun Microsystems had just released DTrace, a tool that could instrument all software. This gave performance analysts like myself X-ray vision. While I was busy writing and publishing advanced performance tools using DTrace (my open source DTraceToolkit and other DTrace tools, aka scripts), I noticed something odd: I was producing more DTrace tools than were coming out of Sun itself. Perhaps there was some internal project that was consuming all their DTrace expertise?