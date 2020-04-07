Download openSUSE Leap 15.3 Full Editions (Live, Server and IoT Included)
Latest version of openSUSE, Leap 15.3, released just yesterday with the headline Bridges Path to Enterprise. This is the third update to Leap 15 which is aligned with its enterprise family OS, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3, which brings a lot of improvements and security fixes. It is an European, rich and wealthy computer operating system based on Free Libre Open Source Software which is available for almost all kinds of computer including desktop, laptop, server, and Internet of Things (IoT) with abilities to be installed both with and without internet access. From this release date to next six month, previous version 15.2 will reach end of life and should be upgraded to 15.3 to receive supports and updates. This article listed all the editions and versions including torrents you can immediately click and download. Happy downloading!
today's leftovers
-
The generous grant will enable CC to develop a robust Open GLAM Program that builds upon the organization’s two decades’ worth of successes in facilitating openness in the education and digital culture spaces. The new program will be focused on enabling GLAMs to freely and openly share their collections online in participatory, interactive, sustainable, ethical, and equitable ways.
-
Bounties have recently been offered for evidence of sleaze and corruption in the management of free software communities. This incredible picture comes from Albania.
Matthias Kirschner, FSFE President took controversial paternity leave in March and April 2018 while volunteers were doing most of the work without pay.
Upon his return, he immediately left his wife Kristina to change the nappies and went back out to another OSCAL conference in Tirana, Albania during May 2018. Witnesses had also noticed him loitering around there in 2017.
This picture captures the happy daddy with a bunch of women at least ten years younger. Debian readers will recognize a woman in the background on the right. All the women so far more dignified than Kirschner. The local drink is called Raki.
-
After many years of a tidy, white-space filled design on WordPress.org/news it’s time to bring new life to the way we present our content. So much has changed since this site was first created: the people who read it, the type and variety of what is published, even the way WordPress works has changed.
-
Automattic, the company behind the WordPress content management system, force deploys a security update on over five million websites running the Jetpack WordPress plug-in.
-
KDE is a project near and dear to our hearts. The original Pinebook, which forged the path for our current hardware lineup, was the first PINE64 device to ship with KDE Plasma Desktop. This was in early 2017. Fast forward to today, both the PinePhone and Pinebook Pro – our current flagship devices – ship with their respective Plasma user interfaces atop of the Manjaro operating system. As many of you surely also remember, earlier this year a dedicated KDE community edition of the PinePhone was sold with the intention to boost development of the Plasma Mobile user interface on the PinePhone.
-
We'll share how we deployed a painless, Self-Hosted Pastebin replacement, and what we like the most about it.
Plus Chris enters the "No Change Zone" with a Project Off-Grid Update.
-
Rackspace was the most reliable hosting company site in May 2021, taking the top spot for the third time in the past 12 months, and appearing in the top 10 for 10 of the last 12 months. The top six hosting companies all responded to every request from Netcraft, and are ranked by the average connection time. Rackspace had the lowest average connection time of the six, earning it the title of most reliable hosting company site in May 2021. Rackspace offers a variety of cloud hosting solutions from 40 data centres across five different continents in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.
Second place goes to NYI, which has also appeared in the top 10 most reliable hosting company site for 10 of the last 12 months. NYI offers bare metal, cloud and colocation services from its four data centres in the US.
-
NVM Express Inc today published NVMe 2.0 as a family/library of specifications rather than being a monolithic specification in order to allow them to advance faster and independently of each other.
NVMe 2.0 consists of the NVMe Base specification, Command Set specifications (NVM Command Set specification, ZNS Command Set specification, KV Command Set specification), Transport specifications (PCIe Transport specification, Fibre Channel Transport specification, RDMA Transport specification and TCP Transport specification) and the NVMe Management Interface specification.
Open Hardware and Devices
-
reServer multimedia NAS ships with a 60W power adapter and power cord, two 2.4/5.0GHz WiFI antennas, a fan cable, a screwdriver, and a user manual. Seeed Studio does not mention anything about software support, and it will be up to the user to install Windows 10, Ubuntu 20.04, or other Linux distributions.
-
Weekend projects, as we like to call them, are often the most fun. We all have half-a-dozen unfinished projects that we need to work on. But weekend projects are the kind of things you want to work on. Something that isn’t a big commitment, doesn’t take too much effort, and offers a fun result.
As you probably know, the Arduino Cloud underwent a small renovation recently. The free tier got a lot of extra features, and you can even use it for ESP8266 and ESP32 devices now. So if you’d like to take a fun weekend project into the Arduino Cloud, we’ve got a few for you to try out.
-
-
Every parent knows that babies need to sleep in specific conditions. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is a very tragic possibility and a number of steps must be taken to prevent it, such as avoiding blankets that can restrict an infant’s breathing. But babies can also choke on milk if they aren’t lying in an ideal position. PneuMat is a special Arduino-controlled system that is capable of autonomously moving a baby back into a safe resting position.
Babies would rest on top of a PneuMat in their crib or on table. Pressure sensors line the surface of the mat and detect the baby’s position. It can differentiate between a baby lying on its side and a baby lying on its back. If the baby’s position is inappropriate, the air chambers in the mat inflate independently to change their posture. If, for instance, a baby has just been fed, PneuMat can keep the baby on their back and in an inclined position to keep them from choking on milk. It can also roll a baby over.
Programming Leftovers
-
RPMs of PHP version 8.0.7 are available in remi-php80 repository for Fedora 32-34 and Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.4.20 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32-34 and remi-php74 repository Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS).
-
Linear programming is a mathematical model which is generally used in data science for optimization. The optimization means we can understand the meaning like maximum profit and less cost. The company or the organization has mainly two main objectives, minimization, and maximization. The minimization means to cut the extra cost which comes in productions to get the maximize profits. Linear Programming is discussed in this article.
-
Sometimes we need optimization in real life too to get the maximum profit. So, optimization techniques belong to deep learning, where we try to achieve the minimum loss. But sometimes, we have limited resources and want to get the maximum profit; then linear programming comes in.
Linear programming is a mathematical model which is generally used in data science for optimization. The optimization means we can understand the meaning like maximum profit and less cost. The company or the organization has mainly two main objectives, minimization, and maximization. The minimization means to cut the extra cost which comes in productions to get the maximize profits. Linear programming is a simple optimization technique that can help in the same way. Linear programming is everywhere around us; for example, when we work on any project, we also make strategies to manage the teamwork to fast-delivery efficiently.
-
Operator precedence in C or any other programming language is defined as the order of priority according to which different operators are executed within arithmetic or logical expression. Whenever we intend to make a decision in a C program or perform a calculation, the operators and their associated expressions are used very extensively.
In this guide, we will educate you on the precedence of these operators in the C programming language in Linux by demonstrating some relevant examples.
-
Every programming language is equipped with certain built-in keywords that account for the strength and abilities of that programming language. Similarly, the C programming language also has some very interesting keywords that serve exceptionally amazing purposes. One such keyword in the C programming language is the “typedef” keyword. As the name of this keyword implies, it is generally used to define the type of any following entity.However, this type is not like the regular types rather it acts as an alias of the following entity. You can consider it as a short name for the entity following this keyword. The usage of this keyword increases the readability of your code since you tend to avoid lengthy and complex names and hence it decreases the complexity of your code. We will try to throw some more light on the usage of this keyword in Linux in the proceeding sections of this article.
-
Typecasting is the process of converting an attribute from one type of data to a new one. While it creates perfect sense, the compiler can transform one kind of data into something else. In case we add an integer data type value to a floating-point mutable keyword, the compiler converts it to a “float” value. Casting permits us to create this type of transformation transparent or compel this when it would not otherwise occur. Two types of Casting that have been used in the C language. We will discuss both of the typecasting kinds in our guide.
-
Every programmer has a favourite language but there's a difference between having a favourite and being attempting to force your language on other people without any productive reason.
-
If we want to create our own library of functions, then we can create a script and add all the functions into this script. We can make all the functions from our script functions.sh available in the current shell by calling source or the period . command.
-
We have already seen in previous chapters that to run any command in the background, we have to terminate the command using &:
-
We human beings, in our day-to-day lives, are helped by people who have certain knowledge or skills, such as doctors, lawyers, and barbers. This helps our lives to be more organized and comfortable so that we need not learn every skill in this world. We take advantage of skills that have already been acquired by other people. The same thing applies to software development as well. If we use code or scripts that have already been developed, this will save our time and energy.
In real-world scripts, we break down big tasks or scripts into smaller logical tasks. This modularization of scripts helps in the better development and understanding of code. Functions can be called the smaller logical blocks inside the shell script.
-
Sometimes you don’t want a process to run at a default time set by the operating system, but you want to set the time for a process to run yourself. To do this, we use the cron daemon in Ubuntu, which works in the same way as the task scheduler in Windows. With the cron daemon, you can specify the time at which a process, such as a maintenance or a backup job, should be executed. This way, you can automate these tasks to run later without manual intervention. This article explains how you can do this with Crontab in Ubuntu.
-
Two types of interrupts exist in the Linux operating system: hardware interrupts and software interrupts. Software interrupts are called signals or traps. Software interrupts are used for inter-process synchronizations.
Signals are used to notify us about a certain event occurrence or to initiate a certain activity.
We use software signals many times. For example, if any command does not respond after being typed, then you might have entered Ctrl + C. This sends a SIGINT signal to the process, and the process is terminated. In certain situations, we may want the program to perform a certain activity instead of terminating it using Ctrl + C. In such cases, we can use the trap command to ignore a signal or to associate our desired function with that signal.
-
If a signal or software interrupt is generated while the script is running, then we can define what action is performed by that interrupt handler using the trap command. The trap command helps us in re-assigning the system response to a particular signal through the user-defined function or commands.
Recent comments
12 hours 51 min ago
14 hours 8 min ago
14 hours 15 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
20 hours 11 min ago
20 hours 15 min ago
21 hours 8 min ago
21 hours 9 min ago
23 hours 14 min ago
23 hours 59 min ago