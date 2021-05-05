today's howtos
-
How to Install NVIDIA Driver & Switch Between Intel and NVIDIA in Ubuntu 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Has an Intel powered laptop or desktop PC with dedicated NVIDIA GPU? Installing the proprietary NVIDIA driver and switch between the GPUs is easy in Ubuntu.
Since Ubuntu now maintains the latest NVIDIA drivers via the restricted repositories, users can easily install the latest proprietary drivers in Ubuntu via a few clicks.
-
How to install DragonFly BSD 6.0.0 plus Xfce and some aplications
In this video, I am going to show how to Install DragonFly BSD 6.0.0 plus Xfce and some aplications
-
How to repeat a character 'n' times in Bash - nixCraft
Let us say you want to repeat a character such as ‘-‘ OR ‘=‘ multiple times while writing bash script. Please note that I needed a quick script to work on Linux, macOS, and FreeBSD server to repeat a string/character n times.
-
How to Set the $PATH Variable in Linux
The $PATH variable is a crucial component on Linux and other Unix-like operating systems. It specifies a list of directories that hold various executables on the system and tells the shell where to look for these executable files.
On a fresh Linux installation, the directories included in $PATH ensure that most programs you run work faultlessly. However, there may be times when you might want to quickly run custom scripts or programs on your system.
In such cases, you need to set the $PATH variable appropriately before running those programs.
-
How to Install Skype on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
Skype is one of the most popular communication applications in the world. It is cross-platform, available on Windows, Linux, and macOS. With Skype, you can make free online audio and video calls, and international calling to mobiles and landlines worldwide.
Skype isn’t an open-source application, and not included in the standard Ubuntu repositories.
This guide shows two ways of installing Skype on Ubuntu 21.04. Skype canbe installed as a snap package via the Snapcraft store or as a deb package from the Skype repositories.
-
How to Import and Export OVA Files in Virtualbox - Make Tech Easier
One of the biggest strengths in working with virtual machines is their portability. It’s great to be able to create VMs on one machine and move them to another, or you can create and clone an entire deployment of VMs. At the same time, you can find pre-configured virtual machines online that you can import in a snap and get working right away. Here we show you how to import and export OVA files in VirtualBox, which is one method of accomplishing this.
VirtualBox makes all of this very simple. If you’re not familiar, VirtualBox is VM management, called a Type 2 hypervisor, for the desktop. It’s a graphical application that you can use to create and manage your virtual machines easily on your desktop or workstation. There’s no complicated install or configuration necessary.
-
How To Install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OBS Studio is a free open source software for capturing, compositing, encoding, recording, and streaming video content, it is available for Windows, Linux, and Mac.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OBS Studio on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
5 Reasons to Choose the Linux Terminal Over GUI
As a Linux newbie, the preference for a Graphical User Interface (GUI) comes naturally. Also, shifting from Windows can be a bit difficult without a GUI. The unfamiliar syntax and the need to memorize the commands might scare you at first, but getting comfortable with the terminal will definitely be helpful in the long run.
More so, you can use the up and down arrows on your keyboard to navigate commands that you have entered before. This greatly simplifies your work and makes it more beginner-friendly. As you become a better developer, the need to use the Command Line Interface (CLI), commonly known as the terminal, will become more apparent.
-
ip command in Linux with examples - Unixcop
ip command in Linux is present in the net-tools which is used for performing several network administration tasks. IP stands for Internet Protocol. This command is used to show or manipulate routing, devices, and tunnels. It is similar to ifconfig command but it is much more powerful with more functions and facilities attached to it. ifconfig is one of the deprecated commands in the net-tools of Linux that has not been maintained for many years. ip command is used to perform several tasks like assigning an address to a network interface or configuring network interface parameters.
-
Install Kodi Media Player on Linux Mint 20
Kodi is a cross-platform media player launched by XMBC in 2004. It is used for media streaming on all kinds of screens whether they are large TV screens or very compact mobile screens. It means that it is designed in such a way that it looks equally appealing no matter which device you are using it. In this article, I will show you how to install Kodi on a Linux Mint 20 desktop.
-
The magic behind snap interfaces
Snaps are confined, self-contained applications, designed with portability and security in mind. By default, strictly confined snaps run in isolation, with minimal access to system resources. For instance, they cannot access home, network, audio, or display. To make their snaps usable, developers and publishers can declare a set of interfaces, which allow granular, per-resource access to the underlying system in a secure, controlled manner.
In today’s article, we want to talk a bit more about the mechanics behind the interface. What happens when a developer declares an interface plug in snapcraft.yaml, and when that snap gets installed on a user’s machine?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 134 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LLVM Clang 12 Leading Over GCC 11 Compiler Performance On Intel Xeon Scalable Ice Lake
Recently we have been running a number of compiler benchmarks looking at the recently released LLVM Clang 12 and GCC 11 open-source code compilers. There is as healthy and competitive competition as ever between GCC and Clang with the mainline Linux kernel these days working well under Clang, more software projects shifting to Clang by default, and the performance being as tight as ever between GCC and Clang for compiled C/C++ code on x86_64 and AArch64. In today's article are benchmarks of Clang 12 vs. GCC 11 on the dual Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 Ice Lake server. Tests were run with the dual Xeon Platinum 8380 Ice Lake server running the recently released Fedora Server 34, which offers up both GCC 11.1 and LLVM Clang 12.0 as the newest compiler releases of the year.
Download openSUSE Leap 15.3 Full Editions (Live, Server and IoT Included)
Latest version of openSUSE, Leap 15.3, released just yesterday with the headline Bridges Path to Enterprise. This is the third update to Leap 15 which is aligned with its enterprise family OS, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3, which brings a lot of improvements and security fixes. It is an European, rich and wealthy computer operating system based on Free Libre Open Source Software which is available for almost all kinds of computer including desktop, laptop, server, and Internet of Things (IoT) with abilities to be installed both with and without internet access. From this release date to next six month, previous version 15.2 will reach end of life and should be upgraded to 15.3 to receive supports and updates. This article listed all the editions and versions including torrents you can immediately click and download. Happy downloading!
today's leftovers
Open Hardware and Devices
Recent comments
27 min 51 sec ago
15 hours 52 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago
17 hours 15 min ago
17 hours 25 min ago
23 hours 12 min ago
23 hours 15 min ago
1 day 8 min ago
1 day 10 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago