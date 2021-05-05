Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 4th of June 2021 10:43:28 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install NVIDIA Driver & Switch Between Intel and NVIDIA in Ubuntu 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    Has an Intel powered laptop or desktop PC with dedicated NVIDIA GPU? Installing the proprietary NVIDIA driver and switch between the GPUs is easy in Ubuntu.

    Since Ubuntu now maintains the latest NVIDIA drivers via the restricted repositories, users can easily install the latest proprietary drivers in Ubuntu via a few clicks.

  • How to install DragonFly BSD 6.0.0 plus Xfce and some aplications

    In this video, I am going to show how to Install DragonFly BSD 6.0.0 plus Xfce and some aplications

  • How to repeat a character 'n' times in Bash - nixCraft

    Let us say you want to repeat a character such as ‘-‘ OR ‘=‘ multiple times while writing bash script. Please note that I needed a quick script to work on Linux, macOS, and FreeBSD server to repeat a string/character n times.

  • How to Set the $PATH Variable in Linux

    The $PATH variable is a crucial component on Linux and other Unix-like operating systems. It specifies a list of directories that hold various executables on the system and tells the shell where to look for these executable files.

    On a fresh Linux installation, the directories included in $PATH ensure that most programs you run work faultlessly. However, there may be times when you might want to quickly run custom scripts or programs on your system.

    In such cases, you need to set the $PATH variable appropriately before running those programs.

  • How to Install Skype on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop

    Skype is one of the most popular communication applications in the world. It is cross-platform, available on Windows, Linux, and macOS. With Skype, you can make free online audio and video calls, and international calling to mobiles and landlines worldwide.

    Skype isn’t an open-source application, and not included in the standard Ubuntu repositories.

    This guide shows two ways of installing Skype on Ubuntu 21.04. Skype canbe installed as a snap package via the Snapcraft store or as a deb package from the Skype repositories.

  • How to Import and Export OVA Files in Virtualbox - Make Tech Easier

    One of the biggest strengths in working with virtual machines is their portability. It’s great to be able to create VMs on one machine and move them to another, or you can create and clone an entire deployment of VMs. At the same time, you can find pre-configured virtual machines online that you can import in a snap and get working right away. Here we show you how to import and export OVA files in VirtualBox, which is one method of accomplishing this.

    VirtualBox makes all of this very simple. If you’re not familiar, VirtualBox is VM management, called a Type 2 hypervisor, for the desktop. It’s a graphical application that you can use to create and manage your virtual machines easily on your desktop or workstation. There’s no complicated install or configuration necessary.

  • How To Install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OBS Studio is a free open source software for capturing, compositing, encoding, recording, and streaming video content, it is available for Windows, Linux, and Mac.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OBS Studio on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • 5 Reasons to Choose the Linux Terminal Over GUI

    As a Linux newbie, the preference for a Graphical User Interface (GUI) comes naturally. Also, shifting from Windows can be a bit difficult without a GUI. The unfamiliar syntax and the need to memorize the commands might scare you at first, but getting comfortable with the terminal will definitely be helpful in the long run.

    More so, you can use the up and down arrows on your keyboard to navigate commands that you have entered before. This greatly simplifies your work and makes it more beginner-friendly. As you become a better developer, the need to use the Command Line Interface (CLI), commonly known as the terminal, will become more apparent.

  • ip command in Linux with examples - Unixcop

    ip command in Linux is present in the net-tools which is used for performing several network administration tasks. IP stands for Internet Protocol. This command is used to show or manipulate routing, devices, and tunnels. It is similar to ifconfig command but it is much more powerful with more functions and facilities attached to it. ifconfig is one of the deprecated commands in the net-tools of Linux that has not been maintained for many years. ip command is used to perform several tasks like assigning an address to a network interface or configuring network interface parameters.

  • Install Kodi Media Player on Linux Mint 20

    Kodi is a cross-platform media player launched by XMBC in 2004. It is used for media streaming on all kinds of screens whether they are large TV screens or very compact mobile screens. It means that it is designed in such a way that it looks equally appealing no matter which device you are using it. In this article, I will show you how to install Kodi on a Linux Mint 20 desktop.

  • The magic behind snap interfaces

    Snaps are confined, self-contained applications, designed with portability and security in mind. By default, strictly confined snaps run in isolation, with minimal access to system resources. For instance, they cannot access home, network, audio, or display. To make their snaps usable, developers and publishers can declare a set of interfaces, which allow granular, per-resource access to the underlying system in a secure, controlled manner.

    In today’s article, we want to talk a bit more about the mechanics behind the interface. What happens when a developer declares an interface plug in snapcraft.yaml, and when that snap gets installed on a user’s machine?

LLVM Clang 12 Leading Over GCC 11 Compiler Performance On Intel Xeon Scalable Ice Lake

Recently we have been running a number of compiler benchmarks looking at the recently released LLVM Clang 12 and GCC 11 open-source code compilers. There is as healthy and competitive competition as ever between GCC and Clang with the mainline Linux kernel these days working well under Clang, more software projects shifting to Clang by default, and the performance being as tight as ever between GCC and Clang for compiled C/C++ code on x86_64 and AArch64. In today's article are benchmarks of Clang 12 vs. GCC 11 on the dual Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 Ice Lake server. Tests were run with the dual Xeon Platinum 8380 Ice Lake server running the recently released Fedora Server 34, which offers up both GCC 11.1 and LLVM Clang 12.0 as the newest compiler releases of the year. Read more

Download openSUSE Leap 15.3 Full Editions (Live, Server and IoT Included)

Latest version of openSUSE, Leap 15.3, released just yesterday with the headline Bridges Path to Enterprise. This is the third update to Leap 15 which is aligned with its enterprise family OS, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3, which brings a lot of improvements and security fixes. It is an European, rich and wealthy computer operating system based on Free Libre Open Source Software which is available for almost all kinds of computer including desktop, laptop, server, and Internet of Things (IoT) with abilities to be installed both with and without internet access. From this release date to next six month, previous version 15.2 will reach end of life and should be upgraded to 15.3 to receive supports and updates. This article listed all the editions and versions including torrents you can immediately click and download. Happy downloading! Read more

today's leftovers

  • Creative Commons Receives $5M Grant from Arcadia to Advance Open Access at Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums

    The generous grant will enable CC to develop a robust Open GLAM Program that builds upon the organization’s two decades’ worth of successes in facilitating openness in the education and digital culture spaces. The new program will be focused on enabling GLAMs to freely and openly share their collections online in participatory, interactive, sustainable, ethical, and equitable ways.

  • Free Software Fellowship: Matthias Kirschner & FSFE People Trafficking, cheating on wife?

    Bounties have recently been offered for evidence of sleaze and corruption in the management of free software communities. This incredible picture comes from Albania. Matthias Kirschner, FSFE President took controversial paternity leave in March and April 2018 while volunteers were doing most of the work without pay. Upon his return, he immediately left his wife Kristina to change the nappies and went back out to another OSCAL conference in Tirana, Albania during May 2018. Witnesses had also noticed him loitering around there in 2017. This picture captures the happy daddy with a bunch of women at least ten years younger. Debian readers will recognize a woman in the background on the right. All the women so far more dignified than Kirschner. The local drink is called Raki.

  • A New Design is Coming to WordPress News – WordPress.org

    After many years of a tidy, white-space filled design on WordPress.org/news it’s time to bring new life to the way we present our content. So much has changed since this site was first created: the people who read it, the type and variety of what is published, even the way WordPress works has changed.

  • WordPress force installs Jetpack security update on 5 million sites

    Automattic, the company behind the WordPress content management system, force deploys a security update on over five million websites running the Jetpack WordPress plug-in.

  • We are KDE patrons

    KDE is a project near and dear to our hearts. The original Pinebook, which forged the path for our current hardware lineup, was the first PINE64 device to ship with KDE Plasma Desktop. This was in early 2017. Fast forward to today, both the PinePhone and Pinebook Pro – our current flagship devices – ship with their respective Plasma user interfaces atop of the Manjaro operating system. As many of you surely also remember, earlier this year a dedicated KDE community edition of the PinePhone was sold with the intention to boost development of the Plasma Mobile user interface on the PinePhone.

  • Pastebin Alternative | Self-Hosted 46

    We'll share how we deployed a painless, Self-Hosted Pastebin replacement, and what we like the most about it. Plus Chris enters the "No Change Zone" with a Project Off-Grid Update.

  • Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in May 2021 [Ed: 90% GNU/Linux]

    Rackspace was the most reliable hosting company site in May 2021, taking the top spot for the third time in the past 12 months, and appearing in the top 10 for 10 of the last 12 months. The top six hosting companies all responded to every request from Netcraft, and are ranked by the average connection time. Rackspace had the lowest average connection time of the six, earning it the title of most reliable hosting company site in May 2021. Rackspace offers a variety of cloud hosting solutions from 40 data centres across five different continents in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia. Second place goes to NYI, which has also appeared in the top 10 most reliable hosting company site for 10 of the last 12 months. NYI offers bare metal, cloud and colocation services from its four data centres in the US.

  • NVMe 2.0 Released As A Library Of Specifications With ZNS, Simple Copy + More

    NVM Express Inc today published NVMe 2.0 as a family/library of specifications rather than being a monolithic specification in order to allow them to advance faster and independently of each other.  NVMe 2.0 consists of the NVMe Base specification, Command Set specifications (NVM Command Set specification, ZNS Command Set specification, KV Command Set specification), Transport specifications (PCIe Transport specification, Fibre Channel Transport specification, RDMA Transport specification and TCP Transport specification) and the NVMe Management Interface specification. 

Open Hardware and Devices

  • reServer 2-bay multimedia NAS is equipped with an Intel Core Tiger Lake SBC - CNX Software

    reServer multimedia NAS ships with a 60W power adapter and power cord, two 2.4/5.0GHz WiFI antennas, a fan cable, a screwdriver, and a user manual. Seeed Studio does not mention anything about software support, and it will be up to the user to install Windows 10, Ubuntu 20.04, or other Linux distributions.

    •    
  • Weekend Projects to Get You Started with Arduino Cloud

    Weekend projects, as we like to call them, are often the most fun. We all have half-a-dozen unfinished projects that we need to work on. But weekend projects are the kind of things you want to work on. Something that isn’t a big commitment, doesn’t take too much effort, and offers a fun result. As you probably know, the Arduino Cloud underwent a small renovation recently. The free tier got a lot of extra features, and you can even use it for ESP8266 and ESP32 devices now. So if you’d like to take a fun weekend project into the Arduino Cloud, we’ve got a few for you to try out.

    •      
  • Recreate Exerion’s pseudo-3D landscape | Wireframe #51
             
    •    
  • PneuMat is an interactive shape-changing system to help ensure infants sleep safely | Arduino Blog

    Every parent knows that babies need to sleep in specific conditions. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is a very tragic possibility and a number of steps must be taken to prevent it, such as avoiding blankets that can restrict an infant’s breathing. But babies can also choke on milk if they aren’t lying in an ideal position. PneuMat is a special Arduino-controlled system that is capable of autonomously moving a baby back into a safe resting position. Babies would rest on top of a PneuMat in their crib or on table. Pressure sensors line the surface of the mat and detect the baby’s position. It can differentiate between a baby lying on its side and a baby lying on its back. If the baby’s position is inappropriate, the air chambers in the mat inflate independently to change their posture. If, for instance, a baby has just been fed, PneuMat can keep the baby on their back and in an inclined position to keep them from choking on milk. It can also roll a baby over.

