A tag editor (or tagger) is an application which allows users to edit metadata of multimedia files. Metadata is the data about the audio data. It lets information about the audio file such as the title, artist, conductor, album, track length, lyrics, embedded images, and other information be stored in the audio file itself. Tag editors are frequently used to correct and organise multimedia files and they support popular digital audio formats. They can rename files based on the tag information, replace words in tags and filenames, create playlists, and import/export tag information. An important feature we look for is the ability to make online database lookups, saving valuable time in collating tags and cover art for your music collection. GabTag is a Linux audio tagging tool written in GTK 3 which makes it friendly for GTK based desktop users. GabTag is free and open source software.

New Videos: Steam on Linux, Pop!_OS 21.04 Beta, and Pass Valve's ACTUALLY working on a Steam CONSOLE! It's going to be running LINUX and will compete with the Switch!

Pop!_OS 21.04 Beta Today we are looking at Pop!_OS 21.04 Beta. It uses Linux Kernel 5.11, based on Ubuntu 21.04, Gnome 3.38, and uses about 1.7GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

Pop!_OS 21.04 Beta Run Through In this video, we look at Pop!_OS 21.04 Beta.

The Only Password Manager I Can Trust I have been using the standard Unix password manager (pass) for a few years and I really love it. It's simple to use and has a ton of extensions and third-party scripts that can be used with it.