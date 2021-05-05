Krunner - Not AI but an actually useful desktop helper tool
Krunner is a multi-purpose application launcher built into the Plasma desktop. Fact. What makes it worthy of mention, you may ask? Well, first, because it's good. Really good. We talked about it in the past, and then I also did separate review of two other launchers of similar nature, both of which were non-default additions to this or that desktop. But we're not here to discuss these other projects, we're here to talk about Krunner and its merits.
A few weeks ago, I wrote a piece about Plasma, praising its many excellent features and tools. One of the entries I decided to include was Krunner. But since it's too complex and useful to review in just a few short, quick sentences, I decided to do a proper, separate article. Similar to my 2015-ish endeavor, I want to tell you more about Krunner and what it does. Has anything changed in the last six odd years? Let's have a look.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
-
I've been wanting and trying to create live media for EL8 since the initial 8.0 release of CentOS. The main problem I ran into is that RHEL has decided that their customers aren't interested in live media and they didn't produce any... and CentOS hasn't either. I've been using livecd-creator from the livecd-tools package for years for making personal remixes of Fedora and CentOS 7. In EL8, livecd-creator comes from EPEL and it has had various issues since the initial 8.0 release... and I've only been able to produce broken .iso media if I could get it to build at all. Luckily one or more Fedora developers have taken pity on me and been updating / fixing livecd-creator in EPEL recently.
-
Stream Control Transmission Protocol over User Datagram Protocol (SCTP over UDP, also known as UDP encapsulation of SCTP) is a feature defined in RFC6951 and implemented in the Linux kernel space since 5.11.0. It is planned to be supported by Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.5.0 and 9.0.
This article is a quick introduction to SCTP over UDP in the Linux kernel.
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives and business activities for more than a year now. While vaccine distribution is raising optimism, the reality is that many variables are still in play. And even after the virus is fully under control, our lives won’t automatically reset back to 2019. Processes have changed during the pandemic, and as business leaders, we’ve changed too.
Much has been written about how software, Zoom calls, digital outreach, etc., have helped leaders maintain business continuity. Three cheers for technology — just imagine how events would have unfolded if coronavirus had hit in 2000 instead of 2020. But we don’t talk enough about the pandemic’s impact on our personal sense of control and the implications that has on how we lead our teams.
-
The Fedora Linux 34 election cycle has concluded. Here are the results for each election. Congratulations to the winning candidates, and thank you all candidates for running in this election!
-
Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), initially popularized by Google, is an operating model to solve complex operational issues associated with scalable and highly reliable data center sites. As a development practice founded in engineering, SRE has been a method helpful in industries such as banking align business objectives with technical development and operations goals.
As our topic of discussion, we’re introducing the concept of "Service Reliability Engineering" (SvRE), which incorporates financial service regulatory requirements as part of providing a highly scalable and reliable digital banking service.
-
According to the American Cancer Society, roughly 4,950 new cases get diagnosed each day, in the United States alone. No matter what type or stage, cancer is a devastating disease that has an impact on not just the individual diagnosed, but also their family, friends and colleagues. The sad reality is that at some point in your career, you may be in the challenging position of either navigating a cancer diagnosis or supporting a friend or colleague with their cancer journey.
At Red Hat, we understand that our colleagues are humans who exist outside of the (home) office. This is why we have an internal, self-organized and informal group dedicated to individuals who have a connection to cancer—whether they are patients, survivors, or caregivers. This group is a safe space to discuss cancer-related challenges, celebrate each other's milestones, and sadly, sometimes grieve each other’s losses.
-
It won't be the first CentOS replacement out the door, but it's being designed to become much more than a RHEL clone.
Wine 6.10 Released
-
The Wine development release 6.10 is now available.
What's new in this release (see below for details):
- Mono engine updated to version 6.2.0, with upstream updates.
- Shell folders naming scheme follows recent Windows.
- WinePulse library converted to PE.
- More math functions from Musl in the C runtime.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available from the following locations:
https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.10.tar.xz
http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.10.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:
https://www.winehq.org/download
You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation
You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
-
As another cork to pop on the Phoronix 17th birthday weekend, Wine 6.10 has been released for running Windows applications and games on Linux.
Wine 6.10 pulls in the Mono 6.2 engine with other updates, shell folders naming scheme now follows the latest Windows updates, the WinePulse library has been converted to PE (Portable Executable) format, more math functions from Musl libc have been added to the C run-time, and there are various bug-fixes.
-
Another Friday, another two weeks and so a fresh development release is out of the compatibility layer Wine. 6.10 is the name, and bringing more compatibility for Windows games and applications on Linux is the game. A tasty drink to enjoy responsibly and also awesome open source software.
Development Boards With GNU/Linux
-
Aetina’s “DeviceEdge Mini Series” edge AI systems run Ubuntu on Nvidia’s Jetson Nano, Xavier NX, or TX2 NX and offers M.2 with NVMe and options for up to 8x USB or up to 2x PoE. Aetina also announced Intel-based “SuperEdge” and “MegaEdge” systems with slots for Nvidia cards.
Aetina announced a “DeviceEdge Mini Series,” starting with three embedded mini-PCs, each of which run Ubuntu 18.04 on a choice of Nvidia’s Jetson Nano, Jetson Xavier NX, or the newest member of the Jetson family, the Jetson TX2 NX. We also take a brief look at two Intel-based Aetina AI inference systems revealed earlier this year that support Nvidia graphics cards: a SuperEdge system with a Xeon-D and support for Nvidia T4 cards and a MegaEdge with Coffee Lake and GEForce RTX-3900 support (see farther below).
-
DFI RNO171 is a mini-ITX industrial motherboard powered by an AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor with up to 64GB RAM, two SATA ports, four DisplayPort++ video outputs, and plenty of I/Os including dual GbE, a PCIe x16 expansion slot, multiple USB and serial ports, and more.
[...]
DFI says the board can run Microsoft Windows 10 and Linux. Target applications are not listed but should include embedded, industrial, and edge applications benefiting from high-end multimedia capabilities in retail, automation, automotive, entertainment, etc…
-
We’ve seen plenty of systems-on-module based on NXP i.MX 8M Plus AI processor announced at Embedded World 2021 either with edge or board-to-board connectors.
TQ TQMa8MPxL is a bit different as an i.MX 8M Plus LGA (Land Grid Array) system-on-module meant to be soldered on a carrier board. The company also took the occasion to unveil STKa8MPxL evaluation kit based on TQMa8MxML in single board computer format to demonstrate its new LGA module.
