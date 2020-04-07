Download openSUSE Leap 15.3 Full Editions (Live, Server and IoT Included) Latest version of openSUSE, Leap 15.3, released just yesterday with the headline Bridges Path to Enterprise. This is the third update to Leap 15 which is aligned with its enterprise family OS, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3, which brings a lot of improvements and security fixes. It is an European, rich and wealthy computer operating system based on Free Libre Open Source Software which is available for almost all kinds of computer including desktop, laptop, server, and Internet of Things (IoT) with abilities to be installed both with and without internet access. From this release date to next six month, previous version 15.2 will reach end of life and should be upgraded to 15.3 to receive supports and updates. This article listed all the editions and versions including torrents you can immediately click and download. Happy downloading!

today's leftovers Creative Commons Receives $5M Grant from Arcadia to Advance Open Access at Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums The generous grant will enable CC to develop a robust Open GLAM Program that builds upon the organization’s two decades’ worth of successes in facilitating openness in the education and digital culture spaces. The new program will be focused on enabling GLAMs to freely and openly share their collections online in participatory, interactive, sustainable, ethical, and equitable ways.

A New Design is Coming to WordPress News – WordPress.org After many years of a tidy, white-space filled design on WordPress.org/news it’s time to bring new life to the way we present our content. So much has changed since this site was first created: the people who read it, the type and variety of what is published, even the way WordPress works has changed.

WordPress force installs Jetpack security update on 5 million sites Automattic, the company behind the WordPress content management system, force deploys a security update on over five million websites running the Jetpack WordPress plug-in.

We are KDE patrons KDE is a project near and dear to our hearts. The original Pinebook, which forged the path for our current hardware lineup, was the first PINE64 device to ship with KDE Plasma Desktop. This was in early 2017. Fast forward to today, both the PinePhone and Pinebook Pro – our current flagship devices – ship with their respective Plasma user interfaces atop of the Manjaro operating system. As many of you surely also remember, earlier this year a dedicated KDE community edition of the PinePhone was sold with the intention to boost development of the Plasma Mobile user interface on the PinePhone.

Pastebin Alternative | Self-Hosted 46 We'll share how we deployed a painless, Self-Hosted Pastebin replacement, and what we like the most about it. Plus Chris enters the "No Change Zone" with a Project Off-Grid Update.

Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in May 2021 [Ed: 90% GNU/Linux] Rackspace was the most reliable hosting company site in May 2021, taking the top spot for the third time in the past 12 months, and appearing in the top 10 for 10 of the last 12 months. The top six hosting companies all responded to every request from Netcraft, and are ranked by the average connection time. Rackspace had the lowest average connection time of the six, earning it the title of most reliable hosting company site in May 2021. Rackspace offers a variety of cloud hosting solutions from 40 data centres across five different continents in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia. Second place goes to NYI, which has also appeared in the top 10 most reliable hosting company site for 10 of the last 12 months. NYI offers bare metal, cloud and colocation services from its four data centres in the US.

NVMe 2.0 Released As A Library Of Specifications With ZNS, Simple Copy + More NVM Express Inc today published NVMe 2.0 as a family/library of specifications rather than being a monolithic specification in order to allow them to advance faster and independently of each other. NVMe 2.0 consists of the NVMe Base specification, Command Set specifications (NVM Command Set specification, ZNS Command Set specification, KV Command Set specification), Transport specifications (PCIe Transport specification, Fibre Channel Transport specification, RDMA Transport specification and TCP Transport specification) and the NVMe Management Interface specification.