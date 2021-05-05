Microsoft’s Irish subsidiary paid zero corporation tax on £220bn profit
An Irish subsidiary of Microsoft made a profit of $315bn (£222bn) last year but paid no corporation tax as it is “resident” for tax purposes in Bermuda.
The profit generated by Microsoft Round Island One is equal to nearly three-quarters of Ireland’s gross domestic product – even though the company has no employees.
The subsidiary, which collects licence fees for the use of copyrighted Microsoft software around the world, recorded an annual profit of $314.7bn in the year to the end of June 2020, according to accounts filed at the Irish Companies Registration Office.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 533 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
GabTag – audio tagging tool
A tag editor (or tagger) is an application which allows users to edit metadata of multimedia files. Metadata is the data about the audio data. It lets information about the audio file such as the title, artist, conductor, album, track length, lyrics, embedded images, and other information be stored in the audio file itself. Tag editors are frequently used to correct and organise multimedia files and they support popular digital audio formats. They can rename files based on the tag information, replace words in tags and filenames, create playlists, and import/export tag information. An important feature we look for is the ability to make online database lookups, saving valuable time in collating tags and cover art for your music collection. GabTag is a Linux audio tagging tool written in GTK 3 which makes it friendly for GTK based desktop users. GabTag is free and open source software.
New Videos: Steam on Linux, Pop!_OS 21.04 Beta, and Pass
Activity-aware Firefox, Mozilla Talk, and Chrome 92 Beta Released
Recent comments
8 hours 51 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
10 hours 24 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 15 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago
19 hours 14 min ago
19 hours 59 min ago